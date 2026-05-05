7 Must-watch romantic movies of Thalapathy Vijay: Kushi, Kaavalan to Shahjahan, Priyamaanavale

Thalapathy Vijay stepped into the acting realm by starring in his father’s directorial project, Vetri. He soon carved his niche in the entertainment industry and eventually became a household name. Before he became everyone’s favorite action hero, Vijay featured in multiple romance movies.

With his effortless charm, infectious smile, and impeccable comic timing, he delivered some of the most enduring love stories in Tamil cinema. Here are 7 must-watch romantic movies of Thalapathy Vijay to add to your weekend watchlist.

1. Sachein

Cast: Vijay, Genelia Deshmukh, Bipasha Basu, Vadivelu, Santhanam, Raghuvaran

Director: John Mahendran

Where to watch: Prime Video

Sachien is a 2005 campus romance that remains a fan favorite for its breezy vibe and the playful clash between the leads. Vijay’s portrayal of the carefree, optimistic Sachein is pure gold. It is an adaptation of the director's 2002 Telugu film, Neetho. It marks Basu's Tamil debut.

2. Kushi

Cast: Vijay, Jyothika, Mumtaj, Vivek

Director: S.J. Suryah

Where to watch: Prime Video

Kushi is a movie that redefined urban romance in the early 2000s. It narrates the story of two college friends who refuse to confess their love. While the audience loved Vijay and Jyothika’s chemistry, it also featured a chart-topping soundtrack by Deva. Following its commercial success, the film was remade in Hindi as Khushi, back in 2003, with Fardeen Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

3. Kaavalan

Cast: Vijay, Asin, Mithra Kurian, Vadivelu

Director: Siddique

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Kaavalan is a 2011 story of a bodyguard who falls in love with a mysterious girl over the phone. Little did he know that the woman was no one else but the female he worked for as her guard. Meera develops feelings for Bhoominathan and begins calling him an anonymous caller, Ammukutty. The film was screened at the Shanghai International Film Festival and received positive reviews from critics. This film moved audiences to tears.

4. Poove Unakkaga

Cast: Vijay, Sangita, Anju Aravind, Nagesh

Director: Vikraman

Where to watch: Sun NXT, YouTube

Poove Unakkaga catapulted Vijay to stardom. The 1996 film is a beautiful tale of selfless love where the protagonist sacrifices his own happiness to unite two families for the sake of the woman he loves. Released on February 15, 1996. The film received critical acclaim and became a commercial blockbuster. It was remade in Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi as Badhaai Ho Badhaai.

5. Thullatha Manamum Thullum

Cast: Vijay, Simran, Manivannan

Director: Ezhil

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Thullatha Manamum Thullum tells the emotional journey of an aspiring singer and a girl who loses her eyesight. The soul-touching music and the heartwarming narrative make this 1999 romantic one of the most acclaimed films of his career. The musical romantic drama film became an award-winning hit. It became so popular that the movie was later remade in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Odia.

6. Shahjahan

Cast: Vijay, Richa Pallod, Krishna, Vivek

Director: Ravi

Where to watch: Sun NXT

In the 2001 film Shahjahan, Thalapathy Vijay plays a love guru who helps couples unite. However, there comes a time when he falls for a girl who is already in love with his best friend. It is the Tamil debut of Richa Pallod. The moderately successful movie has music composed by Mani Sharma and was bankrolled by Super Good Films.

7. Priyamaanavale

Cast: Vijay, Simran, S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, Vivek

Director: K. Selva Bharathy

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Priyamaanavale follows a man who doesn't believe in the institution of marriage until he meets a woman who changes his perspective through her grace and patience. This film is the Tamil remake of the 1996 Telugu film, Pavitra Bandham. Produced by C. Venkata Raju and G. Sivaraju, it received positive reviews and became a commercial success.

Which of these Thalapathy classics are you planning to rewatch first? Let us know.

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