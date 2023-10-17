69th National Film Awards: SS Rajamouli remembers the first day of RRR’s release: Lots of anxiety, fear

SS Rajamouli who is at the auspicious ceremony for the country’s 69th National Film Award remembers and talks about how he felt during the first day of RRR’s release. He said, “We will always remember the first day of the release, lots of anxiety, fear and confidence, it was a mixed feeling.”

He also further added, “I'm a filmmaker who makes films for the audience and that is my first aim. The awards are like bonus for me but when it comes from the National level with 6 awards, with all my technicians being recognised for their hard work, obviously I feel really proud about it.”

SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani at the 69th National Film Awards

Yesterday, SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani were spotted arriving at the Delhi airport accompanied by Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya. The team of RRR arrived for the ceremony as the film has won multiple awards including Best Feature Film for Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Action Choreography, Dance Choreography, and Special Effects.

MM Keeravani and son Kaala Bhairava also won the National Awards for best background score and best playback singer for the song Komuram Bheemudo respectively both for the film RRR.

The year has been really special for the Indian film fraternity and the Telugu industry in particular. The historic event of RRR’s Naatu Naatu song became the first Indian song ever to win the Golden Globes for Best Original Song and was also part of the Oscars this year, making it a proud moment of achievement for the Indian film community and its lovers.

69th National Film Awards

The 69th National Film Awards being conducted today awards some of the finest actors, musicians and technicians we have seen and award them with the recognition and appreciation they deserve. The awards will be presented by Droupadi Murmu, the President of India.

Actors Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi are being facilitated for the acting performances they featured in their films. Allu Arjun is being awarded for his role in Pushpa: The Rise while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon share the award for Best Actress for their respective films, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi.

