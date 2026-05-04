7 Malayalam Family Entertainers to Watch on OTT: Mohanlal’s Kilukkam, Pallotty 90's Kids to Udaharanam Sujatha

Malayalam films are often known for their engaging storytelling and wholesome entertainment. If you’re wondering what to watch on OTT, here’s a list of family entertainers worth checking out.

7 Malayalam Family Entertainers to Watch on OTT

1. Pallotty 90's Kids

Cast: Arjun Ashokan , Balu Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Niranjana Anoop, Dinesh Prabhakar

, Balu Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Niranjana Anoop, Dinesh Prabhakar Director: Jithin Raj

Jithin Raj Genre: Children’s Comedy Drama

Children’s Comedy Drama Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

Pallotty 90’s Kids centers on the deep friendship between two young boys, Kannan and Unni, growing up in rural Kerala during the 1990s. The film captures childhood innocence through school adventures and neighborhood bonds.

2. Philips and the Monkey Pen

Cast: Sanoop Santhosh, Jayasurya , Remya Nambeesan, Joy Mathew, Mukesh, Innocent, Diya, Gourav Menon

Sanoop Santhosh, , Remya Nambeesan, Joy Mathew, Mukesh, Innocent, Diya, Gourav Menon Director(s): Rojin Thomas, Shanil Muhammed

Rojin Thomas, Shanil Muhammed Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Where to watch: JioHotstar

Philips and the Monkey Pen follows Ryan Philip, a mischievous 8-year-old who struggles with mathematics. After discovering a magical “monkey pen” at his grandfather’s house, his homework starts completing itself, changing his life and teaching him valuable lessons about honesty, responsibility, and self-belief.

3. My Boss

Cast: Dileep , Mamta Mohandas, Kalabhavan Shajon, Saikumar, Seetha, Valsala Menon, Jeevan Gopal, Mukesh

, Mamta Mohandas, Kalabhavan Shajon, Saikumar, Seetha, Valsala Menon, Jeevan Gopal, Mukesh Director: Jeethu Joseph

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Where to watch: JioHotstar

An adaptation of Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds’ The Proposal, My Boss follows Manu Varma, a software engineer forced to work as an assistant to his demanding boss, Priya, at an IT firm. Things take a turn when she asks him to fake a marriage to extend her visa, leading to a series of chaotic and humorous situations.

4. Kilukkam

Cast: Mohanlal , Revathi, Thilakan, Innocent, KB Ganesh Kumar, Sukumari

, Revathi, Thilakan, Innocent, KB Ganesh Kumar, Sukumari Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Genre: Family Comedy Drama

Family Comedy Drama Where to watch: JioHotstar

Kilukkam follows Joji, a financially struggling tourist guide in Ooty, and his friend Nischal, who take in Nandini, a mentally unstable woman, hoping for a reward. The story unfolds as they uncover her true identity as an heiress searching for her father.

5. Salt Mango Tree

Cast: Biju Menon , Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Suhasini Maniratnam

, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Suhasini Maniratnam Director: Rajesh Mohanan

Rajesh Mohanan Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

A remake of the Bengali film Ramdhanu, Salt Mango Tree follows a middle-class couple, Aravindan and Priya, as they navigate the stressful and competitive world of elite school admissions for their young son.

6. Jilebi

Cast: Jayasurya, Ramya Nambeesan, Vijayaraghavan, Shari, KPAC Lalitha

Jayasurya, Ramya Nambeesan, Vijayaraghavan, Shari, KPAC Lalitha Director: Arun Shekar

Arun Shekar Genre: Children’s Comedy

Children’s Comedy Where to watch: SunNXT

Jilebi tells the story of Sreekuttan, a farmer whose life revolves around his fields, and the challenges he faces when his city-bred, tech-savvy nephew and niece come to stay with him. The film explores the bond he develops with them as he accompanies them back to their mother.

7. Udaharanam Sujatha

Cast: Manju Warrier, Anaswara Rajan , Mamta Mohandas, Nedumudi Venu, Joju George, Abhija Sivakala, Sudhi Koppa

Manju Warrier, , Mamta Mohandas, Nedumudi Venu, Joju George, Abhija Sivakala, Sudhi Koppa Director: Phantom Praveen

Phantom Praveen Genre: Drama

Drama Where to watch: JioHotstar

Udaharanam Sujatha follows Sujatha Krishnan, a single mother working multiple jobs in Thiruvananthapuram to educate her unmotivated daughter, Athira. In an effort to inspire her and break the cycle of poverty, Sujatha enrolls in the same school, leading to both humorous and emotional situations. The film is a remake of Nil Battey Sannata.

These films are some of the Malayalam family entertainers you can enjoy on OTT platforms.

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