69th National Film Awards: Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie wins big in Kannada; Home bags Best Malayalam movie
69th National Film Awards 2023: Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie in Kannada, Home in Malayalam, Uppena in Telugu and Kadaisi Vivasayi in Tamil have won big.
Key Highlight
The 69th National Film Awards, held today, August 24, honored the best films and artists of the year 2021. The award ceremony witnessed some exceptional nominations and performances that left a lasting impact on the audience. In the 'Best Feature Film categories' (Regional), Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie in Kannada, Home in Malayalam, Uppena in Telugu and Kadaisi Vivasayi in Tamil have won big.
Best Feature Film categories (Regional)
Best Telugu Film - Uppena
Best Hindi Film - Sardar Udham
Best Kannada Film - 777 Charlie
Best Malayalam Film - Home
Best Tamil Film - Kadaisi Vivasayi
ALSO READ: 69th National Film Awards: Allu Arjun creates history as he bags 'Best Actor' for Pushpa The Rise
A post-graduate in journalism and an alumna of KC College, Khushboo, a Mumbai-based writer has a keen interest in explor... Read more