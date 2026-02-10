7 Kannada Films Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week: Aishwarya Arjun’s Seetha Payanam to Sarala Subbarao

Kannada cinema has lined up several interesting titles for audiences to catch in theatres and on OTT platforms this week. As we take a look at what’s new, here’s a list of films you should check out.

7 Kannada Films Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week

1. Seetha Payanam (Kannada-dub)

Cast: Aishwarya Arjun, Niranjan Sudhindra, Dhruva Sarja, Prakash Raj, Sathyaraj, Bithiri Sathi, Arjun Sarja (cameo)

Aishwarya Arjun, Niranjan Sudhindra, Dhruva Sarja, Prakash Raj, Sathyaraj, Bithiri Sathi, Arjun Sarja (cameo) Director: Arjun Sarja

Arjun Sarja Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 32 minutes

2 hours and 32 minutes Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: February 14, 2026

Seetha Payanam is a family drama centred on Seetha, an aspiring chef who narrowly escapes a fatal accident that changes her entire perspective on life. As she embarks on a journey to express gratitude to those who saved her, Seetha falls in love with Abhishek. However, he harbours a secret that could turn her world upside down.

The film marks actor-director Arjun Sarja’s return to the director’s chair after a long gap.

2. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (Kannada-dub)

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Harsha Vardhan, Abhinav Gomatam, Sachin Khedekar, Sharat Saxena, Sudev Nair, Venkatesh Daggubati (cameo)

Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Harsha Vardhan, Abhinav Gomatam, Sachin Khedekar, Sharat Saxena, Sudev Nair, Venkatesh Daggubati (cameo) Director: Anil Ravipudi

Anil Ravipudi Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 36 minutes

2 hours and 36 minutes Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: February 11, 2026

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu follows the story of Shankara Varaprasad, a national security officer working with the NIA. He is married to Sasirekha, the daughter of India’s wealthiest businessman. Despite her father’s disapproval, stemming from Varaprasad’s middle-class background, the two fall in love and get married.

Over time, Sasirekha’s father interferes in their married life, leading to several challenges. After a series of misunderstandings, the couple has been living separately for six years, throwing Varaprasad’s personal life into turmoil.

As Varaprasad attempts to mend his fractured relationship and reunite with his family, an old foe from his past resurfaces, threatening their safety. Whether he can balance these conflicts forms the crux of the story.

3. Surya: Power of Love

Cast: Prashant, Harshitha MK, Ravi Shankar P, Shruti

Prashant, Harshitha MK, Ravi Shankar P, Shruti Director: Sagar Dass

Sagar Dass Genre: Romantic Action Drama

Romantic Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 8 minutes

2 hours and 8 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: February 13, 2026

The film follows Surya, an orphaned college student juggling multiple jobs, who becomes entangled in a dangerous conflict involving a compassionate gynaecologist and a gangster after he falls in love with Bhoomi.

Surya’s struggle to overcome overwhelming odds to protect his loved ones forms the heart of the narrative.

4. Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (Kannada-dub)

Cast: Jiiva, Prathana Nathan, Thambi Ramaiah, Anuraj, Ilavarasu, Jenson Dhivakar, Sarjin Kumar, Jaiwanth, Rajesh Pandian

Jiiva, Prathana Nathan, Thambi Ramaiah, Anuraj, Ilavarasu, Jenson Dhivakar, Sarjin Kumar, Jaiwanth, Rajesh Pandian Director: Nithish Sahadev

Nithish Sahadev Genre: Political Comedy Satire

Political Comedy Satire Runtime: 1 hour and 53 minutes

1 hour and 53 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: February 12, 2026

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is a political comedy satire that follows Jeevarathnam, the president of a village panchayat, who is tasked with ensuring a wedding ceremony goes smoothly. However, chaos ensues when a neighbour of the wedding household passes away on the same day, and Jeevarathnam is expected to fulfil responsibilities at both places.

With neither party willing to compromise, he is forced to juggle both events, leading to a series of comic and chaotic situations. As tensions rise, the panchayat president finds himself at the centre of the turmoil, striving to restore balance and harmony.

5. Sarala Subbarao

Cast: Krishna Ajai Rao, Misha Narang, Rangayana Raghu, Veena Sunder, Rishika Naik, Shri Mahadev

Krishna Ajai Rao, Misha Narang, Rangayana Raghu, Veena Sunder, Rishika Naik, Shri Mahadev Director: Manju Swaraj

Manju Swaraj Genre: Romantic Period Family Drama

Romantic Period Family Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 19 minutes

2 hours and 19 minutes Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: February 12, 2026

Set in 1970s Mysuru, Sarala Subbarao is a romantic period drama that explores the journey of a married couple, Sarala and Subbarao, as they navigate love, tradition, and personal aspirations.

The film presents a heartfelt exploration of enduring family values while questioning the sacrifices required to sustain a successful marriage.

6. Anaganaga Oka Raju (Kannada-dub)

Cast: Naveen Polishetty, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Tarak Ponnappa, Goparaju Ramana, Chammak Chandra, Ananth Babu, Madhusudhan Rao, Mamilla Shailaja Priya, Sivannarayana Naripeddi

Naveen Polishetty, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Tarak Ponnappa, Goparaju Ramana, Chammak Chandra, Ananth Babu, Madhusudhan Rao, Mamilla Shailaja Priya, Sivannarayana Naripeddi Director: Maari

Maari Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: February 11, 2026

Anaganaga Oka Raju follows Raju, who comes from a once-wealthy family. His grandfather squanders their fortune by distributing properties among multiple romantic partners, leaving the family destitute.

In his quest to regain social standing, Raju sets out to marry a wealthy woman and meets Charulatha. The film explores their relationship and whether Raju ultimately succeeds in his plan.

7. Marali Manasaagide

Cast: Arjun Vedanta, Nireeksha Shetty, Smruthy Venkatesh, TS Nagabharana, Manasi Sudhir, Swathi Gurudutt

Arjun Vedanta, Nireeksha Shetty, Smruthy Venkatesh, TS Nagabharana, Manasi Sudhir, Swathi Gurudutt Director: Nagaraja Shankar

Nagaraja Shankar Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 26 minutes

2 hours and 26 minutes Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: February 12, 2026

The film follows Vikas, a hyperactive young man whose life takes an unexpected turn when he is forced to travel with two very different women, Chitra and Spoorthi. As the journey unfolds, he begins to understand the value of life, the strength of family bonds, and the mindset of the younger generation.

The narrative explores themes of friendship, emotional growth, and the responsible use of technology, culminating in a story about self-discovery and unconditional love.

The above-mentioned films are among the Kannada releases to watch in theatres and on OTT platforms this week.

