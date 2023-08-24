69th National Film Awards: Allu Arjun, Uppena, RRR, 777 Charlie win big, here's full list of South winners
Allu Arjun bags best actor, RRR, Uppena and others win Best Films at 69th National Film Awards. Check out full list of winners.
Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon bagged the Best Actors award at the 69th National Film Awards
South films like RRR, Uppena, 777 Charlie and others have been honored as well
One of the much looked-forward-to events, the National Film Awards 2023 is dedicated to artists and technicians to celebrate their contribution in the field of cinema. The winners' list has been announced, on Thursday evening during a press meet in Delhi. The Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Film from South and Bollywood have been announced.
It was a tough competition at the 69th National Film Awards as the biggest blockbusters like Jai Bhim, RRR, and others were nominated for Best Film. 2020 witnessed some of the finest performances by actors like Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Dhanush, and others. Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, and Kriti Sanon bagged Best Actors. RRR, which won the Oscars for its song Naatu Naatu, has been honored in many categories.
Best Malayalam Film: Home
Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie
Best Telugu Film: Uppena
Best Feature Film - Tamil - Kadaisi Vivasayi
Best Choreography: RRR, Prem Rakshith
Best Special Effects - RRR, V Srinivas Mohan
Best Stunt Master: RRR
Best Music: Pushpa: The Rise and RRR
Best Debut film: Meppadiyan
Best Popular Wholesome Entertainment - RRR
Best Action Direction - RRR
Best Director- Sukumar
Best Music Director- Devi Sri Prasad
Best Lyrics: Chandrabose for song Dham Dham from Konda Polam
Best Screenplay- Nayattu
Best Male Singer - Kaala Bhairava for Komuram Bheemudo song from RRR
About the 69th National Film Awards
The award ceremony is organized every year. Although, it was interrupted for 2 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Almost 280 films from 28 languages were submitted for the awards in the year 2021, with 31 categories in Feature film, 24 in non-feature, and 3 in script writing on cinema.
The 68th National Film Awards took place last year and honored the movies released in 2020. Soorarai Pottru won the award for Best Feature Film at the 68th National Film Awards, while the Best Actor Award was shared between Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
