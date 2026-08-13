7 Best Rajinikanth starrer action films to watch on OTT: Jailer, Petta to Sivaji: The Boss

Rajinikanth films have always been a celebration in cinema, offering audiences a perfect dose of entertainment. If you’re planning to watch something new on OTT, here’s a list of Rajinikanth starrer action films to check out online.

7 Best Rajinikanth starrer action films on OTT

1. Jailer

Cast: Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia , Sunil, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Mohanlal (cameo), Shiva Rajkumar (cameo)

Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, , Sunil, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Mohanlal (cameo), Shiva Rajkumar (cameo) Director: Nelson Dilipkumar

Nelson Dilipkumar Where to watch: Prime Video

Jailer follows retired prison warden Muthuvel Pandian, who sets out to find his missing son, Arjun, a police inspector investigating an idol-smuggling syndicate led by Varman. Forced to revive his feared past as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, he joins forces with powerful underworld figures to take down the gang.

However, Muthuvel is stunned to discover that Arjun is alive and has secretly allied with Varman for personal gain, forcing him to choose between his family and his principles.

2. Baashha

Cast: Rajinikanth , Nagma Raghuvaran, Janagaraj, Devan, Shashi Kumar, Vijayakumar, Anandaraj

, Nagma Raghuvaran, Janagaraj, Devan, Shashi Kumar, Vijayakumar, Anandaraj Director: Suresh Krissna

Suresh Krissna Where to watch: YouTube

Baashha follows Manikkam, a humble auto-rickshaw driver whose peaceful life is disrupted when criminals threaten his family. Forced to revive his past as the feared Mumbai outlaw “Manick Baashha,” he takes on his old rival Mark Antony, who resurfaces after escaping prison. Manikkam ultimately defeats Antony and puts his violent past behind him to begin a peaceful life with Priya.

3. Petta

Cast: Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi , Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sasikumar, Simran, Trisha, Megha Akash, Malavika Mohanan, Mahendran, Bobby Simha

Rajinikanth, , Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sasikumar, Simran, Trisha, Megha Akash, Malavika Mohanan, Mahendran, Bobby Simha Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Karthik Subbaraj Where to watch: SunNXT

Petta follows Kaali, a mysterious hostel warden in Ooty who protects student Anwar from a powerful politician, Singhaar Singh. As danger escalates, Kaali’s past as Pettavelan, a feared outlaw from Madurai, is revealed.

After losing his family and helping Anwar’s mother escape years earlier, Petta returns to confront Singhaar. He ultimately tracks down his old enemy, using Jithu, Singhaar’s son, to reach him.

4. Kabali

Cast: Rajinikanth, Winston Chao, Radhika Apte, Sai Dhanshika, Kishore, Dinesh Ravi, Kalaiyarasan

Rajinikanth, Winston Chao, Radhika Apte, Sai Dhanshika, Kishore, Dinesh Ravi, Kalaiyarasan Director: Pa. Ranjith

Pa. Ranjith Where to watch: SunNXT

Kabali follows an outlaw who is released after 25 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. Determined to uncover the truth, Kabali discovers that his wife is alive and reunites with his daughter, Yogi. He then returns to Kuala Lumpur to take on the rival gang responsible for his downfall, ultimately defeating his enemies and reuniting with his family.

5. Thalapathi

Cast: Rajinikanth, Mammootty , Arvind Swamy, Jaishankar, Amrish Puri, Srividya, Bhanupriya, Shobana

Rajinikanth, , Arvind Swamy, Jaishankar, Amrish Puri, Srividya, Bhanupriya, Shobana Director: Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam Where to watch: Prime Video

Thalapathi follows Surya, an orphan who grows up to become a protector of the underprivileged under the guidance of Devaraj, a powerful local leader. His life changes when he discovers that Arjun, a newly appointed district collector, is his younger half-brother and that Kalyani is his biological mother.

Caught between his loyalty to Devaraj and his family, Surya faces a difficult choice after Devaraj’s death and ultimately chooses a more peaceful path.

6. Arunachalam

Cast: Rajinikanth, Soundarya, Rambha, Jaishankar, Ravichandran, Visu

Rajinikanth, Soundarya, Rambha, Jaishankar, Ravichandran, Visu Director: Sundar C

Sundar C Where to watch: SunNXT

Arunachalam follows a respected village headman who discovers that he is the heir to a vast fortune. To inherit it, he must spend a specified amount within 30 days while following strict conditions.

Despite attempts by dishonest businessmen to stop him, Arunachalam completes the challenge and chooses to use the fortune for public welfare, ultimately earning his family’s respect and reuniting with Vedhavalli.

7. Sivaji: The Boss

Cast: Rajinikanth, Shriya Saran , Vivek, Suman, Manivannan, Vadivukkarasi, Cochin Haneefa, Ravikumar, Solomon Pappayya

Rajinikanth, , Vivek, Suman, Manivannan, Vadivukkarasi, Cochin Haneefa, Ravikumar, Solomon Pappayya Director: Shankar

Shankar Where to watch: Prime Video

Sivaji: The Boss follows Sivaji Arumugam, a successful systems architect who returns to India to establish a foundation offering free education and healthcare. His plans are obstructed by powerful businessman Adiseshan and corrupt officials, forcing Sivaji to change his strategy.

Using his intelligence and resources, he overcomes his rivals, revives the foundation, and turns his vision into reality.

These are just some of the Rajinikanth films available to watch on OTT.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Toxic Runtime: Yash starrer action entertainer to be longer than 3 hours? Here’s what we know