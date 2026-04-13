7 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Askar Ali’s Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu to Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Aap Kaise Ho

Malayalam movies and series are once again hitting the streaming space this week with a fresh array of selections. With Vishu just around the corner, several releases are making their way to both big screens and OTT platforms. If you are exploring new films and shows online, here’s a list of Malayalam OTT releases to check out.

7 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu

Cast: Askar Ali , Vineeth Kumar, Sidharth Bharathan, Assim Jamal, Senthil Krishna, Fahad Sidheekh, Sreekanth, Kanakamma K

, Vineeth Kumar, Sidharth Bharathan, Assim Jamal, Senthil Krishna, Fahad Sidheekh, Sreekanth, Kanakamma K Director: Jithu Satheesan Mangalathu

Jithu Satheesan Mangalathu Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 6 minutes

2 hours and 6 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: April 15, 2026

Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu narrates the story of Anand, a CPO who is about to join duty at a new police station after receiving a punishment transfer. On his way, he gets involved in a road accident near a forest, where he saves the life of a Tamil Nadu police officer.

Things take a dramatic turn for Anand and the policemen with him when they decide to rescue another officer trapped inside the forest, turning the situation into a time-loop mystery thriller.

2. Youth (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Ken Karunaas , Suraj Venjaramoodu, Devadarshini, Anishma Anilkumar, Meenakshi Dinesh, Priyanshi Yadav, Nalini, Abison Thevarasa

, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Devadarshini, Anishma Anilkumar, Meenakshi Dinesh, Priyanshi Yadav, Nalini, Abison Thevarasa Director: Ken Karunaas

Ken Karunaas Genre: Coming-of-Age Comedy Drama

Coming-of-Age Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 21 minutes

2 hours and 21 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 16, 2026

Youth follows the story of Praveen, a Class 10 student whose main ambition is to find true love. As he searches for romance, his life becomes entangled with three girls. At the same time, he struggles to balance his relationship with his loving mother and his father, who has little faith in his future.

Through a series of relationships and heartbreaks, Praveen gradually discovers the true meaning of love, shaping his maturity and outlook on life.

3. Khushi - The Princess of the Jungle

Cast: TBA

TBA Director: TBA

TBA Genre: Animated Kids Series

Animated Kids Series Runtime: TBA

TBA Where to Watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming Date: April 15, 2026

Khushi - The Princess of the Jungle is an upcoming animated kids’ show that follows the adventures of a jungle princess named Khushi.

4. Ustaad Bhagat Singh (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Pawan Kalyan , Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R. Parthiban, KS Ravikumar, Nawab Shah, BS Avinash, Srinath Maganti, Kamal Kamaraju, Gautami

, Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R. Parthiban, KS Ravikumar, Nawab Shah, BS Avinash, Srinath Maganti, Kamal Kamaraju, Gautami Director: Harish Shankar

Harish Shankar Genre: Action Comedy Drama

Action Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 34 minutes

2 hours and 34 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 16, 2026

Ustaad Bhagat Singh follows a devoted teacher who mentors a tribal boy, naming him Bhagat Singh and shaping him into a socially conscious young man.

Bhagat grows up to become a police officer, while his mentor rises to become the Chief Minister. When an attempt is made on the Chief Minister’s life, Bhagat must confront powerful forces and fight to deliver justice.

5. Comedy Cooks

Cast: Bhavana , Nalan Shine

, Nalan Shine Director: TBA

TBA Genre: Cooking Reality Show

Cooking Reality Show Runtime: TBA

TBA Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: April 18, 2026

Inspired by the popular Tamil show Cooku with Comali, Comedy Cooks is a Malayalam reality show set to debut online. The cooking show, infused with humor, features Bhavana as the host, along with several actors and social media influencers as contestants.

6. Matka King (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Vijay Varma , Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, Siddharth Jadhav

, Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, Siddharth Jadhav Director: Nagraj Manjule

Nagraj Manjule Genre: Period Crime Thriller

Period Crime Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: April 17, 2026

Matka King is set in 1960s Mumbai, where visionary cotton trader Brij Bhatti transforms an elite gambling game into a widespread Matka betting network for the masses. As he seeks respect and power, he faces the high costs of ambition in a rapidly evolving city.

7. Aap Kaise Ho?

Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan , Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Ramesh Pisharody, Saiju Kurup, Sudheesh, Tanvi Ram, Jeeva Joseph, Surabhi Santosh

, Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Ramesh Pisharody, Saiju Kurup, Sudheesh, Tanvi Ram, Jeeva Joseph, Surabhi Santosh Director: Vinay Jose

Vinay Jose Genre: Crime Comedy

Crime Comedy Runtime: 1 hour and 40 minutes

1 hour and 40 minutes Where to watch: ManoramaMAX/Saina Play

ManoramaMAX/Saina Play Streaming Date: April 15, 2026

Aap Kaise Ho? follows Christy, who invites his old friends to his bachelor party, where Binoy and Sajeer plan a surprise to make the night unforgettable. However, when things spiral out of control, the trio must work together to fix the chaos. As tensions rise, their friendship faces the ultimate test. Whether they can turn the night around before it’s too late forms the crux of the film.

These titles are among the latest Malayalam releases arriving on OTT platforms this week. Several other films across different languages are also available for streaming.

ALSO READ: Gopichand33 Titled BharataVarsha: Macho star set to dominate the screen with gritty action in grand period drama