6 Facts to know about Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari is celebrating her 36th birthday today. The star has been a part of several promising projects over the years including Delhi 6, Yeh Saali Zindagi, Murder 3, Boss, Khoobsurat, Sringaram and Kaatru Veliyidai to name a few. She has created a loyal fanbase for herself with her natural acting skills, and charismatic screen presence. As the diva has turned a year older today, we bring to you 7 facts about Aditi Rao Hydari that you might not have known earlier:

Cinematic journey Aditi Rao Hydari made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Prajapathi in 2006. The project starred superstar Mammootty as the protagonist. However, she came to the limelight in 2011 with the film Yeh Saali Zindagi, alongside Irrfan Khan, Chitrangda Singh, and Arunoday Singh. Later, she went on to become a part of numerous movies across industries in Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood and Bollywood. The star has slowly and steadily proved her mettle and has become a well-known name in the fraternity.



Multi-talented Apart from carving a niche for herself as an actress, Aditi Rao Hydari is also blessed with a beautiful voice. She has crooned two songs for her 2012 romantic movie London Paris and New York opposite Ali Zafar. It might be interesting to you that her mother, Vidya Rao is also a trained classical singer. She comes from the Thumri genre of music.



Royal Heritage Now, coming to her family background, Aditi Rao Hydari comes from the royal family. She is the great grand-daughter of Akbar Hydari, who was the Prime Minister of the Hyderabad state during pre-independent India.

Kalaripayattu It might be hard to believe given her delicate features and poised body language, but Aditi Rao Hydari is trained in the Malayali martial art form Kalaripayattu. If the reports are to be believed, the star is extremely skilled at the art form.

Marital status The stunner is no stranger to matrimony. Aditi Rao Hydari got married in 2009 at the young age of 21 to actor Satyadeep Misra. However, the couple got separated in 2013 within 5 years of marriage. She was 25 when she got separated from her husband.