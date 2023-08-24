69th National Film Awards: Allu Arjun, Uppena, RRR, 777 Charlie win big, here's full list of South winners

Allu Arjun bags best actor, RRR, Uppena and others win Best Films at 69th National Film Awards. Check out full list of winners.

Written by Priyanka Goud Updated on Aug 24, 2023   |  07:28 PM IST  |  7.7K
69th National Film Awards: Allu Arjun, Uppena, RRR, 777 Charlie win big
69th National Film Awards: Allu Arjun, Uppena, RRR, 777 Charlie win big, here's the full list of winners from South (PC: IMDb)

Key Highlight

  • Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon bagged the Best Actors award at the 69th National Film Awards
  • South films like RRR, Uppena, 777 Charlie and others have been honored as well

One of the much looked-forward-to events, the National Film Awards 2023 is dedicated to artists and technicians to celebrate their contribution in the field of cinema. The winners' list has been announced, on Thursday evening during a press meet in Delhi. The Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Film from South and Bollywood have been announced. 

It was a tough competition at the 69th National Film Awards as the biggest blockbusters like Jai Bhim, RRR, and others were nominated for Best Film. 2020 witnessed some of the finest performances by actors like Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Dhanush, and others. Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, and Kriti Sanon bagged Best Actors. RRR, which won the Oscars for its song Naatu Naatu, has been honored in many categories.

Allu Arjun, RRR, Uppena win big; check full list of 68th National Film Awards winners

Best Malayalam Film: Home

Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie

Best Telugu Film: Uppena

Best Feature Film - Tamil - Kadaisi Vivasayi

Best Choreography: RRR, Prem Rakshith

Best Special Effects - RRR, V Srinivas Mohan

Best Stunt Master: RRR

Best Music: Pushpa: The Rise and RRR

Advertisement

Best Debut film: Meppadiyan

Best Popular Wholesome Entertainment - RRR

Best Action Direction - RRR

Best Director- Sukumar

Best Music Director- Devi Sri Prasad

Best Lyrics: Chandrabose for song Dham Dham from Konda Polam

Best Screenplay- Nayattu

Best Male Singer - Kaala Bhairava for Komuram Bheemudo song from RRR

About the 69th National Film Awards

The award ceremony is organized every year. Although, it was interrupted for 2 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Almost 280 films from 28 languages were submitted for the awards in the year 2021, with 31 categories in Feature film, 24 in non-feature, and 3 in script writing on cinema.

The 68th National Film Awards took place last year and honored the movies released in 2020. Soorarai Pottru won the award for Best Feature Film at the 68th National Film Awards, while the Best Actor Award was shared between Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

ALSO READ: 69th National Film Awards: SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR sweeps top 6 wins; find details

Advertisement
About The Author
Priyanka Goud
Priyanka Goud
Journalist

Journalist. Taking baby steps to make it big. A graduate in mass communication and journalism, with two and half year...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!