69th National Film Awards: Pushpa composer Devi Sri Prasad pens note as he spends time with mother ahead of ceremony

Renowned music director Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) is set to receive the prestigious National Film Award from President Droupadi Murmu at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi on October 17, 2023.

Devi Sri Prasad landed in Delhi on October 16, 2023, to attend the 69th National Film Awards ceremony, today. To express his feelings of gratitude, the music director took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his excitement over receiving the National Award.

DSP emotional Twitter post

In a heartwarming Twitter post, DSP shared a photo of himself alongside his mother, Siromani Garu, and his brother, Sagar Singer. The caption reads, “INDIA GATE Arrived in DELHI for the #69thNationalFilmAwards thats going to take place tomorrow.. Got my Mother #Siromani Garu along for her to enjoy the moment of happiness !! & my brother @sagar_singer who has always been there throughout my journey And ThankU all for the Love n Blessings always.”

Check out the Tweet below

National Recognition for Pushpa: DSP's Triumph

DSP is set to receive the National Award for Best Music Director for his compositions in the Telugu blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rising. The film, released in December 2021, was a monumental success at the box office.

Reacting to the news that the music composer has received the national award called it a “profound honor”. Pushpa: The Rising’s soundtrack was a huge success, with songs like Oo Antava and Srivalli becoming instant hits. DSP’s music added to the film’s overall appeal and helped it become a blockbuster hit.

DSP expressed his feelings to Outlook India saying, "Receiving this prestigious award for ‘Pushpa’ is a profound honor. Crafting the music for this film was a journey of challenges and rewards. My heartfelt gratitude to Director Sukumar and hearty congratulations to Allu Arjun for his exceptional portrayal."

He further continued, "I extend special thanks to Mythri Movie Makers, Chandrabose, the talented singers, and the entire technical team. I dedicate this achievement to the passionate Pushpa fans and music enthusiasts."

On the Professional Front

DSP's journey of creating soul-stirring melodies continues with his upcoming projects, Pushpa: The Rule in and Kanguva.

