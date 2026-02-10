7 Kannada Films Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week: Aishwarya Arjun’s Seetha Payanam to Sarala Subbarao
Are you wondering if there’s anything new to watch in theaters and OTT this week? Here’s a list of Kannada movies to check out.
Kannada cinema has lined up several interesting titles for audiences to catch in theatres and on OTT platforms this week. As we take a look at what’s new, here’s a list of films you should check out.
1. Seetha Payanam (Kannada-dub)
- Cast: Aishwarya Arjun, Niranjan Sudhindra, Dhruva Sarja, Prakash Raj, Sathyaraj, Bithiri Sathi, Arjun Sarja (cameo)
- Director: Arjun Sarja
- Genre: Family Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 32 minutes
- Where to watch: Theaters
- Release Date: February 14, 2026
Seetha Payanam is a family drama centred on Seetha, an aspiring chef who narrowly escapes a fatal accident that changes her entire perspective on life. As she embarks on a journey to express gratitude to those who saved her, Seetha falls in love with Abhishek. However, he harbours a secret that could turn her world upside down.
The film marks actor-director Arjun Sarja’s return to the director’s chair after a long gap.
2. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (Kannada-dub)
- Cast: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Harsha Vardhan, Abhinav Gomatam, Sachin Khedekar, Sharat Saxena, Sudev Nair, Venkatesh Daggubati (cameo)
- Director: Anil Ravipudi
- Genre: Action Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 36 minutes
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: February 11, 2026
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu follows the story of Shankara Varaprasad, a national security officer working with the NIA. He is married to Sasirekha, the daughter of India’s wealthiest businessman. Despite her father’s disapproval, stemming from Varaprasad’s middle-class background, the two fall in love and get married.
Over time, Sasirekha’s father interferes in their married life, leading to several challenges. After a series of misunderstandings, the couple has been living separately for six years, throwing Varaprasad’s personal life into turmoil.
As Varaprasad attempts to mend his fractured relationship and reunite with his family, an old foe from his past resurfaces, threatening their safety. Whether he can balance these conflicts forms the crux of the story.
3. Surya: Power of Love
- Cast: Prashant, Harshitha MK, Ravi Shankar P, Shruti
- Director: Sagar Dass
- Genre: Romantic Action Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 8 minutes
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming Date: February 13, 2026
The film follows Surya, an orphaned college student juggling multiple jobs, who becomes entangled in a dangerous conflict involving a compassionate gynaecologist and a gangster after he falls in love with Bhoomi.
Surya’s struggle to overcome overwhelming odds to protect his loved ones forms the heart of the narrative.
4. Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (Kannada-dub)
- Cast: Jiiva, Prathana Nathan, Thambi Ramaiah, Anuraj, Ilavarasu, Jenson Dhivakar, Sarjin Kumar, Jaiwanth, Rajesh Pandian
- Director: Nithish Sahadev
- Genre: Political Comedy Satire
- Runtime: 1 hour and 53 minutes
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: February 12, 2026
Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is a political comedy satire that follows Jeevarathnam, the president of a village panchayat, who is tasked with ensuring a wedding ceremony goes smoothly. However, chaos ensues when a neighbour of the wedding household passes away on the same day, and Jeevarathnam is expected to fulfil responsibilities at both places.
With neither party willing to compromise, he is forced to juggle both events, leading to a series of comic and chaotic situations. As tensions rise, the panchayat president finds himself at the centre of the turmoil, striving to restore balance and harmony.
5. Sarala Subbarao
- Cast: Krishna Ajai Rao, Misha Narang, Rangayana Raghu, Veena Sunder, Rishika Naik, Shri Mahadev
- Director: Manju Swaraj
- Genre: Romantic Period Family Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 19 minutes
- Where to watch: Theaters
- Release Date: February 12, 2026
Set in 1970s Mysuru, Sarala Subbarao is a romantic period drama that explores the journey of a married couple, Sarala and Subbarao, as they navigate love, tradition, and personal aspirations.
The film presents a heartfelt exploration of enduring family values while questioning the sacrifices required to sustain a successful marriage.
6. Anaganaga Oka Raju (Kannada-dub)
- Cast: Naveen Polishetty, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Tarak Ponnappa, Goparaju Ramana, Chammak Chandra, Ananth Babu, Madhusudhan Rao, Mamilla Shailaja Priya, Sivannarayana Naripeddi
- Director: Maari
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: February 11, 2026
Anaganaga Oka Raju follows Raju, who comes from a once-wealthy family. His grandfather squanders their fortune by distributing properties among multiple romantic partners, leaving the family destitute.
In his quest to regain social standing, Raju sets out to marry a wealthy woman and meets Charulatha. The film explores their relationship and whether Raju ultimately succeeds in his plan.
7. Marali Manasaagide
- Cast: Arjun Vedanta, Nireeksha Shetty, Smruthy Venkatesh, TS Nagabharana, Manasi Sudhir, Swathi Gurudutt
- Director: Nagaraja Shankar
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 26 minutes
- Where to watch: Theaters
- Release Date: February 12, 2026
The film follows Vikas, a hyperactive young man whose life takes an unexpected turn when he is forced to travel with two very different women, Chitra and Spoorthi. As the journey unfolds, he begins to understand the value of life, the strength of family bonds, and the mindset of the younger generation.
The narrative explores themes of friendship, emotional growth, and the responsible use of technology, culminating in a story about self-discovery and unconditional love.
The above-mentioned films are among the Kannada releases to watch in theatres and on OTT platforms this week.
