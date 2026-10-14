7 Rajinikanth starrer entertainers to watch on OTT before heading to Jailer 2 that celebrate his legacy

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 is set to release in theaters on October 15, 2026, bringing a continuation of the tale to the action drama franchise. Ahead of its release, here is a list of entertainers featuring the superstar and celebrating his legacy.

7 Rajinikanth films to watch on OTT before Jailer 2

1. Petta

Cast: Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi , Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sasikumar, Simran Bagga, Trisha Krishnan, Malavika Mohanan, Sananth

Rajinikanth, , Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sasikumar, Simran Bagga, Trisha Krishnan, Malavika Mohanan, Sananth Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Karthik Subbaraj Where to watch: SunNXT

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Petta follows the story of Kaali, a mysterious hostel warden in Ooty, who protects a student called Anwar from powerful enemies, revealing himself to be Petta, a feared person from Madurai who shares a past with the student.

Haunted by his tragic past involving his wife and best friend’s demise at the hands of Singaaram, now known as Singhaar Singh, Petta seeks revenge. He manipulates Jithu, Singhaar’s adopted son, into helping him destroy his enemy, only to reveal a shocking truth about Jithu’s identity after completing his vengeance.

2. Chandramukhi

Cast: Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Vadivelu, Nayanthara , Nassar, Vineeth

Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Vadivelu, , Nassar, Vineeth Director: P. Vasu

P. Vasu Where to watch: SunNXT

Chandramukhi is a remake of 2004’s Apthamitra, which itself was an adaptation of Mohanlal starrer Manichitrathazhu. It follows Senthil and his wife Ganga as they move into a notorious and supposedly haunted palace against their family's wishes. Driven by curiosity, Ganga opens a forbidden room, unleashing a chain of supernatural events.

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To solve the mystery, Senthil calls his best friend, the brilliant psychiatrist Dr. Saravanan. The psychiatrist soon discovers a shocking twist: the palace isn't haunted by a ghost. Instead, Ganga suffers from split personality disorder, subconsciously transforming into the vengeful 150-year-old court dancer Chandramukhi. To cure her, Saravanan must risk his own life in a high-stakes psychological trick to satisfy his patient’s thirst for revenge.

3. Kabali

Cast: Rajinikanth, Winston Chao, Radhika Apte , Sai Dhanshika, Kishore, Dinesh Ravi, Kalaiyarasan

Rajinikanth, Winston Chao, , Sai Dhanshika, Kishore, Dinesh Ravi, Kalaiyarasan Director: Pa. Ranjith

Pa. Ranjith Where to watch: Prime Video

The film revolves around Kabali, a revolutionary who is fighting for the rights of Tamil migrants working as laborers in Malaysia. After being falsely punished and serving 25 years, he is finally out.

Upon his return, he aims to clean up his old turf, protect his family, and seek out his long-lost wife, Kumudhavalli, while confronting the bad world responsible for his miseries.

4. Enthiran

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Cast: Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Danny Denzongpa, Santhanam, Karunas, Cochin Haneefa, Kalabhavan Mani

Rajinikanth, , Danny Denzongpa, Santhanam, Karunas, Cochin Haneefa, Kalabhavan Mani Director: Shankar

Shankar Where to watch: SunNXT

Enthiran narrates the tale of Dr. Vaseegaran, a scientist who creates Chitti, a super-powered robot. To pass approval, he gives Chitti human emotions. However, Chitti falls in love with his creator's fiancée, Sana, and gets corrupted by a rogue "red chip" installed by a rival scientist.

As the new update turns the robot into a destructive machine, it in turn raises a robot army, hell-bent on being with Sana and destroying its creator.

5. Sivaji: The Boss

Cast: Rajinikanth, Shriya Saran , Vivek, Suman, Manivannan, Cocin Haneefa

Rajinikanth, , Vivek, Suman, Manivannan, Cocin Haneefa Director: Shankar

Shankar Where to watch: Prime Video

Sivaji: The Boss follows Sivaji, a wealthy NRI software engineer who returns to India to build a free educational and medical foundation for the poor. However, his mission is ruined by a corrupt system and a ruthless businessman named Adiseshan, who leaves Sivaji completely bankrupt.

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To fight back, Sivaji transforms into a brilliant man. He uses high-tech tricks and force to extort hidden black money from billionaires, funnelling it back into the country to build his dream welfare system for the people while systematically destroying his enemies.

6. Kaala

Cast: Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar , Huma Qureshi, Manikandan, Eeswari Rao, Samuthirakani, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil

Rajinikanth, , Huma Qureshi, Manikandan, Eeswari Rao, Samuthirakani, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil Director: Pa. Ranjith

Pa. Ranjith Where to watch: Prime Video

Kaala centers on Karikaalan, aka Kaala, the benevolent godfather and fierce protector of Dharavi. Things take a turn when Haridev, aka Hari Dada Abhayankar, a ruthless kingpin, plans to clear the area under a corporation to evict the poor and build luxury high-rises.

Kaala leads a popular uprising, reappropriating the color black as a symbol of proletariat power and dignity. The rest of the film explores a high-stakes battle for rights and basic survival, pitting the unified urban poor against oppressive capitalist and fascist power structures.

7. Jailer

Cast: Rajinikanth , Vinayakan, Yogi Babu, Sunil, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa, Mohanlal (cameo), Shiva Rajkumar (cameo), Jackie Shroff (cameo)

, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu, Sunil, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa, Mohanlal (cameo), Shiva Rajkumar (cameo), Jackie Shroff (cameo) Director: Nelson Dilipkumar

Nelson Dilipkumar Where to watch: Prime Video

Ahead of the sequel’s release, it is only right to explore the first film once again. Jailer follows Pandian, a retired jailer leading a quiet life. When his honest officer son, Arjun, goes missing while searching a ruthless idol ring led by Varman.

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Now, Muthuvel steps in to find him, unleashing a fierce side his family was unaware of. The former officer enlists the help of powerful kingpins he once reformed to systematically dismantle Varman's empire. However, he faces a shocking betrayal when he discovers his son is actually alive, completely corrupt, and working with the ring for money, forcing Muthuvel to make a devastating choice.

Being a follow-up sequel to the first instalment, Jailer 2 will explore the larger conspiracy surrounding the idol trade ring and the top dogs behind it.

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