7 Must-watch Dhanush starrer action films on OTT: Vada Chennai, Kuberaa to Raayan, Asuran

Dhanush is known for his raw intensity, versatile acting, and high-octane action, which only a few in the industry can match. Be it playing a simple boy-next-door or getting into the shoes of a fierce gangster, the National Award-winning actor can ace any genre with ease. But if you’re in the mood to watch him perform some nail-biting stunts and give you edge-of-the-seat entertainment, then here are 7 must-watch Dhanush actioners currently streaming on OTT.

1. Asuran

Cast: Dhanush, Manju Warrier, Ken Karunas, Prakash Raj

Director: Vetri Maaran

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Asuran is the masterpiece that won Dhanush his second National Award for Best Actor. The 2019 Tamil-language period action-drama film is a gritty tale of a humble farmer who is pushed to his limits to protect his family from the evil landlords.

2. Vada Chennai

Cast: Dhanush, Andrea Jeremiah, Ameer, Aishwarya Rajesh, Samuthirakani

Director: Vetri Maaran

Where to Watch: Jio Hotstar

Vada Chennai is an epic crime saga, set in North Chennai. It follows the story of Anbu, a skilled carrom player who gets sucked into a brutal gang war. It remains one of the finest gangster films in Indian cinema. The movie became so popular that the actor is working on returning with its sequel, Vada Chennai 2, with a bang.

3. Raayan

Cast: Dhanush, S.J. Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan

Director: Dhanush

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Raayan marks Dhanush’s 50th film and his second directorial venture. The 2024 action crime thriller film revolves around a quiet man living with his siblings, whose dark past eventually catches up with him.

4. Kuberaa

Cast: Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh

Director: Sekhar Kammula

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Kuberaa is one of the most anticipated multi-starrers. Watching Dhanush share the screen with the legendary Nagarjuna is a treat for fans. The sophisticated action-drama keeps you guessing until the very end.

5. Jagame Thandhiram

Cast: Dhanush, James Cosmo, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George

Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Where to Watch: Netflix

As Suruli in Jagame Thandhiram, Dhanush aces the role of a clever gangster from Madurai who travels to London to help a British criminal take down a rival.

6. Maari

Cast: Dhanush, Kajal Aggarwal, Vijay Yesudas, Robo Shankar

Director: Balaji Mohan

Where to Watch: Jio Hotstar

Maari is a mass entertainer in which Dhanush plays a local don with a bad boy attitude. Anirudh Ravichander composed the film's soundtrack and score, which was worth every whistle in cinema halls. Its popularity compelled the makers to bring Maari 2.

7. Maaran

Cast: Dhanush, Malavika Mohanan, Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat

Director: Karthick Naren

Where to Watch: Jio Hotstar

Maaran is a political action thriller that showcases Dhanush as an investigative journalist determined to expose the truth.

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