7 New Telugu and Tamil Movies Releasing This Week: From Vaa Vaathiyaar to Psych Siddhartha

This Friday, December 12, 2025, the South Indian box office will see seven new releases across Telugu and Tamil cinema. From biographical dramas to action-comedies and suspense thrillers, this week offers a wide range of fresh theatrical experiences.

Vaa Vaathiyaar

Cast: Karthi, Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj

Karthi, Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj Director: Nalan Kumarasamy

Nalan Kumarasamy Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Action-Comedy

Action-Comedy Release date: December 12, 2025

Karthi plays a cop who admires M.G. Ramachandran, and the story follows him as he becomes involved in a political conspiracy.

Mowgli

Cast: Roshan Kanakala, Sakshi Sagar Mhadolkar

Roshan Kanakala, Sakshi Sagar Mhadolkar Director: Sandeep Raj

Sandeep Raj Language: Telugu (with possible Tamil version)

Telugu (with possible Tamil version) Genre: Romantic Action

Romantic Action Release date: December 12, 2025

Roshan Kanakala and Sakshi Sagar Mhadolkar play the key characters in the film, which is a different project from the popular Jungle Book plot. It looks to be a Telugu regional film with a possible Tamil release or dubbed version.

Failure Boys

Cast: Arjun Ambati, Pradeep Kumar

Arjun Ambati, Pradeep Kumar Director: Venkata Reddy Vusirika

Venkata Reddy Vusirika Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Release date: December 12, 2025

Failure Boys follows three heartbroken men who cross paths with Koyal after a tragic bus accident. They later unite to uncover the truth behind her lover being framed.

Yaru Potta Kodu

Cast: S M Prabakaran, Meghali Meenakshi

S M Prabakaran, Meghali Meenakshi Director: Lenin Vadamalai

Lenin Vadamalai Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Social Drama

Social Drama Release date: December 12, 2025

Set in a village divided by superstition and social barriers, the movie focuses on a teacher and his students who push for change.

Psych Siddhartha

Cast: Shree Nandu, Yaamini Bhaskar

Shree Nandu, Yaamini Bhaskar Director: Varun Reddy

Varun Reddy Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Release date: December 12, 2025

The story follows Siddhartha, a man dealing with continuous setbacks until his past resurfaces just as his life begins to improve.

Missterious

Cast: Rohit Sahni, Meghna Rajput

Rohit Sahni, Meghna Rajput Director: Mahi Komatireddy

Mahi Komatireddy Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Suspense Thriller

Suspense Thriller Release date: December 12, 2025

The film revolves around the disappearance of Sub-Inspector Ramki and the investigation led by ACP Anand, exposing hidden layers and conspiracies.

Mahasenha

Cast: Vemal, Srushti Dange, Yogi Babu, Kabir Duhan Singh

Vemal, Srushti Dange, Yogi Babu, Kabir Duhan Singh Director: Dhinesh Kalaiselvan

Dhinesh Kalaiselvan Language: Tamil (also in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam)

Tamil (also in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam) Genre: Adventure Mythological Thriller

Adventure Mythological Thriller Release date: December 12, 2025

A multi-part hyperlink narrative, Mahasenha blends mythology, nature, and human greed through three interlinked stories.

