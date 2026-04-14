7 Malayalam Films on OTT to Watch on Vishu 2026: Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, Snehaveedu to Bharathanatyam

Yet another Vishu has arrived, marking the Malayali New Year once again. As we celebrate the festivities, here are some top movie choices you can enjoy with your family this Vishu.

7 Malayalam Movies To Watch for Vishu 2026

1. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran , Nikhila Vimal, Basil Joseph, Anaswara Rajan, Yogi Babu, Siju Sunny, Jagadish, Baiju Santhosh

, Nikhila Vimal, Basil Joseph, Anaswara Rajan, Yogi Babu, Siju Sunny, Jagadish, Baiju Santhosh Director: Vipin Das

Vipin Das Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes

2 hours and 15 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil follows the story of Vinu, a young man based in Dubai who is set to marry Anjali. Showcasing a strong bond with his future brother-in-law, Anandan, Vinu’s world turns upside down when he learns that his ex-girlfriend, Parvathy, is now Anandan’s wife.

As chaos and comedy unfold, the film explores whether Vinu manages to marry Anjali and what happens to his bond with Anandan.

2. Jomonte Suvisheshangal

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan , Mukesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Anupama Parameswaran, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Manobala, Jacob Gregory, Indu Thampy, Innocent

, Mukesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Anupama Parameswaran, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Manobala, Jacob Gregory, Indu Thampy, Innocent Director: Sathyan Anthikad

Sathyan Anthikad Genre: Family Comedy Drama

Family Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 36 minutes

2 hours and 36 minutes Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

Jomonte Suvisheshangal follows Jomon, a carefree and irresponsible youngest son of a wealthy businessman, Vincent. When the family suffers a severe financial collapse due to a business crisis and abandonment by other family members, Jomon steps up. He moves to Tiruppur with his father and matures as he rebuilds their lives through hard work.

3. Annmariya Kalippilannu

Cast: Sara Arjun , Sunny Wayne, Aju Varghese, Siddique, Saiju Kurup, Leona Lishoy, Shine Tom Chacko, Dulquer Salmaan (cameo)

, Sunny Wayne, Aju Varghese, Siddique, Saiju Kurup, Leona Lishoy, Shine Tom Chacko, Dulquer Salmaan (cameo) Director: Midhun Manuel Thomas

Midhun Manuel Thomas Genre: Children’s Family Comedy Drama

Children’s Family Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 7 minutes

2 hours and 7 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

Annmariya Kalippilannu follows the story of a spirited 10-year-old girl who hires a small-time crook, Poombatta Gireesh, to teach her arrogant PT teacher a lesson after he unfairly disqualifies her from a school sports competition. As the initial conflict leads to an unconventional friendship between her and Gireesh, the film explores how both their lives change for the better.

4. Snehaveedu

Cast: Mohanlal , Sheela, Biju Menon, Rahul Pillai, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Reeja, Lena, Innocent, KPAC Lalitha

, Sheela, Biju Menon, Rahul Pillai, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Reeja, Lena, Innocent, KPAC Lalitha Director: Sathyan Anthikad

Sathyan Anthikad Genre: Family Comedy Drama

Family Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

Snehaveedu narrates the story of Ajayan, a man who returns to his village to care for his elderly mother, Ammukutty Amma. His peaceful bachelor life is disrupted when a young boy named Karthik enters his life, claiming to be his son.

Firmly believing he has never had such a relationship, Ajayan questions the boy’s arrival and tries to uncover the truth, while the child gradually becomes a part of his life.

5. Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu

Cast: Biju Menon , Aju Varghese, Sankar Induchoodan, Deepak Parambol, Hareesh Perumanna, Hannah Reji Koshy, Anagha

, Aju Varghese, Sankar Induchoodan, Deepak Parambol, Hareesh Perumanna, Hannah Reji Koshy, Anagha Director: Ranjan Pramod

Ranjan Pramod Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 42 minutes

2 hours and 42 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu follows the story of Baiju, a laid-back and good-hearted man who works as a government employee and is also the dedicated patron of a local cricket club in his village. Through a series of small, interconnected events, the film explores themes of camaraderie, rural life, and nostalgia.

6. Vaazha - Biopic of a Billion Boys

Cast: Siju Sunny, Amith Mohan Rajeswari, Joemon Jyothir, Anshid Anu, Anuraj OB, Saaf, Jagadish, Kottayam Nazeer, Azees Nedumangad

Siju Sunny, Amith Mohan Rajeswari, Joemon Jyothir, Anshid Anu, Anuraj OB, Saaf, Jagadish, Kottayam Nazeer, Azees Nedumangad Director: Anand Menen

Anand Menen Genre: Coming-of-Age Comedy Drama

Coming-of-Age Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes

2 hours and 5 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

Vaazha - Biopic of a Billion Boys is a coming-of-age comedy-drama. The term “Vaazha” is colloquially used in Malayalam to refer to people considered good for nothing. The film follows four friends who are labeled as losers and face immense pressure from their parents and society as they enter adulthood.

Their emotional journey leads them toward self-discovery and acceptance, where love ultimately triumphs over judgment. The movie’s sequel, Vaazha 2 , is currently in theaters.

7. Bharathanatyam

Cast: Saikumar, Saiju Kurup , Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Kalaranjini, Sreeja Ravi, Divya M. Nair, Sruthy Suresh, Nandu Pothuval, Swathi Das Prabhu, Jinil Rex, Jivin Rex

Saikumar, , Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Kalaranjini, Sreeja Ravi, Divya M. Nair, Sruthy Suresh, Nandu Pothuval, Swathi Das Prabhu, Jinil Rex, Jivin Rex Director: Krishandas Murali

Krishandas Murali Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 1 minute

2 hours and 1 minute Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Bharathanatyam centers on the life of Sasi, the dutiful elder son of Bharathan Nair, an aging patriarch of a middle-class family in Kerala. After suffering a stroke, Bharathan becomes partially paralyzed and is believed to be nearing the end of his life.

During his time in the hospital, Bharathan reveals to Sasi that he has another wife and son in Sreekandapuram and expresses a final wish to see them. Though shocked, Sasi brings them home, only for his father to recover from the health scare.

What follows is a series of chaotic and humorous situations, as Sasi and the rest of the family struggle to keep this secret from their neighbors and villagers. The movie’s sequel, Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam , is currently running successfully in theaters, with the new instalment taking a genre shift and becoming a dark-humor film.

These films are among the best family-friendly options you can enjoy for some laughter and entertainment this Vishu.

ALSO READ: Vaazha 3: Amid second instalment’s success, Vipin Das announces 3rd movie; Calls it ‘Biopic of Billion Girls’