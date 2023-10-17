69th National Film Awards: Allu Arjun shares heartwarming moment with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as he greets them

The 69th National Film Awards was held on 17th October. The event was attended by prominent faces from across the country. Pushpa actor Allu Arjun, who was awarded the Best Actor this year, shared a wholesome moment with Alia Bhatt, who was awarded the Best Actress, as well as Ranbir Kapoor, when he met them during the National Film Award ceremony.

Allu Arjun took a moment to congratulate his counterpart, and had a friendly handshake with Ranbir Kapoor. Allu Arjun was seen donning an all-white sherwani set, while Alia Bhatt looked graceful in an elegant golden saree. Ranbir Kapoor sported a classy all-black Nehru suit as well.

Check out the video below: