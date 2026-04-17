7 Must-watch Kannada Action Movies on Prime Video: Second Case of Seetharam, Kantara 1 to KGF: Chapter 2, Case of Kondana

The weekend is here, and if you’re in the mood for some high-octane drama, whistle-worthy dialogues, and larger-than-life heroes, then we’ve got you covered. Over the years, Kannada cinema has produced some power-packed action entertainers that blend gripping storytelling with mass appeal. Hence. We did some digging and curated this list of 7 must-watch Kannada action movies on Prime Video. Take a look!

1. Second Case of Seetharam

Cast: Vijay Raghavendra, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Usha Bhandari

Director: Deviprasad Shetty

Second Case of Seetharam is produced by writer-director Deviprasad Shetty and Sathwik Hebbar under the banner Flying Elephant Story Tellers. It is a sequel to the 2021 film, Seetharam Benoy Case No. 18, and follows the story of Inspector Seetharam as he investigates a case while his own house is on fire.

2. Kantara: Chapter 1

Cast: Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah

Director: Rishab Shetty

Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, the 2025 film, Kantara: A Legend (Chapter 1), is a prequel to the 2022 film, Kantara. The Kannada-language epic mythological action drama that delves deep into man’s relationship with nature in the name of traditions and ancient beliefs.

3. KGF: Chapter 2

Cast: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Vasishta N. Simha, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Archana Jois, Saran Shakti, Easwari Rao

Director: Prashanth Neel

KGF: Chapter 2 became one of the greatest and most popular films from Kannada cinema, and rightly so. Right from action to direction, story, performances, and soundtrack, everything was highly loved by the audience.

4. Dhwaja

Cast: Ravi Gowda, Priyamani, Divya Urudga, T.N Seetharam, Veena Sundhar, Bala Rajwadi

Director: Ashok Cashyap

Released in 2018, Dhwaja marks the debut of actor Ravi Gowda. The actioner is the remake of the 2016 Tamil film, Kodi. It showcases the contrasting personalities of twin brothers who had to live the life of the other due to uncontrolled circumstances.

5. Case of Kondana

Cast: Vijay Raghavendra, Bhavana Menon, Kushee Ravi, Rangayana Raghu, Sundar Raj

Director: Devi Prasad Shetty

Set in the fictional suburb of Kondana, Case of Kondana is about a fierce ASI who gets into a feud with a gangster. The clash costs his love life. On the other hand, ACP Lakshmi is on the hunt to put a criminal behind bars.

6. Bhakshakaru

Cast: Chemban Vinod Jose, Antony Varghese

Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery

Bhakshakaru is the Kannada dubbed version of the critically acclaimed 2019 film, Jallikattu. Sharing details about its plot, the makers wrote, “The events are set off when a butcher's buffalo breaks free and runs amok.” For the unversed, it was selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards.

7. Bagheera

Cast: Sriimurali, Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Sudha Rani, Ramachandra Raju, Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu

Director: Dr. Suri

Bagheera narrates the story of a DSP Vedanth Prabhakar IPS who becomes a vigilante superhero to fight crime and corruption in society. The title of the thrilling action movie was inspired by a character from The Jungle Book.

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