7 Allu Arjun films on OTT to make this weekend entertaining: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Julayi to Race Gurram
Are you wondering what to watch on OTT this weekend? Here’s a list of Allu Arjun movies to make the weekend more entertaining.
Allu Arjun’s films are often packed with entertaining moments. If you’re planning to watch something new on OTT this weekend, here’s a list of movies you can check out.
7 Allu Arjun Movies to Watch on OTT
1. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
- Cast: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Tabu, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar
- Director: Trivikram Srinivas
- Genre: Action Comedy
- Where to watch: SunNXT
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo follows Bantu, a middle-class young man who is constantly belittled by his father, Valmiki. Unbeknownst to them, Valmiki swapped his son with a wealthy businessman’s child at birth. After a violent incident exposes the truth, Bantu enters his biological family’s home to protect them from looming threats.
2. Desamuduru
- Cast: Allu Arjun, Hansika Motwani, Ali, Giri Babu, Chandra Mohan, Devan, Sumithra, Sudha
- Director: Puri Jagannadh
- Genre: Romantic Action Comedy
- Where to watch: YouTube
Desamuduru narrates the story of Bala Govind, an arrogant and fearless crime reporter, who falls in love with Vaishali, a sannyasin in Kullu Manali, after fleeing Hyderabad to escape a local goon. When a local thug, Tambi Durai, kidnaps Vaishali, Bala fights back to rescue her and save her from a forced marriage.
3. Parugu
- Cast: Allu Arjun, Sheela Kaur, Prakash Raj, Chitram Srinu, Sunil, Saptagiri, Subbaraju
- Director: Bhaskar
- Genre: Romantic Action Drama
- Where to watch: YouTube
Parugu centers on Neelakanta, a village head whose daughter, Subbalakshmi, elopes with her lover. Suspecting the lover’s friends, he kidnaps them, including Krishna, who falls for Neelakanta’s younger daughter, Meenakshi, while being held in the village. The film explores what happens to Krishna and whether he succeeds in marrying Meenakshi.
4. Julayi
- Cast: Allu Arjun, Sonu Sood, Ileana D'Cruz, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Brahmaji
- Director: Trivikram Srinivas
- Genre: Action Comedy
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Julayi follows a cat-and-mouse game between Ravi, a witty and easygoing youth, and Bittu, a ruthless criminal. After Ravi foils a major bank heist planned by Bittu, it sparks a personal vendetta between them.
5. DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham
- Cast: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Rao Ramesh, Subbaraju, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali
- Director: Harish Shankar
- Genre: Action Comedy
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham follows Sastry, a caterer from Vijayawada who secretly works as a violent vigilante to eliminate criminals, under the mentorship of a police officer. He takes on a corrupt businessman, Royyala Naidu, while balancing his double life and falling in love with Pooja.
6. S/O Satyamurthy
- Cast: Allu Arjun, Upendra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Nithya Menen, Sneha
- Director: Trivikram Srinivas
- Genre: Action Comedy
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
S/O Satyamurthy narrates the story of Viraj Anand, who inherits Rs 300 crore in debt after his wealthy and principled father passes away. To uphold his father’s reputation, Viraj gives up his luxurious lifestyle, becomes a wedding planner to repay the creditors, and strives to restore his family’s honor.
7. Race Gurram
- Cast: Allu Arjun, Shruti Haasan, Shaam, Ravi Kishan, Prakash Raj, Bramhanandam
- Director: Surender Reddy
- Genre: Action Comedy
- Where to watch: SunNXT
Race Gurram follows two brothers with contrasting personalities, Ram, a sincere police officer, and Lucky, a carefree young man. Despite their sibling rivalry, they join forces to take down a corrupt politician, Siva Reddy, who threatens their family after Lucky unintentionally disrupts his illegal political activities.
All of the above-mentioned films are just some of the many entertaining Allu Arjun movies you can enjoy on OTT platforms.
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