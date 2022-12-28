7 most insanely expensive watches owned by Ram Charan

When it comes to outfits and accessories, Ram Charan loves exclusive and expensive stuff. Just like his powerful onscreen presence in larger-than-life films, it is a known fact that he equally believes in living an extravagant luxurious life. Talking specifically about his watch collection, he owns some expensive ones and these timepieces by brands from Rolex to Richard Mille, are characterized by their distinctive and timeless aesthetics. One of the less expensive watches owned by him is Rolex Yacht-Master II. Worth Rs 13 Lakhs approx, this timepiece is made of 18-carat yellow gold. The Tollywood actor turned Pan-India star takes his every look a notch higher with exquisite accessories like jackets, watches and shoes. His sartorial choices have always managed to grab the attention, so here's a look at 7 insanely expensive watches owned by Ram Charan.

Ram Charan watch collection:

RM 61-01 Yohan Blake: Ram Charan owns a fancy, sapphire crystal studded Richard Mille, RM 61-01 Yohan Blake watch. The price of the watch is close to Rs 3 crore. This classic timepiece is known for its manual winding and water resistance. Patek Philippe Nautilus Chronograph: Ram Charan's splendid watch collection also includes a self-winding rose gold watch worth Rs 68 Lakh to 1 crore, depending on import duties and taxes. Hublot King Power Limited Edition: This classic piece worth Rs 18 Lakhs might be one of the cheapest in his collection but it is a limited edition timepiece. The Rangasthalam actor was seen wearing this watch a lot of times during the promotion of RRR. Richard Mille RM029: RC is clearly a Richard Mille fan. His love for high-end brands and exclusive watches is quite evident now. The interesting part of the worth Rs 1.5 crore watch is the high palladium content of 18K white gold weight, and this makes it an exclusive and the most expensive watch.