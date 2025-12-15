7 South Films Releasing in Theaters this Week: Dileep-Mohanlal starrer Bha Bha Ba to Kombuseevi
Still wondering what South Indian film to watch in theaters this week? Here’s a list of movies you should check out.
South Indian cinema has lined up quite a list of movies to watch in theaters this week. If you’re wondering what to check out this week, here’s a list of releases to help you out.
7 South Films Releasing in Theaters this Week
1. Bha. Bha. Ba.
- Cast: Dileep, Mohanlal, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sandy Master, Balu Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Salim Kumar, Saranya Ponvannan, Siddharth Bharathan, Ashokan, Devan, Redin Kingsley
- Director: Dhananjay Shankar
- Genre: Comedy Action Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 45 minutes
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: December 18, 2025
Bha. Bha. Ba, starring Dileep in the lead role, is slated to hit the big screens soon, directed by debutant Dhananjay Shankar. The comedy action thriller is a fast-paced flick exploring the lives of three individuals who are interconnected, with one being a conman who swindles everyone in his way, without ever being caught.
The movie’s title itself stands for Bhayam (Fear), Bhakthi (Devotion), and Bahumanam (Respect), reflecting the core themes. Apart from the ensemble cast, the movie will also have an extended cameo by Mohanlal and numerous references to Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli.
2. Sahakutumbaanaam
- Cast: Raam Kiran, Megha Akash, Rajendra Prasad, Brahmanandam Kanneganti, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Racha Ravi
- Director: Uday Sharma
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: December 19, 2025
Sahakutumbaanaam chronicles the story of Kalyan, a software engineer. He seems to lead a perfect family life and is an ideal person in society. However, an orphan girl named Siri, who moves in nearby, discovers the truth that his family life is a lie, sparking curiosity inside her.
The rest of the movies explore Siri’s intrusion into figuring out Kalyan’s family dynamics and why he leads such a life, blending elements of comedy, romance, and drama.
3. Jinn
- Cast: Prakash Thuminad, Bala Rajwadi, Ravi Bhat, Sangeetha Anil
- Director: Chinmay Ram
- Genre: Horror Thriller
- Runtime: TBA
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: December 19, 2025
Jinn is an upcoming Kannada-language horror thriller which follows the story of four friends heading to an exam encounter a sinister presence near a pond, triggering a mysterious crash that leaves them in a coma.
As one of the four’s uncle grows suspicious about the accident, he enlists the help of a Maulavi, who must uncover the dark force binding the boys between life and death.
4. Missterious
- Cast: Rohit Sahni, Meghna Rajput, Riya Kapoor, Abid Bhushan, Bala Rajwadi, Venu Polasani
- Director: Komati Reddy Mahipal Reddy
- Genre: Mystery Romantic Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 12 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: December 19, 2025
Missterious tells the tale of a cop who investigates a missing Sub-Inspector, uncovering a web of deceit involving a wealthy couple and a mysterious figure. As all of their stories are tied together in one way or another, the cop must figure out the truth and unearth buried secrets about all of them.
5. Avatar: Fire and Ash (Dubbed)
- Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet
- Director: James Cameron
- Genre: Epic Sci-Fi Fantasy Action
- Runtime: 3 hours and 17 minutes
- Language: English (Original), Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada
- Release Date: December 19, 2025
Avatar: Fire and Ash is the next installment in the Avatar franchise and the direct sequel to Avatar: Way of Water (2022). Directed by James Cameron, the movie is set a year after Jake and Neytiri, along with their kids, have settled with the Metkayina clan.
As they encounter a new Na'vi tribe, the aggressive Mangkwan clan, who have allied with Jake's enemy, Quaritch, Pandora is set to witness chaos unlike any before, with dire consequences. While originally made in English, the movie will be available in multiple South Indian languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu.
6. Failure Boys
- Cast: Arjun Ambati, Suparna Malakar, Suman, Nassar, Rajeev Kanakala, Tanikella Bharani
- Director: Venkata Reddy Vusirika
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 7 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: December 19, 2025
Failure Boys revolves around three heartbroken men who are distraught in life but end up saving a girl named Koyal from ending her own life. As they understand her plight, they learn that her lover has been framed, leading her to take this conclusion.
Understanding her problems, the three men decide to work together to expose the real villain, ultimately finding healing through friendship and helping reunite the couple, while also dealing with their own past failures.
7. Kombuseevi
- Cast: Shanmuga Pandian, R. Sarathkumar, Tharnika Rao, Anaira Gupta, Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat
- Director: Ponram
- Genre: Gangster Action Crime Drama
- Runtime: TBA
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: December 19, 2025
Kombuseevi, starring late Captain Vijayakanth’s son Shanmuga Pandian in the lead role, is an action crime flick, slated to release in theaters this week. The movie, based on true events, revolves around two men who are involved in bombs who have vowed to protect their village, each having their own set of dangerous pasts.
Apart from Pandian, the film has R Sarathkumar as the co-lead.
The aforementioned movies are some of the top ventures you could check out from South cinema this week. There are several more options available on OTT platforms as well.
ALSO READ: Kantara Chapter 1 star Rukmini Vasanth planning Bollywood project? Actress reveals plans to embark on new journey