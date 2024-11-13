7 best Suriya movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms ahead of Kanguva release: Jai Bhim, Anjaan to Soorarai Pottru

The Suriya-starrer Kanguva is all set to hit the big screens on November 14. Directed by Siva, the film also features Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in prominent roles. While fans eagerly await the fantasy action drama in theaters, let's take a look at some of Suriya's best movies to watch ahead of Kanguva release.

1. Jai Bhim

Where to watch - Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating - 8.7/10

Jai Bhim starring Suriya is one of the best Tamil movies based on real-life events. In the film, the actor plays the role of an activist lawyer named Chandru. He helps a tribal woman seeking justice after her husband goes missing from police custody. As Chandru begins to investigate the case, he gets to know about the corrupt system and decides to expose everyone. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the movie received critical acclaim.

2. Anjaan

Where to watch - Netflix

IMDb Rating - 5.3/10

Are you a fan of action movies, if yes then do watch Suriya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Anjaan (Tamil) on Netflix. The film narrates the story of Krishna who travels to Mumbai in search of his missing brother. Later, he discovers that he is none other than a gangster named Raju Bhai. The movie gets interesting when Krishna crosses paths with the enemies of his brother. Directed by N Linguswamy, the movie also featured Vidyut Jammwal in a prominent role.

3. Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Where to watch - Netflix

IMDb Rating - 6.4/10

Etharkkum Thunindhavan is a Tamil action thriller movie starring Suriya and Priyanka Mohan as the main leads. The film follows the life of a lawyer named Kannabiran who fights against a pornography racket run by a minister's son. After learning how he exploits women for his own benefit, he pledges to take strict action against him. Kannabiran further seeks justice for all the victims in the case despite facing life-threatening situations.

4. Soorarai Pottru

Where to watch - Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating - 8.7/10

Soorarai Pottru is an action drama film starring Suriya. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the movie is based on real-life events. The story follows the life of a young man named Maara who wishes to launch his airline service. He dreams of making air travel easily accessible to all the common people of India. However, he faces numerous challenges from powerful people in the airline business. Determined, Maara decides not to give up and fights against the corrupt system with all means.

5. Singam 3

Where to watch - Disney+ Hotstar

IMDb Rating - 6/10

Singam 3, directed by Hari, features Suriya as the lead actor. The film narrates the story of a police officer who is transferred to Visakhapatnam to investigate the murder of a local commissioner. As he investigates the case, he comes across a dangerous criminal operation involving a gangster. Despite political pressure and infinite threats, he decides to solve the case and seek justice. Do watch this movie if you are planning to Kanguva in theaters.

6. 24

Where to watch - Disney+ Hotstar

IMDb Rating - 7.8/10

24 is a Tamil sci-fi action film that released in theaters back in 2016. In the movie, Suriya played dual roles: a brilliant scientist and his evil twin. The story follows the life of the evil twin who kills his brother and his wife for power. However, he ends up in a coma after an accident. Years after waking up from the coma, he decides to go after his brother's son who possesses a time-travelling watch invented by his father.

7. Kaappaan

Where to watch - Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating - 6.2/10

If you like Tamil action thrillers, then do watch Kaappaan. In this movie, Suriya plays the role of a talented security officer who is tasked to protect the Prime Minister of India. He further tries his best to prevent an assassination attempt on the PM and safeguard the nation. However, his character makes several sacrifices while trying to confront the enemies threatening the political system of India.

If you are planning to watch Kanguva in theaters on November 14, then do watch these best films of Suriya to know more about his filmography.

