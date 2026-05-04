7 Malayalam Family Entertainers to Watch on OTT: Mohanlal’s Kilukkam, Pallotty 90's Kids to Udaharanam Sujatha
Are you planning to watch anything new on OTT? Here’s a list of Malayalam family entertainers to check out.
Malayalam films are often known for their engaging storytelling and wholesome entertainment. If you’re wondering what to watch on OTT, here’s a list of family entertainers worth checking out.
7 Malayalam Family Entertainers to Watch on OTT
1. Pallotty 90's Kids
- Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Balu Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Niranjana Anoop, Dinesh Prabhakar
- Director: Jithin Raj
- Genre: Children’s Comedy Drama
- Where to watch: ManoramaMAX
Pallotty 90’s Kids centers on the deep friendship between two young boys, Kannan and Unni, growing up in rural Kerala during the 1990s. The film captures childhood innocence through school adventures and neighborhood bonds.
2. Philips and the Monkey Pen
- Cast: Sanoop Santhosh, Jayasurya, Remya Nambeesan, Joy Mathew, Mukesh, Innocent, Diya, Gourav Menon
- Director(s): Rojin Thomas, Shanil Muhammed
- Genre: Family Drama
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
Philips and the Monkey Pen follows Ryan Philip, a mischievous 8-year-old who struggles with mathematics. After discovering a magical “monkey pen” at his grandfather’s house, his homework starts completing itself, changing his life and teaching him valuable lessons about honesty, responsibility, and self-belief.
3. My Boss
- Cast: Dileep, Mamta Mohandas, Kalabhavan Shajon, Saikumar, Seetha, Valsala Menon, Jeevan Gopal, Mukesh
- Director: Jeethu Joseph
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
An adaptation of Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds’ The Proposal, My Boss follows Manu Varma, a software engineer forced to work as an assistant to his demanding boss, Priya, at an IT firm. Things take a turn when she asks him to fake a marriage to extend her visa, leading to a series of chaotic and humorous situations.
4. Kilukkam
- Cast: Mohanlal, Revathi, Thilakan, Innocent, KB Ganesh Kumar, Sukumari
- Director: Priyadarshan
- Genre: Family Comedy Drama
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
Kilukkam follows Joji, a financially struggling tourist guide in Ooty, and his friend Nischal, who take in Nandini, a mentally unstable woman, hoping for a reward. The story unfolds as they uncover her true identity as an heiress searching for her father.
5. Salt Mango Tree
- Cast: Biju Menon, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Suhasini Maniratnam
- Director: Rajesh Mohanan
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Where to watch: ManoramaMAX
A remake of the Bengali film Ramdhanu, Salt Mango Tree follows a middle-class couple, Aravindan and Priya, as they navigate the stressful and competitive world of elite school admissions for their young son.
6. Jilebi
- Cast: Jayasurya, Ramya Nambeesan, Vijayaraghavan, Shari, KPAC Lalitha
- Director: Arun Shekar
- Genre: Children’s Comedy
- Where to watch: SunNXT
Jilebi tells the story of Sreekuttan, a farmer whose life revolves around his fields, and the challenges he faces when his city-bred, tech-savvy nephew and niece come to stay with him. The film explores the bond he develops with them as he accompanies them back to their mother.
7. Udaharanam Sujatha
- Cast: Manju Warrier, Anaswara Rajan, Mamta Mohandas, Nedumudi Venu, Joju George, Abhija Sivakala, Sudhi Koppa
- Director: Phantom Praveen
- Genre: Drama
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
Udaharanam Sujatha follows Sujatha Krishnan, a single mother working multiple jobs in Thiruvananthapuram to educate her unmotivated daughter, Athira. In an effort to inspire her and break the cycle of poverty, Sujatha enrolls in the same school, leading to both humorous and emotional situations. The film is a remake of Nil Battey Sannata.
These films are some of the Malayalam family entertainers you can enjoy on OTT platforms.
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