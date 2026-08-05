7 Best Fahadh Faasil Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Maheshinte Prathikaram, Joji to Aavesham

Fahadh Faasil has maintained an impressive and entertaining filmography over the years, delivering memorable performances across various genres. If you are planning to watch his films online, here is a list of some of his best movies available on OTT platforms.

7 Best Fahadh Faasil Films to Watch on OTT

1. Maheshinte Prathikaaram

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali , Anusree, Alencier Ley Lopez, Soubin Shahir

Fahadh Faasil, , Anusree, Alencier Ley Lopez, Soubin Shahir Director: Dileesh Pothan

Dileesh Pothan Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

Maheshinte Prathikaaram follows Mahesh, a small-town photographer whose life takes an unexpected turn after he is publicly humiliated in a fight. Determined to reclaim his self-respect, he vows not to wear slippers until he defeats the man who insulted him.

While waiting for the opportunity to settle the score, Mahesh deals with heartbreak, rediscovers his passion for photography, and finds love again.

2. Maamannan

Cast: Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh , Udhayanidhi Stalin, Lal

Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, , Udhayanidhi Stalin, Lal Director: Mari Selvaraj

Mari Selvaraj Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Maamannan follows a veteran and his son Veera, whose strained relationship is shaped by painful experiences from their past. When a confrontation with a powerful local man escalates, the family finds itself at the centre of a struggle involving dignity, justice, and personal conflicts.

As rivalries spill into the public sphere, Maamannan and Veera must confront long-standing divisions while standing by their beliefs.

3. Joji

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Unnimaya Prasad, Basil Joseph

Fahadh Faasil, Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Unnimaya Prasad, Director: Dileesh Pothan

Dileesh Pothan Genre: Crime Drama

Crime Drama Where to watch: Prime Video

Joji follows a young man living under the control of his domineering father in a plantation estate. Driven by ambition and resentment, Joji makes a series of calculated choices after his father's health begins to decline.

As his actions lead to deception, betrayal, and devastating consequences, the film explores themes of greed, guilt, and moral downfall. It is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

4. Malik

Cast: Fahadh Faasil , Nimisha Sajayan, Vinay Forrt, Jalaja, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, Indrans

, Nimisha Sajayan, Vinay Forrt, Jalaja, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, Indrans Director: Mahesh Narayanan

Mahesh Narayanan Genre: Thriller

Thriller Where to watch: Prime Video

Malik follows Ahammad Ali Sulaiman, an influential leader of a coastal town whose efforts to protect his community bring him into conflict with powerful interests. The story traces his journey from a troubled youth to a respected figure while exploring personal sacrifices, fractured relationships, and struggles over land and power.

As past conflicts resurface, Sulaiman is forced to confront the consequences of his decisions.

5. Kumbalangi Nights

Cast: Shane Nigam, Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir , Sreenath Bhasi

Shane Nigam, Fahadh Faasil, , Sreenath Bhasi Director: Madhu C. Narayanan

Madhu C. Narayanan Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Where to watch: Prime Video

Kumbalangi Nights follows four estranged brothers living together in a rundown house in the coastal village of Kumbalangi. As they deal with personal struggles and unresolved conflicts, their lives gradually change through love, relationships, and emotional healing.

When a threat emerges against one of the brothers and the woman he loves, the siblings overcome their differences to stand together.

6. C U Soon

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew , Darshana Rajendran, Saiju Kurup, Amalda Liz, Maala Parvathi

Fahadh Faasil, , Darshana Rajendran, Saiju Kurup, Amalda Liz, Maala Parvathi Director: Mahesh Narayanan

Mahesh Narayanan Genre: Screenlife Mystery Thriller

Screenlife Mystery Thriller Where to watch: Prime Video

C U Soon follows Jimmy, a young bank employee in the UAE who falls in love with Anu after meeting her online. Their relationship takes a sudden turn when Anu disappears, leaving behind a video message that puts Jimmy under suspicion.

As the search progresses, Jimmy’s cousin Kevin, a cybersecurity expert, uncovers hidden truths through digital clues. The film is presented entirely through computer and smartphone screens.

7. Aavesham

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Sajin Gopu, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Sankar, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty, Neeraja Rajendran, Thankam Mohan, Pooja Mohanraj

Fahadh Faasil, Sajin Gopu, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Sankar, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty, Neeraja Rajendran, Thankam Mohan, Pooja Mohanraj Director: Jithu Madhavan

Jithu Madhavan Genre: Black Comedy Action

Black Comedy Action Where to watch: Prime Video

Aavesham follows Aju, Bibi, and Shanthan, three engineering students from Kerala who move to Bengaluru for their studies. After facing bullying from senior students, they seek revenge by befriending Ranga, an eccentric and powerful local goon.

As they become involved in Ranga’s world, their lives and studies begin to spiral out of control. Their attempt to distance themselves from him leads to a conflict that tests their unexpected bond.

The above-mentioned titles are just a few of the notable films starring Fahadh Faasil available on OTT platforms.

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