7 South Films Releasing in Theaters This Week: Vijay Raghavendra’s Second Case of Seetharam to Suhas’ Hey Bhagawan

South Indian cinema has lined up an exciting slate of films to watch in theatres this week. If you’re wondering what to check out, here’s a list of the upcoming releases.

7 South Films to watch in theaters this week

1. Second Case of Seetharam

Cast: Vijay Raghavendra, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Usha Bhandari

Vijay Raghavendra, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Usha Bhandari Director: Devi Prasad Shetty

Devi Prasad Shetty Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Runtime: 2 hours

2 hours Language: Kannada, Tamil

Kannada, Tamil Release Date: February 20, 2026

Second Case of Seetharam follows Inspector Seetharam, a man haunted by two shadows: a psychotic offender leaving a trail of carnage across the town and the memory of the sister he hasn’t seen in years.

As the body count rises, Seetharam realizes that the path to his sister’s redemption is blocked by a predator who thrives on chaos. He investigates a series of homicides while battling the personal demons tied to his estranged sister.

2. Hey Bhagawan

Cast: Suhas Pagolu, Shivani Nagaram, Naresh Vijay Krishna, Vennela Kishore, Ajay Ghosh, Annapurnamma

Suhas Pagolu, Shivani Nagaram, Naresh Vijay Krishna, Vennela Kishore, Ajay Ghosh, Annapurnamma Director: Gopi Atchara

Gopi Atchara Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes

2 hours and 15 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: February 20, 2026

Hey Bhagawan follows the story of a young man who finally gets the chance to take over his father’s business. However, when he expects to step into a boardroom, he instead finds himself in an unexpected and mysterious world unlike any other.

What follows is the tale of a young man caught between love, lies, and a legacy that no one saw coming.

3. Trishanku

Cast: Aman Preet Singh, Prachi Tehlan, Suman, Rashmi Gautam, Mahesh Achanta, Rajsekhar Aningi

Aman Preet Singh, Prachi Tehlan, Suman, Rashmi Gautam, Mahesh Achanta, Rajsekhar Aningi Director: Sree Krishna Gorle

Sree Krishna Gorle Genre: Sci-fi Drama Thriller

Sci-fi Drama Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 51 minutes

1 hour and 51 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: February 20, 2026

Trishanku narrates the story of Karthik, Nakshatra, and three others who awaken in a dense forest after a bus accident. In the unfamiliar forest, unsettling events suggest that an unseen force is controlling their fate.

As they struggle to escape, they discover that their ordeal is part of JB’s secret experiment, pushing the limits of human consciousness.

4. Nawab Cafe

Cast: Shiva Kandukuri, Rajeev Kanakala, Teju Ashwini, Chaitanya, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Vadlamani Srinivas

Shiva Kandukuri, Rajeev Kanakala, Teju Ashwini, Chaitanya, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Vadlamani Srinivas Director: Pramod Harsha

Pramod Harsha Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 17 minutes

2 hours and 17 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: February 20, 2026

Nawab Cafe follows the story of a tea seller whose simple routine changes when ambition pushes him beyond his familiar world. As new opportunities bring new dangers, his survival depends on quick decisions, and holding on to his integrity becomes harder as success draws closer.

5. Alpha: Men Love Vengeance

Cast: Hemanth Kumar MA, Gopika Suresh, Ayaana, Achyuth Kumar, Balu Nagendra, Karthik Mahesh

Hemanth Kumar MA, Gopika Suresh, Ayaana, Achyuth Kumar, Balu Nagendra, Karthik Mahesh Director: Vijay Naagendra

Vijay Naagendra Genre: Action Suspense Thriller

Action Suspense Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes

2 hours and 24 minutes Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: February 20, 2026

Alpha: Men Love Vengeance follows the story of Arjun, a hot-headed young man who idolizes his father, Shakthi, an honest police inspector who dreams of seeing him become an IPS officer. Parallelly, three morally conflicted assassins are assigned to transport drugs worth crores.

When their paths collide, their choices trigger betrayal, test legacies, and set the stage for redemption, where one man’s future could mean another’s downfall.

6. Suri Anna

Cast: Salaga Suri Anna, Sambrama Sree, Ravi Kale, Harish Rai, Cockroach Sudhir, Prakash Thuminad

Salaga Suri Anna, Sambrama Sree, Ravi Kale, Harish Rai, Cockroach Sudhir, Prakash Thuminad Director: Salaga Suri Anna

Salaga Suri Anna Genre: Action Crime Thriller

Action Crime Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes

2 hours and 16 minutes Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: February 20, 2026

Suri Anna explores the story of a man who, driven by circumstances, plunges into the dark world of crime, momentarily losing sight of his family. As the consequences unfold, he finds solace in his father and mother, who stand by him until the end.

The film serves as a stark and gripping reminder to the youth that crime is not the answer and that family is the ultimate support system.

7. MG24

Cast: Pranav Mohanan, Justin Vijay R, Swetha Natraj, M. Dhanalakshmi, Auto Chandran, Abdul Bassith

Pranav Mohanan, Justin Vijay R, Swetha Natraj, M. Dhanalakshmi, Auto Chandran, Abdul Bassith Director: Fire Karthik

Fire Karthik Genre: Suspense Crime Thriller

Suspense Crime Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 50 minutes

1 hour and 50 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: February 20, 2026

MG24 explores the tale of four friends whose individual stories unfold throughout the movie before they eventually reunite. One of them is devastated by a breakup and reveals the cause of his melancholy.

To put an end to their sorrows, a businessman friend invites them to visit Kongad town with him. They arrive at the Mannan Goman 24 (MG 24) residence in Kongad town, where a universe of secrets unfolds before them, a realm of terror and wonder. There, they are transformed into new individuals.

The above-mentioned films are among the South Indian ventures slated to hit the big screens this week.

ALSO READ: Allu Sirish presents first wedding invite to uncle Chiranjeevi ahead of March 6 ceremony: ‘As per Telugu customs…’