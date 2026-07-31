7 Malayalam movies on OTT for best weekend: Mammootty’s Rorschach to Padakkalam and Nivin Pauly’s Sarvam Maya

As the weekend is just around the corner, are you wondering whether there’s anything new to watch on OTT? Here’s a list of Malayalam movies you can try if you haven’t already.

7 Malayalam Movies On OTT To Have The Best Weekend

1. Rorschach

Cast: Mammootty , Asif Ali, Bindu Panicker, Sharafudheen, Jagadeesh, Grace Antony

, Asif Ali, Bindu Panicker, Sharafudheen, Jagadeesh, Grace Antony Director: Nissam Basheer

Nissam Basheer Genre: Psychological Thriller

Psychological Thriller Where to watch: JioHotstar

Rorschach follows Luke Anthony, an NRI businessman from Dubai, who travels to Kerala with his pregnant wife, Sofiya, for a vacation. After a tragic accident leaves Sofiya missing, Luke uncovers a shocking truth about her fate and begins a calculated quest for answers.

As he enters the lives of those connected to the incident, long-buried secrets, greed, and betrayal come to the surface.

2. Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey

Cast: Darshana Rajendran, Basil Joseph , Aju Varghese, Azees Nedumangad, Anand Manmadhan, Sheethal Zackaria, Manju Pillai

Darshana Rajendran, , Aju Varghese, Azees Nedumangad, Anand Manmadhan, Sheethal Zackaria, Manju Pillai Director: Vipin Das

Vipin Das Genre: Black Comedy Drama

Black Comedy Drama Where to watch: JioHotstar

Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey follows Jaya, a middle-class woman whose life is controlled by her family and who is married off to Rajesh, a poultry farm owner who initially promises to support her education. However, she soon finds herself trapped in a difficult marriage as Rajesh’s controlling nature and aggressive behavior come to light. Determined to reclaim her independence, Jaya secretly learns martial arts and begins standing up for herself.

As her marriage falls apart, she faces betrayal and judgment but refuses to give up. Choosing to rebuild her life on her own terms, she emerges as a confident entrepreneur while challenging the expectations placed on her.

3. Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25

Cast: Suraj Venjaramoodu , Soubin Shahir, Sooraj Thelakkad, Saiju Kurup, Kendy Zirdo, Parvathi T

, Soubin Shahir, Sooraj Thelakkad, Saiju Kurup, Kendy Zirdo, Parvathi T Director: Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval

Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval Genre: Sci-fi Comedy Drama

Sci-fi Comedy Drama Where to watch: Prime Video

Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25 centers on Bhaskaran Poduval, a stubborn elderly man from Kerala who struggles to accept modern technology and depends on his son Subramanian, a mechanical engineer. When Subramanian moves abroad for work, he brings home an advanced humanoid robot, Kunjappan, to care for his father.

Initially hesitant, Bhaskaran gradually develops a deep emotional bond with the robot and begins seeing it as a companion. However, Subramanian grows concerned about their attachment after discovering the potential risks associated with the technology. As the family explores the boundaries between human emotions and artificial companionship, Bhaskaran learns to understand the difference between genuine relationships and programmed care.

4. Sarvam Maya

Cast: Nivin Pauly , Riya Shibu, Preity Mukhundhan, Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar

, Riya Shibu, Preity Mukhundhan, Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar Director: Akhil Sathyan

Akhil Sathyan Genre: Supernatural Romantic Comedy

Supernatural Romantic Comedy Where to watch: JioHotstar

Sarvam Maya follows Prabhendu Namboothiri, an aspiring guitarist from a traditional family in Palakkad who has distanced himself from customs and beliefs. When his music career faces a setback, he returns home and starts assisting his cousin, who works as a priest. His life changes when a ritual he performs appears to help a young boy overcome a mysterious experience, bringing him unexpected success.

Soon, Prabhendu begins encountering a mysterious young woman who reveals herself to be the spirit he unknowingly helped release. As they form a bond, she supports his musical journey and helps him reconnect with his past. While she searches for answers about her identity, Prabhendu discovers the truth behind her unfinished story.

5. Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM)

Cast: Tovino Thomas , Basil Joseph, Krithi Shetty, Surabhi Lakshmi, Aishwarya Rajesh

, Basil Joseph, Krithi Shetty, Surabhi Lakshmi, Aishwarya Rajesh Director: Jithin Laal

Jithin Laal Genre: Fantasy Action Adventure

Fantasy Action Adventure Where to watch: JioHotstar

Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) follows Ajayan, an electrician from Haripuram who struggles with the reputation of being the grandson of Maniyan, a notorious thief. When a mysterious stranger searches for the legendary Chyothivilaku, a sacred lamp with a forgotten history, Ajayan is drawn into uncovering the truth about his family’s past.

Spanning generations of his lineage, the story explores the lives of warrior Kunjikelu, thief Maniyan, and Ajayan’s journey to restore his family’s honor. As Ajayan searches for the lost lamp while facing challenges and betrayal, he discovers hidden truths about his ancestors and proves that his identity is not defined by the past.

6. Padakkalam

Cast: Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sharaf U Dheen, Sandeep Pradeep, Saaf, Arun Ajikumar, Arun Pradeep, Niranjana Anoop, Pooja Mohanraj

Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sharaf U Dheen, Sandeep Pradeep, Saaf, Arun Ajikumar, Arun Pradeep, Niranjana Anoop, Pooja Mohanraj Director: Manu Swaraj

Manu Swaraj Genre: Fantasy Comedy

Fantasy Comedy Where to watch: JioHotstar

Padakkalam follows Jithin, Ramzad, Nakul, and Kannan, four engineering students whose lives take an unexpected turn after they discover a mysterious artifact with the ability to control people. When their professor Renjith uses the artifact to manipulate events and gain power, the friends attempt to stop him.

Their plan leads to a chaotic confrontation involving possession and a body swap between Jithin, Shaji, and Renjith. As they struggle to reverse the effects of the artifact, they uncover hidden truths and face personal challenges while trying to regain control of their lives.

7. Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Cast: Biju Menon, Prithviraj Sukumaran , Gowri Nandha, Anna Rajan, Ranjith, Anil Nedumangad, Anu Mohan, Sabumon

Biju Menon, , Gowri Nandha, Anna Rajan, Ranjith, Anil Nedumangad, Anu Mohan, Sabumon Director: Sachy

Sachy Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Where to watch: Prime Video

Ayyappanum Koshiyum follows the intense rivalry between Koshy Kurian, an ex-officer from an influential family, and Ayyappan Nair, a dedicated officer from Attappadi. Their conflict begins after a misunderstanding during a routine check turns into a personal clash of pride, reputation, and determination.

As their rivalry intensifies, the two men uncover each other’s pasts and push their limits in a battle of character and resilience. What begins as a personal conflict becomes a journey that forces both men to confront their choices and the consequences of their actions.

These are just some of the Malayalam films online you can tune into this weekend.

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