69th National Film Awards: Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie wins big in Kannada; Home bags Best Malayalam movie

69th National Film Awards 2023: Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie in Kannada, Home in Malayalam, Uppena in Telugu and Kadaisi Vivasayi in Tamil have won big.

Written by Khushboo Ratda Updated on Aug 24, 2023   |  06:15 PM IST  |  2.4K
The 69th National Film Awards, held today, August 24, honored the best films and artists of the year 2021. The award ceremony witnessed some exceptional nominations and performances that left a lasting impact on the audience. In the 'Best Feature Film categories' (Regional), Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie in Kannada, Home in Malayalam, Uppena in Telugu and Kadaisi Vivasayi in Tamil have won big. 

Best Feature Film categories (Regional)

Best Telugu Film - Uppena

Best Hindi Film - Sardar Udham

Best Kannada Film - 777 Charlie

Best Malayalam Film - Home

Best Tamil Film - Kadaisi Vivasayi

