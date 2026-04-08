7 Malayalam Thrillers you need to watch on JioHotstar: Mammootty’s Kannur Squad, Mohanlal’s Oppam, Kammatipaadam

Are you wondering if there is any interesting Malayalam movie to watch on OTT? Then, here’s a list of some thriller films to check out on the streaming platform, JioHotstar.

7 Malayalam Thrillers to Watch on OTT Right Now:

1. Kannur Squad

Cast: Mammootty , Azees Nedumangad, Rony David Raj, Shabareesh Varma, Vijayaraghavan, Kishore, Ankith Madhav

, Azees Nedumangad, Rony David Raj, Shabareesh Varma, Vijayaraghavan, Kishore, Ankith Madhav Director: Roby Varghese Raj

Roby Varghese Raj Runtime: 2 hours and 41 minutes

Kannur Squad follows ASI George Martin and his dedicated four-member police team from Kannur, Kerala. Inspired by real-life events, the plot centers on the squad as they tackle a brutal, high-profile crime and robbery of an NRI businessman, tracking the culprits across India, from Kerala to Maharashtra.

2. Memories

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran , SP Sreekumar, Meghana Raj, Miya George, Vijayaraghavan

, SP Sreekumar, Meghana Raj, Miya George, Vijayaraghavan Director: Jeethu Joseph

Jeethu Joseph Runtime: 2 hours and 23 minutes

Memories tells the story of Sam Alex, an alcoholic and depressed cop struggling with the loss of his wife and daughter. When he is assigned to investigate a series of mysterious deaths, where married men are kidnapped and attacked, he uncovers clues that lead to an eccentric, vengeful serial killer.

3. Oppam

Cast: Mohanlal, Samuthirakani, Nedumudi Venu, Meenakshi, Anusree, Vimala Raman

Mohanlal, Samuthirakani, Nedumudi Venu, Meenakshi, Anusree, Vimala Raman Director: Priyadarshan

Runtime: 2 hours and 12 minutes

Oppam follows Jayaraman, a blind elevator operator with heightened senses who is framed for the murder of a retired judge. As he flees from the police and a psychopath while trying to protect the judge’s young daughter, the story unfolds into a tense cat-and-mouse game. The film is being adapted into Hindi as Haiwaan , starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

4. Mumbai Police

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya , Rahman, Aparna Nair, Riyaz Khan, Kunchan, Mukundan

Prithviraj Sukumaran, , Rahman, Aparna Nair, Riyaz Khan, Kunchan, Mukundan Director: Rosshan Andrrews

Rosshan Andrrews Runtime: 2 hours and 25 minutes

Mumbai Police explores the story of ACP Antony Moses, who investigates the murder of his colleague, ACP Aryan John Jacob. However, as he is about to apprehend the culprit, Antony gets into an accident, causing him to lose his memory.

Now, to learn more about himself and once again find the culprit, the officer must retrace his steps, leading to an intriguing exploration of the case. The movie was remade in Telugu as Hunt, starring Sudheer Babu, and later in Hindi as Deva with Shahid Kapoor in the lead.

5. 12th Man

Cast: Mohanlal, Unni Mukundan , Saiju Kurup, Rahul Madhav, Anu Mohan, Chandhunadh, Anusree, Priyanka Nair

Mohanlal, , Saiju Kurup, Rahul Madhav, Anu Mohan, Chandhunadh, Anusree, Priyanka Nair Director: Jeethu Joseph

Jeethu Joseph Runtime: 2 hours and 43 minutes

12th Man narrates the story of 11 friends who gather for a bachelor party at a remote resort. When a death occurs, a drunk police officer accidentally investigates, exposing secrets, extramarital affairs, and hidden betrayals among the close-knit group, revealing that the victim fell to her death during a conflict, and one of them is responsible. The movie was loosely based on the Italian movie, Perfect Strangers (2016), which itself took inspiration from Agatha Christie novels.

6. Kammatipaadam

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan , Vinayakan, Shaun Romy, Manikandan R. Achari, Vinay Forrt, Shine Tom Chacko, Suraj Venjaramoodu

, Vinayakan, Shaun Romy, Manikandan R. Achari, Vinay Forrt, Shine Tom Chacko, Suraj Venjaramoodu Director: Rajeev Ravi

Rajeev Ravi Runtime: 2 hours and 57 minutes

Set from the 1980s to 2000s, Kammatipaadam explores the friendship between Krishnan and his best buddy Ganga. As their lives unfold, both of them are drawn into a local mafia, exploring how rapid urbanization and real estate mafia destroyed their locality and marginalized their lives, leading to even bloodshed.

7. Drishyam

Cast: Mohanlal , Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Roshan Basheer

, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Roshan Basheer Director: Jeethu Joseph

Jeethu Joseph Runtime: 2 hours and 40 minutes

Drishyam follows the story of Georgekutty, a cable operator who uses his knowledge of cinema to protect his family after they accidentally kill a police officer’s son, creating a visual facade around himself and the rest of the world.

The aforementioned Malayalam movies are only a few of the crime thrillers you can explore on the OTT platform.

ALSO READ: Mammootty on whether he plans to appear as Moothon in Lokah franchise: ‘I will have to convince them…’