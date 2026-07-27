7 South Films Releasing in Theaters This Week: Mahesh Babu’s nephew Jai Krishna’s Srinivasa Mangapuram to Unmadham

South Indian cinema has an exciting slate of films lined up for theatrical release this week. If you're wondering what to watch, here's a list of the latest releases arriving on the big screen.

7 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week

1. Srinivasa Mangapuram

Cast: Jai Krishna Ghattamaneni , Rasha Thadani, Mohan Babu, Naresh Vijay Krishna, Brahmaji, Shaam

, Rasha Thadani, Mohan Babu, Naresh Vijay Krishna, Brahmaji, Shaam Director: Ajay Bhupathi

Ajay Bhupathi Genre: Romantic Action Drama

Romantic Action Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: July 30, 2026

Srinivasa Mangapuram follows childhood sweethearts Vasu Babu and Manga, whose peaceful romance in Tirupati is shattered by a powerful antagonist, forcing Vasu Babu to fight for his love and self-respect.

2. Pluto

Cast: Neeraj Madhav , Althaf Salim, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Aju Varghese, Subin Tarzan, Dinesh Prabhakar, Nimna Fathoomi, Nihal Nizam

, Althaf Salim, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Aju Varghese, Subin Tarzan, Dinesh Prabhakar, Nimna Fathoomi, Nihal Nizam Director: Adithya Chandrasekhar

Adithya Chandrasekhar Genre: Sci-fi Comedy

Sci-fi Comedy Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: July 30, 2026

Pluto follows Vicky, a lonely, cash-strapped young man whose attempt to hire a friend takes an unexpected turn when a quirky, human-like alien ends up in his home after a bizarre mix-up. As the duo navigates a series of hilarious misadventures, they form an unlikely friendship that changes both of their lives.

3. Maa Ramudu Andarivadu

Cast: Pallakonda Sriram, Swathi Mandhadi, Anumula Lakshmana, Suman, Bahubali Prabhakar

Pallakonda Sriram, Swathi Mandhadi, Anumula Lakshmana, Suman, Bahubali Prabhakar Director: Yeddanapudi Maikil

Yeddanapudi Maikil Genre: Romantic Action Mythology

Romantic Action Mythology Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: July 30, 2026

Maa Ramudu Andarivadu follows Ramudu, a young man who returns to fulfill his father's dream in the modern-day Kaliyuga, inspiring societal change through sacrifice, love, and service.

4. Tadviruddha

Cast: Suchendra Prasad, Suman Ranganathan, Vikram Ramaiah, Aishwarya Shetty, Pooja Gowda

Suchendra Prasad, Suman Ranganathan, Vikram Ramaiah, Aishwarya Shetty, Pooja Gowda Director: Vinod J. Raj

Vinod J. Raj Genre: Psychological Suspense Thriller

Psychological Suspense Thriller Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: July 31, 2026

Tadviruddha follows Antony, a retired officer who is drawn into a psychological mystery after a woman mysteriously disappears from a secluded coffee estate. As he investigates the long-unsolved case, buried secrets and growing suspicions lead him to a shocking truth that changes everything.

5. Newton’s 3rd Law

Cast: Sumanth, Jagapati Babu, Trinadh Varma, Srinivas Avasarala, Neha Pathan, Ravi Varma

Sumanth, Jagapati Babu, Trinadh Varma, Srinivas Avasarala, Neha Pathan, Ravi Varma Director: Rajesh Karna

Rajesh Karna Genre: Drama Thriller

Drama Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: July 31, 2026

Newton's 3rd Law is set in 1999 and follows Vasudev as he probes a baffling double murder. As he uncovers layers of family secrets, betrayal, and hidden motives, the case evolves into a psychological battle where every action has consequences, leading to a web of truths shaped by karma and accountability.

6. Unmadham

Cast: Kunchacko Boban , Lijomol Jose, Siddique, Sabumon, Sudheesh, Arun Cherukavil, Shaju Sreedhar

, Lijomol Jose, Siddique, Sabumon, Sudheesh, Arun Cherukavil, Shaju Sreedhar Director: Kiran Das

Kiran Das Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: July 31, 2026

Unmadham follows an official who reopens a long-forgotten cold case with unsettling supernatural undertones. As his investigation deepens, the line between reality and delusion begins to blur, forcing him to confront buried secrets, his own fractured psyche, and the possibility that the truth may be more terrifying than he imagined.

7. Shreemati Sindoora

Cast: Vijay Raghavendra, Priya Hegde, Manasi Sudheer, Prasanna Bagina, Ganesh Rao, Leo Manoj Kumar

Vijay Raghavendra, Priya Hegde, Manasi Sudheer, Prasanna Bagina, Ganesh Rao, Leo Manoj Kumar Director: R. Anantha Raju

R. Anantha Raju Genre: Fantasy Drama

Fantasy Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: July 31, 2026

Shreemati Sindoora follows Indu and Bharatha, whose unexpected marriage gradually blossoms into love. When unforeseen challenges threaten their newfound happiness, the couple must face life-altering trials that test their resilience, commitment, and the meaning of sindoora as a symbol of love and devotion.

These are some of the new South Indian films set to arrive in theatres this week.

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