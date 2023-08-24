69th National Film Awards: SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR sweeps top 6 wins; find details

The coveted National Awards were announced today, August 24. The 69th National Film Awards were given out for movies released in 2021. Since there were a lot of strong contenders this year, anticipation regarding who would ultimately beat the others and win the National Film Awards was at its peak.

S S Rajamouli’s RRR won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. This did not come as a surprise to anyone considering the impact that the film had created across the globe. Along with its win in the popular film category, RRR also bagged five other awards. Therefore, it can be said that the film swept the National Film Awards this year.

Kaala Bhairava won the award for best male playback singer for the song Komuram Bheemudo. M M Keeravani won the national award for best background score. Other than the aforementioned winners, V Srinivas Mohan won best special effects, Prem Rakshith won best choreography, and King Soloman won best action direction.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR keeps on winning both nationally and internationally

There may not be another film or filmmaker in recent times who has gone all out like RRR and Rajamouli. After the monstrous success of the Baahubali franchise, there was a question of whether Rajamouli would be able to beat that franchise’s success again. The filmmaker answered all those questions with the incomparable success of RRR. The film consisted of a star-studded cast, including the likes of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

Advertisement

In his interview with Seth Meyers, Rajamouli spoke about the love RRR has received across the globe and said, "I essentially make films for Indians, in India and across the globe. So, when we started getting appreciation from the West, our initial thought was, These guys must be the friends of the Indians who went to watch the film. Then, as it started increasing, then celebrities, story writers, and film directors started tweeting about it and talking about the film on social media. They started championing for the film by word of mouth, and we thought, Okay, this is growing much more."

ALSO READ: 69th National Film Awards: Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie wins big in Kannada; Home bags Best Malayalam movie