7 Malayalam Thrillers you need to watch on JioHotstar: Mammootty’s Kannur Squad, Mohanlal’s Oppam, Kammatipaadam
In the mood to explore some thriller movies from Malayalam cinema? Here’s a list of films you need to check out.
Are you wondering if there is any interesting Malayalam movie to watch on OTT? Then, here’s a list of some thriller films to check out on the streaming platform, JioHotstar.
7 Malayalam Thrillers to Watch on OTT Right Now:
1. Kannur Squad
- Cast: Mammootty, Azees Nedumangad, Rony David Raj, Shabareesh Varma, Vijayaraghavan, Kishore, Ankith Madhav
- Director: Roby Varghese Raj
- Runtime: 2 hours and 41 minutes
Kannur Squad follows ASI George Martin and his dedicated four-member police team from Kannur, Kerala. Inspired by real-life events, the plot centers on the squad as they tackle a brutal, high-profile crime and robbery of an NRI businessman, tracking the culprits across India, from Kerala to Maharashtra.
2. Memories
- Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, SP Sreekumar, Meghana Raj, Miya George, Vijayaraghavan
- Director: Jeethu Joseph
- Runtime: 2 hours and 23 minutes
Memories tells the story of Sam Alex, an alcoholic and depressed cop struggling with the loss of his wife and daughter. When he is assigned to investigate a series of mysterious deaths, where married men are kidnapped and attacked, he uncovers clues that lead to an eccentric, vengeful serial killer.
3. Oppam
- Cast: Mohanlal, Samuthirakani, Nedumudi Venu, Meenakshi, Anusree, Vimala Raman
- Director: Priyadarshan
- Runtime: 2 hours and 12 minutes
Oppam follows Jayaraman, a blind elevator operator with heightened senses who is framed for the murder of a retired judge. As he flees from the police and a psychopath while trying to protect the judge’s young daughter, the story unfolds into a tense cat-and-mouse game. The film is being adapted into Hindi as Haiwaan, starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.
4. Mumbai Police
- Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya, Rahman, Aparna Nair, Riyaz Khan, Kunchan, Mukundan
- Director: Rosshan Andrrews
- Runtime: 2 hours and 25 minutes
Mumbai Police explores the story of ACP Antony Moses, who investigates the murder of his colleague, ACP Aryan John Jacob. However, as he is about to apprehend the culprit, Antony gets into an accident, causing him to lose his memory.
Now, to learn more about himself and once again find the culprit, the officer must retrace his steps, leading to an intriguing exploration of the case. The movie was remade in Telugu as Hunt, starring Sudheer Babu, and later in Hindi as Deva with Shahid Kapoor in the lead.
5. 12th Man
- Cast: Mohanlal, Unni Mukundan, Saiju Kurup, Rahul Madhav, Anu Mohan, Chandhunadh, Anusree, Priyanka Nair
- Director: Jeethu Joseph
- Runtime: 2 hours and 43 minutes
12th Man narrates the story of 11 friends who gather for a bachelor party at a remote resort. When a death occurs, a drunk police officer accidentally investigates, exposing secrets, extramarital affairs, and hidden betrayals among the close-knit group, revealing that the victim fell to her death during a conflict, and one of them is responsible. The movie was loosely based on the Italian movie, Perfect Strangers (2016), which itself took inspiration from Agatha Christie novels.
6. Kammatipaadam
- Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Vinayakan, Shaun Romy, Manikandan R. Achari, Vinay Forrt, Shine Tom Chacko, Suraj Venjaramoodu
- Director: Rajeev Ravi
- Runtime: 2 hours and 57 minutes
Set from the 1980s to 2000s, Kammatipaadam explores the friendship between Krishnan and his best buddy Ganga. As their lives unfold, both of them are drawn into a local mafia, exploring how rapid urbanization and real estate mafia destroyed their locality and marginalized their lives, leading to even bloodshed.
7. Drishyam
- Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Roshan Basheer
- Director: Jeethu Joseph
- Runtime: 2 hours and 40 minutes
Drishyam follows the story of Georgekutty, a cable operator who uses his knowledge of cinema to protect his family after they accidentally kill a police officer’s son, creating a visual facade around himself and the rest of the world.
The aforementioned Malayalam movies are only a few of the crime thrillers you can explore on the OTT platform.
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