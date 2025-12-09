EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana: Part One edit locked EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham in talks to play Duryodhana EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh's next titled Pralay EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar first song; Parveen Babi Biopic EXCLUSIVE: Ahaan Panday signs his second film EXCLUSIVE: Langda Tyagi spin off in the making EXCLUSIVE: Meenaakshi Chaudhary joins John Abraham in Force 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan set to reunite EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari run time locked EXCLUSIVE: Crew 2 in the making

7 New Telugu and Tamil Movies Releasing This Week: From Vaa Vaathiyaar to Psych Siddhartha

Check out the full list of 7 new Telugu and Tamil movies releasing on December 12, including Vaa Vaathiyaar, Psych Siddhartha, and more.

Sakina Kaukawala
Written by Sakina Kaukawala , Entertainment Journalist
Published on Dec 09, 2025 | 06:06 PM IST | 367K
Credit: Instagram
Vaa Vaathiyaar and Psych Siddhartha poster

This Friday, December 12, 2025, the South Indian box office will see seven new releases across Telugu and Tamil cinema. From biographical dramas to action-comedies and suspense thrillers, this week offers a wide range of fresh theatrical experiences.

Vaa Vaathiyaar


  • Cast: Karthi, Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj
  • Director: Nalan Kumarasamy
  • Language: Tamil
  • Genre: Action-Comedy
  • Release date: December 12, 2025

Karthi plays a cop who admires M.G. Ramachandran, and the story follows him as he becomes involved in a political conspiracy.

Mowgli


  • Cast: Roshan Kanakala, Sakshi Sagar Mhadolkar
  • Director: Sandeep Raj
  • Language: Telugu (with possible Tamil version)
  • Genre: Romantic Action
  • Release date: December 12, 2025

Roshan Kanakala and Sakshi Sagar Mhadolkar play the key characters in the film, which is a different project from the popular Jungle Book plot. It looks to be a Telugu regional film with a possible Tamil release or dubbed version.

Failure Boys


  • Cast: Arjun Ambati, Pradeep Kumar
  • Director: Venkata Reddy Vusirika
  • Language: Telugu
  • Genre: Romantic Drama
  • Release date: December 12, 2025

Failure Boys follows three heartbroken men who cross paths with Koyal after a tragic bus accident. They later unite to uncover the truth behind her lover being framed.

Yaru Potta Kodu


  • Cast: S M Prabakaran, Meghali Meenakshi
  • Director: Lenin Vadamalai
  • Language: Tamil
  • Genre: Social Drama
  • Release date: December 12, 2025

Set in a village divided by superstition and social barriers, the movie focuses on a teacher and his students who push for change.

Psych Siddhartha


  • Cast: Shree Nandu, Yaamini Bhaskar
  • Director: Varun Reddy
  • Language: Telugu
  • Genre: Romantic Comedy
  • Release date: December 12, 2025

The story follows Siddhartha, a man dealing with continuous setbacks until his past resurfaces just as his life begins to improve.

Missterious


  • Cast: Rohit Sahni, Meghna Rajput
  • Director: Mahi Komatireddy
  • Language: Telugu
  • Genre: Suspense Thriller
  • Release date: December 12, 2025

The film revolves around the disappearance of Sub-Inspector Ramki and the investigation led by ACP Anand, exposing hidden layers and conspiracies.

Mahasenha


  • Cast: Vemal, Srushti Dange, Yogi Babu, Kabir Duhan Singh
  • Director: Dhinesh Kalaiselvan
  • Language: Tamil (also in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam)
  • Genre: Adventure Mythological Thriller
  • Release date: December 12, 2025

A multi-part hyperlink narrative, Mahasenha blends mythology, nature, and human greed through three interlinked stories.

ALSO READ: Padayappa: Rajinikanth confirms sequel to iconic film, reveals initially wanting to cast Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as villain

Latest Articles