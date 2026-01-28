7 best romantic Malayalam movies to watch this Valentine's Day: Sai Pallavi’s Premam to Fahadh Faasil's Maheshinte Prathikaaram

We are about to enter February, the month of love, and if you’re someone who adores love stories, then Malayalam cinema has plenty of award-winning stories. From the 2015 classic movie Premam to one of the most loved Malayalam romantic movies, Bangalore Days, there’s something for everyone. Check it out!

7 best romantic Malayalam movies to watch on Valentine's Day

1. Premam

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian, Anupama Parameswaran, Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Sankar, Siju Wilson, Ananth Nag, Vinay Forrt, Soubin Shahir, Sharafudheen

Director: Alphonse Puthren

Date of release: May 29, 2015

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Premam marks the entry of actress Sai Pallavi into mainstream cinema. The romantic classic showcases George’s journey from teenage years to adulthood. Amidst all this, he falls for a college lecturer who redefines love for him.

2. Bangalore Days

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Isha Talwar

Director: Anjali Menon

Date of release: May 30, 2014

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Bangalore Days is about three cousins from Kerala who move to Bangalore to realise their dreams. Soon, they find themselves entangled in love and life’s chaos. The entertainer went on to become one of the year's highest-grossing Malayalam films.

3. Hridayam

Cast: Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Darshana Rajendran

Director: Vineeth Sreenivasan

Date of release: January 21, 2022

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Hridayam will take the audience on a trip down memory lane to their college days. The romantic drama showcases Arun transforming from a carefree youngster into a responsible adult, and how love plays a major role in his journey.

4. Premalu

Cast: Naslen, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Akhila Bhargavan, Shyam Mohan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Mathew Thomas, Althaf Salim

Director: Girish A. D.

Date of release: February 9, 2024

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Next up in this list of best Malayalam-language romantic comedy films is Premalu. It narrates the life of Sachin Santhosh, planning to move to the UK. But life takes a beautiful turn when he meets his ladylove at a coaching centre in Hyderabad. A sequel titled Premalu 2 is in development.

5. Chithram

Cast: Mohanlal, Ranjini, Nedumudi Venu, Lizy, Poornam Viswanathan, Sreenivasan, M. G. Soman, Sukumari, Maniyanpilla Raju, Shanavas

Director: Priyadarshan

Date of release: December 23, 1988

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

This Priyadarshan masterpiece continues to entertain the audience even after decades of its big-screen debut. Chithram was showered with immense love by fans, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam film at the time.

6. Classmates

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Narain, Kavya Madhavan, Indrajith Sukumaran, Jayasurya, Radhika

Director: Lal Jose

Date of release: August 25, 2006

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Regarded as a classic in Malayalam cinema, Classmates showcase how a 10-year reunion goes haywire. At the trip, Suku discovers love while losing on friendships and reliving a tragic event from the past.

7. Maheshinte Prathikaaram

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali, Anusree, Alencier Ley Lopez, Soubin Shahir

Director: Dileesh Pothan

Date of release: February 12, 2026

Where to Watch: Netflix

Maheshinte Prathikaaram is based on an incident in the life of Thampan Purushan. It depicts how love changes a spiteful small-town photographer. The romantic drama ended up winning accolades at the 64th National Film Awards.

