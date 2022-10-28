6 Facts to know about Aditi Rao Hydari
As Aditi Rao Hydari has turned 36 years old today on 28th October, let us check out some facts about the Delhi-6 actress. Take a look.
Aditi Rao Hydari is celebrating her 36th birthday today. The star has been a part of several promising projects over the years including Delhi 6, Yeh Saali Zindagi, Murder 3, Boss, Khoobsurat, Sringaram and Kaatru Veliyidai to name a few. She has created a loyal fanbase for herself with her natural acting skills, and charismatic screen presence.
As the diva has turned a year older today, we bring to you 7 facts about Aditi Rao Hydari that you might not have known earlier:
Cinematic journey
Aditi Rao Hydari made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Prajapathi in 2006. The project starred superstar Mammootty as the protagonist. However, she came to the limelight in 2011 with the film Yeh Saali Zindagi, alongside Irrfan Khan, Chitrangda Singh, and Arunoday Singh. Later, she went on to become a part of numerous movies across industries in Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood and Bollywood. The star has slowly and steadily proved her mettle and has become a well-known name in the fraternity.
Multi-talented
Apart from carving a niche for herself as an actress, Aditi Rao Hydari is also blessed with a beautiful voice. She has crooned two songs for her 2012 romantic movie London Paris and New York opposite Ali Zafar. It might be interesting to you that her mother, Vidya Rao is also a trained classical singer. She comes from the Thumri genre of music.
Royal Heritage
Now, coming to her family background, Aditi Rao Hydari comes from the royal family. She is the great grand-daughter of Akbar Hydari, who was the Prime Minister of the Hyderabad state during pre-independent India.
Kalaripayattu
It might be hard to believe given her delicate features and poised body language, but Aditi Rao Hydari is trained in the Malayali martial art form Kalaripayattu. If the reports are to be believed, the star is extremely skilled at the art form.
Marital status
The stunner is no stranger to matrimony. Aditi Rao Hydari got married in 2009 at the young age of 21 to actor Satyadeep Misra. However, the couple got separated in 2013 within 5 years of marriage. She was 25 when she got separated from her husband.
Dating rumors
The latest update in her personal life is that Aditi Rao Hydari is dating the Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth at the moment. According to the reports, the two fell for each other while shooting for their 2021 film, Maha Samudram. They are often seen attending events together including AR Rahman's daughter's reception and Mani Ratnam's PS1 event in Chennai.
Additionally, back in July, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth made their first public appearance together as the shutterbugs captured them at a salon in Mumbai. While they exited the salon separately, they head for the same car. Meanwhile, Siddharth told the paparazzi as they gathered to click the couple. The actor told them, "Main bahut decently bata raha hu, mereko ye sab jamta nahi."
Our sources claim that the actress will be celebrating her 36th birthday with her beau Siddharth in Chennai. In the meantime, the actor shared an unseen picture of the couple on his Instagram account to wish his ladylove along with the caption, "Happy Happy Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari I pray all your dreams...The big ones, the small ones...And the ones yet unseen...Always come true, always for you...Have the best trip around the sun yet...P.S- growing up is for squares. Don't!".
Refreshing your memory, on Siddharth's 43rd birthday in April this year, the actress also shared a heartfelt note on the photo-sharing app. Her post read, "Happy birthday my pixie boy…To always chasing dreams and unicorns! Always be magic, mad, and full of laughter...Always be you…Thank you for the unending laughter and adventures! You better know how loved you are Mmmmmmmmmmmwah (sic).”