7 South Films Releasing in Theaters This Week: Mahesh Babu’s nephew Jai Krishna’s Srinivasa Mangapuram to Unmadham
Are you wondering what’s new to watch in theaters this week? Here’s a list of South Indian movies to check out.
South Indian cinema has an exciting slate of films lined up for theatrical release this week. If you're wondering what to watch, here's a list of the latest releases arriving on the big screen.
7 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week
1. Srinivasa Mangapuram
- Cast: Jai Krishna Ghattamaneni, Rasha Thadani, Mohan Babu, Naresh Vijay Krishna, Brahmaji, Shaam
- Director: Ajay Bhupathi
- Genre: Romantic Action Drama
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: July 30, 2026
Srinivasa Mangapuram follows childhood sweethearts Vasu Babu and Manga, whose peaceful romance in Tirupati is shattered by a powerful antagonist, forcing Vasu Babu to fight for his love and self-respect.
2. Pluto
- Cast: Neeraj Madhav, Althaf Salim, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Aju Varghese, Subin Tarzan, Dinesh Prabhakar, Nimna Fathoomi, Nihal Nizam
- Director: Adithya Chandrasekhar
- Genre: Sci-fi Comedy
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: July 30, 2026
Pluto follows Vicky, a lonely, cash-strapped young man whose attempt to hire a friend takes an unexpected turn when a quirky, human-like alien ends up in his home after a bizarre mix-up. As the duo navigates a series of hilarious misadventures, they form an unlikely friendship that changes both of their lives.
3. Maa Ramudu Andarivadu
- Cast: Pallakonda Sriram, Swathi Mandhadi, Anumula Lakshmana, Suman, Bahubali Prabhakar
- Director: Yeddanapudi Maikil
- Genre: Romantic Action Mythology
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: July 30, 2026
Maa Ramudu Andarivadu follows Ramudu, a young man who returns to fulfill his father's dream in the modern-day Kaliyuga, inspiring societal change through sacrifice, love, and service.
4. Tadviruddha
- Cast: Suchendra Prasad, Suman Ranganathan, Vikram Ramaiah, Aishwarya Shetty, Pooja Gowda
- Director: Vinod J. Raj
- Genre: Psychological Suspense Thriller
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: July 31, 2026
Tadviruddha follows Antony, a retired officer who is drawn into a psychological mystery after a woman mysteriously disappears from a secluded coffee estate. As he investigates the long-unsolved case, buried secrets and growing suspicions lead him to a shocking truth that changes everything.
5. Newton’s 3rd Law
- Cast: Sumanth, Jagapati Babu, Trinadh Varma, Srinivas Avasarala, Neha Pathan, Ravi Varma
- Director: Rajesh Karna
- Genre: Drama Thriller
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: July 31, 2026
Newton's 3rd Law is set in 1999 and follows Vasudev as he probes a baffling double murder. As he uncovers layers of family secrets, betrayal, and hidden motives, the case evolves into a psychological battle where every action has consequences, leading to a web of truths shaped by karma and accountability.
6. Unmadham
- Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Lijomol Jose, Siddique, Sabumon, Sudheesh, Arun Cherukavil, Shaju Sreedhar
- Director: Kiran Das
- Genre: Mystery Thriller
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: July 31, 2026
Unmadham follows an official who reopens a long-forgotten cold case with unsettling supernatural undertones. As his investigation deepens, the line between reality and delusion begins to blur, forcing him to confront buried secrets, his own fractured psyche, and the possibility that the truth may be more terrifying than he imagined.
7. Shreemati Sindoora
- Cast: Vijay Raghavendra, Priya Hegde, Manasi Sudheer, Prasanna Bagina, Ganesh Rao, Leo Manoj Kumar
- Director: R. Anantha Raju
- Genre: Fantasy Drama
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: July 31, 2026
Shreemati Sindoora follows Indu and Bharatha, whose unexpected marriage gradually blossoms into love. When unforeseen challenges threaten their newfound happiness, the couple must face life-altering trials that test their resilience, commitment, and the meaning of sindoora as a symbol of love and devotion.
These are some of the new South Indian films set to arrive in theatres this week.
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