7 most bizarre things fans did to show love for their favourite stars

Movies and celebrities, play such an integral part among the people and society. They influence people in every way, dreams, beauty, love, lifestyle, body, travelling, wealth, and whatnot. Especially in India, where there are many different film industries such as Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, Sandalwood, Mollywood, and many others, you know there is something eye-catching about it, which is why people go over movies and celebrities.

When we watch a movie, a character, or a star and we like any tiny part of them, they stick with us in either way- heart or brain. We love the way stars display various characters, and entertain us for a short while. And the admiration and love is so real that, it looks unconditional or if we can say, at times bizarre. Well, although collecting posters, stalking on social media, or trying to get a glimpse of them are pretty common things, there are times fans went crazy and did some unusual things.

Most specifically in the South, fans love their favourite stars unconditionally and show it in the most unique ways. Be it blood camps on birthdays to Palabhishekham on their posters. People in the South live for movies, it is nothing less than a festival when a big star's movie is released in theatres. And every top star's fan club is referred to by the moniker they have been carrying in the industry. For example, Thala Ajith fans are called Thala Fans, Rajinikanth fans are called Thalaivar fans, Chiranjeevi fans are called Megastar fans, there is a specific name for each top star in the South. And all these celebs carry a loyal fan base, who love and support them unconditionally.

Here are a few times, when fans showed their love and admiration to their favourite stars in the most bizarre way:

Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth’s every movie carries massive expectations and hype around it, and his latest venture Annaatthe is no exception. And when his first look was released recently, fans went overboard to celebrate it as they slaughtered a goat and sprinkled the blood on the poster.

Thalapathy Vijay

Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay fans never miss the chance to display their love and affection for their favorite star. Recently, fans built a life-size statue of Master actor in Chennai. They inaugurated the statue with garlands, flowers, and slogans.



For The First Time Ever In Karnataka State Thalapathy Vijay #Master Statue Has Been Inagurated By Akila Karnataka State Head VMI King AM Raja..!! Statue By Karnataka Online Samuel & Team

Nidhhi Agerwal

Nidhhi Agerwal, who is a new-age actress in the South, was in for a surprise as her fans unveiled a temple that they built exclusively for her in Chennai. Fans have installed a bust-size statue of Nidhhi in the temple and performed a special puja.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu is the biggest superstar of Tollywood and his birthday is a real treat to fans. Every year on his birthday, fans organize, blood camps, bike rallies, and food distribution programs. This year, fans celebrated the green India challenge as the actor urged.

Allu Arjun

A die-hard fan of Allu Arjun walked from Macherla to Hyderabad in the hope to meet his favourite star. He hoped that this padayatra of 200kms would get the attention of Allu Arjun and finally meet him.



Glimpse of @alluarjun's meet with his fan Nageshwara Rao who had walked 200 kms all the way from Macherla to Hyderabad.

Mammootty

Malayalam superstar recently completed 50 years in the industry and in the form of love, a fan made a big photo of him with the cards displaying Mammootty's best characters over the years.

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan is known as the man of the masses. Each moment, be it in movies or politics is appreciated. Fans generally do Palabhishekham to his life-size poster, as a sign of love towards him.

Thala Ajith

Thala fans from Malaysia have introduced a sanitizer for people to use, which also promotes his next movie Valimai. Not just that, when makers were not announcing any update about the movies, fans carried banners and asked for them everywhere, from Prime Minister's rally to cricket stadiums.

These are just a few to name, there are many bizarre things fans do to show love for their stars. Do comment and let us know if you know any.