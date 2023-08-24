69th National Film Awards: Allu Arjun, Uppena, RRR, 777 Charlie win big, here's full list of South winners

One of the much looked-forward-to events, the National Film Awards 2023 is dedicated to artists and technicians to celebrate their contribution in the field of cinema. The winners' list has been announced, on Thursday evening during a press meet in Delhi. The Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Film from South and Bollywood have been announced.

It was a tough competition at the 69th National Film Awards as the biggest blockbusters like Jai Bhim, RRR, and others were nominated for Best Film. 2020 witnessed some of the finest performances by actors like Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Dhanush, and others. Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, and Kriti Sanon bagged Best Actors. RRR, which won the Oscars for its song Naatu Naatu, has been honored in many categories.

Best Malayalam Film: Home

Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie

Best Telugu Film: Uppena

Best Feature Film - Tamil - Kadaisi Vivasayi

Best Choreography: RRR, Prem Rakshith

Best Special Effects - RRR, V Srinivas Mohan

Best Stunt Master: RRR

Best Music: Pushpa: The Rise and RRR

Best Debut film: Meppadiyan

Best Popular Wholesome Entertainment - RRR

Best Action Direction - RRR

Best Director- Sukumar

Best Music Director- Devi Sri Prasad

Best Lyrics: Chandrabose for song Dham Dham from Konda Polam

Best Screenplay- Nayattu

Best Male Singer - Kaala Bhairava for Komuram Bheemudo song from RRR

About the 69th National Film Awards

The award ceremony is organized every year. Although, it was interrupted for 2 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Almost 280 films from 28 languages were submitted for the awards in the year 2021, with 31 categories in Feature film, 24 in non-feature, and 3 in script writing on cinema.

The 68th National Film Awards took place last year and honored the movies released in 2020. Soorarai Pottru won the award for Best Feature Film at the 68th National Film Awards, while the Best Actor Award was shared between Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

