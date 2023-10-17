69th National Film Awards: From Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli to Rakshit Shetty, R. Madhavan; celebs who attended

The 69th National Film Awards was held on October 17th, and saw a flurry of prominent faces among its attendees including Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli, Devi Sri Prasad, Rakshit Shetty, MM Keeravani, Buchi Babu Sana, R. Madhavan and many more.

This year saw a major rise in the popularity of films, as well as recipients from South India, with Allu Arjun creating history by becoming the first Telugu actor to receive the National Award for Best Actor. He received the honor for his role in the 2021 action-drama film Pushpa, helmed by Sukumar.

He was seen arriving at Vigyan Bhavan with his wife, Sneha Reddy. The actor donned an all-white kurta set, and a pair of brown loafers. He was also seen sporting a pair of shades. As for Sneha Reddy, she wore an elegant golden hued salwar kameez, accessorized with an off-white purse as well.

Devi Sri Prasad also received an award for Pushpa, for the Best Music Direction (Songs). The film had five songs, including Oo Antava and Srivalli, that went on to gain massive popularity among fans. He was seen in a formal all-black Nehru suit, adorned with a red pocket square. He also sported black formal shoes.

Among the attendees was also SS Rajamouli, who received the Golden Lotus Award for the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for his 2022 film RRR. The visionary director opted for a simple look, donning a dark blue shirt, paired with off-white pants. He also sported a pair of black loafers.

The Baahubali helmer was not the only awardee from the epic film. The music director MM Keeravani also received the Silver Lotus Award in his respective category. The legendary music director was already conferred with the Academy Award last year for the same film.

Apart from these two categories, RRR also won awards for Best Male Playback Singer, Best Special Effects, Best Choreography, and Best Stunt Choreography as well.

Among other attendees was R. Madhavan, who received the Golden Lotus Award for the Best Feature Film for his 2022 film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor-director was seen in an all-black Nehru suit, which he coupled with black formal shoes.

Debutant director Buchi Babu Sana received the National Award for the Best Feature Film in Telugu for his 2021 romantic drama film Uppena. The film featured Vijay Sethupathi, Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles, and was bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the same Production House behind Pushpa.

In the same category, Rakshit Shetty won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Kannada for his 2022 adventure drama film 777 Charlie. The adventure drama story dealt with the relationship between a factory worker and a stray labrador, and received positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

