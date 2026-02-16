7 South Films Releasing in Theaters This Week: Vijay Raghavendra’s Second Case of Seetharam to Suhas’ Hey Bhagawan
Are you wondering what’s new to watch in theaters this week? Here’s a list of South Indian movies to check out.
South Indian cinema has lined up an exciting slate of films to watch in theatres this week. If you’re wondering what to check out, here’s a list of the upcoming releases.
7 South Films to watch in theaters this week
1. Second Case of Seetharam
- Cast: Vijay Raghavendra, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Usha Bhandari
- Director: Devi Prasad Shetty
- Genre: Crime Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours
- Language: Kannada, Tamil
- Release Date: February 20, 2026
Second Case of Seetharam follows Inspector Seetharam, a man haunted by two shadows: a psychotic offender leaving a trail of carnage across the town and the memory of the sister he hasn’t seen in years.
As the body count rises, Seetharam realizes that the path to his sister’s redemption is blocked by a predator who thrives on chaos. He investigates a series of homicides while battling the personal demons tied to his estranged sister.
2. Hey Bhagawan
- Cast: Suhas Pagolu, Shivani Nagaram, Naresh Vijay Krishna, Vennela Kishore, Ajay Ghosh, Annapurnamma
- Director: Gopi Atchara
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: February 20, 2026
Hey Bhagawan follows the story of a young man who finally gets the chance to take over his father’s business. However, when he expects to step into a boardroom, he instead finds himself in an unexpected and mysterious world unlike any other.
What follows is the tale of a young man caught between love, lies, and a legacy that no one saw coming.
3. Trishanku
- Cast: Aman Preet Singh, Prachi Tehlan, Suman, Rashmi Gautam, Mahesh Achanta, Rajsekhar Aningi
- Director: Sree Krishna Gorle
- Genre: Sci-fi Drama Thriller
- Runtime: 1 hour and 51 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: February 20, 2026
Trishanku narrates the story of Karthik, Nakshatra, and three others who awaken in a dense forest after a bus accident. In the unfamiliar forest, unsettling events suggest that an unseen force is controlling their fate.
As they struggle to escape, they discover that their ordeal is part of JB’s secret experiment, pushing the limits of human consciousness.
4. Nawab Cafe
- Cast: Shiva Kandukuri, Rajeev Kanakala, Teju Ashwini, Chaitanya, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Vadlamani Srinivas
- Director: Pramod Harsha
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 17 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: February 20, 2026
Nawab Cafe follows the story of a tea seller whose simple routine changes when ambition pushes him beyond his familiar world. As new opportunities bring new dangers, his survival depends on quick decisions, and holding on to his integrity becomes harder as success draws closer.
5. Alpha: Men Love Vengeance
- Cast: Hemanth Kumar MA, Gopika Suresh, Ayaana, Achyuth Kumar, Balu Nagendra, Karthik Mahesh
- Director: Vijay Naagendra
- Genre: Action Suspense Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: February 20, 2026
Alpha: Men Love Vengeance follows the story of Arjun, a hot-headed young man who idolizes his father, Shakthi, an honest police inspector who dreams of seeing him become an IPS officer. Parallelly, three morally conflicted assassins are assigned to transport drugs worth crores.
When their paths collide, their choices trigger betrayal, test legacies, and set the stage for redemption, where one man’s future could mean another’s downfall.
6. Suri Anna
- Cast: Salaga Suri Anna, Sambrama Sree, Ravi Kale, Harish Rai, Cockroach Sudhir, Prakash Thuminad
- Director: Salaga Suri Anna
- Genre: Action Crime Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: February 20, 2026
Suri Anna explores the story of a man who, driven by circumstances, plunges into the dark world of crime, momentarily losing sight of his family. As the consequences unfold, he finds solace in his father and mother, who stand by him until the end.
The film serves as a stark and gripping reminder to the youth that crime is not the answer and that family is the ultimate support system.
7. MG24
- Cast: Pranav Mohanan, Justin Vijay R, Swetha Natraj, M. Dhanalakshmi, Auto Chandran, Abdul Bassith
- Director: Fire Karthik
- Genre: Suspense Crime Thriller
- Runtime: 1 hour and 50 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: February 20, 2026
MG24 explores the tale of four friends whose individual stories unfold throughout the movie before they eventually reunite. One of them is devastated by a breakup and reveals the cause of his melancholy.
To put an end to their sorrows, a businessman friend invites them to visit Kongad town with him. They arrive at the Mannan Goman 24 (MG 24) residence in Kongad town, where a universe of secrets unfolds before them, a realm of terror and wonder. There, they are transformed into new individuals.
The above-mentioned films are among the South Indian ventures slated to hit the big screens this week.
