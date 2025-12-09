7 New Telugu and Tamil Movies Releasing This Week: From Vaa Vaathiyaar to Psych Siddhartha
Check out the full list of 7 new Telugu and Tamil movies releasing on December 12, including Vaa Vaathiyaar, Psych Siddhartha, and more.
This Friday, December 12, 2025, the South Indian box office will see seven new releases across Telugu and Tamil cinema. From biographical dramas to action-comedies and suspense thrillers, this week offers a wide range of fresh theatrical experiences.
Vaa Vaathiyaar
- Cast: Karthi, Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj
- Director: Nalan Kumarasamy
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Action-Comedy
- Release date: December 12, 2025
Karthi plays a cop who admires M.G. Ramachandran, and the story follows him as he becomes involved in a political conspiracy.
Mowgli
- Cast: Roshan Kanakala, Sakshi Sagar Mhadolkar
- Director: Sandeep Raj
- Language: Telugu (with possible Tamil version)
- Genre: Romantic Action
- Release date: December 12, 2025
Roshan Kanakala and Sakshi Sagar Mhadolkar play the key characters in the film, which is a different project from the popular Jungle Book plot. It looks to be a Telugu regional film with a possible Tamil release or dubbed version.
Failure Boys
- Cast: Arjun Ambati, Pradeep Kumar
- Director: Venkata Reddy Vusirika
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Release date: December 12, 2025
Failure Boys follows three heartbroken men who cross paths with Koyal after a tragic bus accident. They later unite to uncover the truth behind her lover being framed.
Yaru Potta Kodu
- Cast: S M Prabakaran, Meghali Meenakshi
- Director: Lenin Vadamalai
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Social Drama
- Release date: December 12, 2025
Set in a village divided by superstition and social barriers, the movie focuses on a teacher and his students who push for change.
Psych Siddhartha
- Cast: Shree Nandu, Yaamini Bhaskar
- Director: Varun Reddy
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Release date: December 12, 2025
The story follows Siddhartha, a man dealing with continuous setbacks until his past resurfaces just as his life begins to improve.
Missterious
- Cast: Rohit Sahni, Meghna Rajput
- Director: Mahi Komatireddy
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Suspense Thriller
- Release date: December 12, 2025
The film revolves around the disappearance of Sub-Inspector Ramki and the investigation led by ACP Anand, exposing hidden layers and conspiracies.
Mahasenha
- Cast: Vemal, Srushti Dange, Yogi Babu, Kabir Duhan Singh
- Director: Dhinesh Kalaiselvan
- Language: Tamil (also in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam)
- Genre: Adventure Mythological Thriller
- Release date: December 12, 2025
A multi-part hyperlink narrative, Mahasenha blends mythology, nature, and human greed through three interlinked stories.
