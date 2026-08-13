7 Best Rajinikanth starrer action films to watch on OTT: Jailer, Petta to Sivaji: The Boss
Are you wondering which Rajinikanth starrer action film to watch on OTT? Here’s a list of actioners to check out online.
Rajinikanth films have always been a celebration in cinema, offering audiences a perfect dose of entertainment. If you’re planning to watch something new on OTT, here’s a list of Rajinikanth starrer action films to check out online.
7 Best Rajinikanth starrer action films on OTT
1. Jailer
- Cast: Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Mohanlal (cameo), Shiva Rajkumar (cameo)
- Director: Nelson Dilipkumar
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Jailer follows retired prison warden Muthuvel Pandian, who sets out to find his missing son, Arjun, a police inspector investigating an idol-smuggling syndicate led by Varman. Forced to revive his feared past as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, he joins forces with powerful underworld figures to take down the gang.
However, Muthuvel is stunned to discover that Arjun is alive and has secretly allied with Varman for personal gain, forcing him to choose between his family and his principles.
2. Baashha
- Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagma Raghuvaran, Janagaraj, Devan, Shashi Kumar, Vijayakumar, Anandaraj
- Director: Suresh Krissna
- Where to watch: YouTube
Baashha follows Manikkam, a humble auto-rickshaw driver whose peaceful life is disrupted when criminals threaten his family. Forced to revive his past as the feared Mumbai outlaw “Manick Baashha,” he takes on his old rival Mark Antony, who resurfaces after escaping prison. Manikkam ultimately defeats Antony and puts his violent past behind him to begin a peaceful life with Priya.
3. Petta
- Cast: Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sasikumar, Simran, Trisha, Megha Akash, Malavika Mohanan, Mahendran, Bobby Simha
- Director: Karthik Subbaraj
- Where to watch: SunNXT
Petta follows Kaali, a mysterious hostel warden in Ooty who protects student Anwar from a powerful politician, Singhaar Singh. As danger escalates, Kaali’s past as Pettavelan, a feared outlaw from Madurai, is revealed.
After losing his family and helping Anwar’s mother escape years earlier, Petta returns to confront Singhaar. He ultimately tracks down his old enemy, using Jithu, Singhaar’s son, to reach him.
4. Kabali
- Cast: Rajinikanth, Winston Chao, Radhika Apte, Sai Dhanshika, Kishore, Dinesh Ravi, Kalaiyarasan
- Director: Pa. Ranjith
- Where to watch: SunNXT
Kabali follows an outlaw who is released after 25 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. Determined to uncover the truth, Kabali discovers that his wife is alive and reunites with his daughter, Yogi. He then returns to Kuala Lumpur to take on the rival gang responsible for his downfall, ultimately defeating his enemies and reuniting with his family.
5. Thalapathi
- Cast: Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Arvind Swamy, Jaishankar, Amrish Puri, Srividya, Bhanupriya, Shobana
- Director: Mani Ratnam
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Thalapathi follows Surya, an orphan who grows up to become a protector of the underprivileged under the guidance of Devaraj, a powerful local leader. His life changes when he discovers that Arjun, a newly appointed district collector, is his younger half-brother and that Kalyani is his biological mother.
Caught between his loyalty to Devaraj and his family, Surya faces a difficult choice after Devaraj’s death and ultimately chooses a more peaceful path.
6. Arunachalam
- Cast: Rajinikanth, Soundarya, Rambha, Jaishankar, Ravichandran, Visu
- Director: Sundar C
- Where to watch: SunNXT
Arunachalam follows a respected village headman who discovers that he is the heir to a vast fortune. To inherit it, he must spend a specified amount within 30 days while following strict conditions.
Despite attempts by dishonest businessmen to stop him, Arunachalam completes the challenge and chooses to use the fortune for public welfare, ultimately earning his family’s respect and reuniting with Vedhavalli.
7. Sivaji: The Boss
- Cast: Rajinikanth, Shriya Saran, Vivek, Suman, Manivannan, Vadivukkarasi, Cochin Haneefa, Ravikumar, Solomon Pappayya
- Director: Shankar
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Sivaji: The Boss follows Sivaji Arumugam, a successful systems architect who returns to India to establish a foundation offering free education and healthcare. His plans are obstructed by powerful businessman Adiseshan and corrupt officials, forcing Sivaji to change his strategy.
Using his intelligence and resources, he overcomes his rivals, revives the foundation, and turns his vision into reality.
These are just some of the Rajinikanth films available to watch on OTT.
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