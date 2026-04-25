7 Allu Arjun films on OTT to make this weekend entertaining: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Julayi to Race Gurram

Allu Arjun’s films are often packed with entertaining moments. If you’re planning to watch something new on OTT this weekend, here’s a list of movies you can check out.

7 Allu Arjun Movies to Watch on OTT

1. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Cast: Allu Arjun , Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Tabu, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar

, Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Tabu, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar Director: Trivikram Srinivas

Trivikram Srinivas Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Where to watch: SunNXT

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo follows Bantu, a middle-class young man who is constantly belittled by his father, Valmiki. Unbeknownst to them, Valmiki swapped his son with a wealthy businessman’s child at birth. After a violent incident exposes the truth, Bantu enters his biological family’s home to protect them from looming threats.

2. Desamuduru

Cast: Allu Arjun, Hansika Motwani, Ali, Giri Babu, Chandra Mohan, Devan, Sumithra, Sudha

Allu Arjun, Hansika Motwani, Ali, Giri Babu, Chandra Mohan, Devan, Sumithra, Sudha Director: Puri Jagannadh

Puri Jagannadh Genre: Romantic Action Comedy

Romantic Action Comedy Where to watch: YouTube

Desamuduru narrates the story of Bala Govind, an arrogant and fearless crime reporter, who falls in love with Vaishali, a sannyasin in Kullu Manali, after fleeing Hyderabad to escape a local goon. When a local thug, Tambi Durai, kidnaps Vaishali, Bala fights back to rescue her and save her from a forced marriage.

3. Parugu

Cast: Allu Arjun, Sheela Kaur, Prakash Raj, Chitram Srinu, Sunil, Saptagiri, Subbaraju

Allu Arjun, Sheela Kaur, Prakash Raj, Chitram Srinu, Sunil, Saptagiri, Subbaraju Director: Bhaskar

Bhaskar Genre: Romantic Action Drama

Romantic Action Drama Where to watch: YouTube

Parugu centers on Neelakanta, a village head whose daughter, Subbalakshmi, elopes with her lover. Suspecting the lover’s friends, he kidnaps them, including Krishna, who falls for Neelakanta’s younger daughter, Meenakshi, while being held in the village. The film explores what happens to Krishna and whether he succeeds in marrying Meenakshi.

4. Julayi

Cast: Allu Arjun, Sonu Sood, Ileana D'Cruz , Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Brahmaji

Allu Arjun, Sonu Sood, , Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Brahmaji Director: Trivikram Srinivas

Trivikram Srinivas Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Julayi follows a cat-and-mouse game between Ravi, a witty and easygoing youth, and Bittu, a ruthless criminal. After Ravi foils a major bank heist planned by Bittu, it sparks a personal vendetta between them.

5. DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham

Cast: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde , Rao Ramesh, Subbaraju, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali

Allu Arjun, , Rao Ramesh, Subbaraju, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali Director: Harish Shankar

Harish Shankar Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Where to watch: JioHotstar

DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham follows Sastry, a caterer from Vijayawada who secretly works as a violent vigilante to eliminate criminals, under the mentorship of a police officer. He takes on a corrupt businessman, Royyala Naidu, while balancing his double life and falling in love with Pooja.

6. S/O Satyamurthy

Cast: Allu Arjun, Upendra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu , Prakash Raj, Nithya Menen, Sneha

Allu Arjun, Upendra, , Prakash Raj, Nithya Menen, Sneha Director: Trivikram Srinivas

Trivikram Srinivas Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Where to watch: JioHotstar

S/O Satyamurthy narrates the story of Viraj Anand, who inherits Rs 300 crore in debt after his wealthy and principled father passes away. To uphold his father’s reputation, Viraj gives up his luxurious lifestyle, becomes a wedding planner to repay the creditors, and strives to restore his family’s honor.

7. Race Gurram

Cast: Allu Arjun, Shruti Haasan , Shaam, Ravi Kishan, Prakash Raj, Bramhanandam

Allu Arjun, , Shaam, Ravi Kishan, Prakash Raj, Bramhanandam Director: Surender Reddy

Surender Reddy Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Where to watch: SunNXT

Race Gurram follows two brothers with contrasting personalities, Ram, a sincere police officer, and Lucky, a carefree young man. Despite their sibling rivalry, they join forces to take down a corrupt politician, Siva Reddy, who threatens their family after Lucky unintentionally disrupts his illegal political activities.

All of the above-mentioned films are just some of the many entertaining Allu Arjun movies you can enjoy on OTT platforms.

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