7 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Dulquer Salmaan starrer I’m Game to Romanchakam, GV Prakash’s Immortal

South Indian cinema has an exciting lineup of films arriving in theatres this week. If you're wondering what to watch, here's a list of the latest releases coming to the big screen.

7 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week

1. I’m Game

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan , Antony Varghese Pepe, Kathir, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha, Vinay Forrt

, Antony Varghese Pepe, Kathir, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha, Vinay Forrt Director: Nahas Hidayath

Nahas Hidayath Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: September 3, 2026

I’m Game follows Dan John, who lives life on the edge with his carefree attitude and talent for making easy money. His life takes a wild turn when he receives a hand transplant, with the new hand seemingly driven by a mysterious desire for revenge connected to its previous owner.

2. Ramba Oorvasi Menaka

Cast: Allari Naresh , Surbhi, Rashi Singh, Vishnu Priya Bhimeneni, Prisha Singh, Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Vennela Kishore

, Surbhi, Rashi Singh, Vishnu Priya Bhimeneni, Prisha Singh, Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Vennela Kishore Director: Chandra Mohan Chintada

Chandra Mohan Chintada Genre: Fantasy Comedy

Fantasy Comedy Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: September 4, 2026

Ramba Oorvasi Menaka follows Suri, an ordinary man from Rajahmundry, who spends 15 years following his father’s unusual instructions, hoping to bring three legendary celestial women into his life. When Rambha, Urvashi, and Menaka unexpectedly arrive on Earth without their special powers, Suri’s peaceful life turns into chaos. Between his furious girlfriend and his mother’s health crisis, Suri struggles to manage the hilarious consequences of this mix-up.

3. Delivery Boy

Cast: Leo Sivakumar, Radikaa Sarathkumar , Brigida Saga, Kaali Venkat, Jenson Dhivakar, Matheswaran Sellappan

Leo Sivakumar, , Brigida Saga, Kaali Venkat, Jenson Dhivakar, Matheswaran Sellappan Director: Nani Darla

Nani Darla Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: September 4, 2026

Delivery Boy follows a young food delivery rider who dreams of becoming an officer while struggling to save his critically injured mother. Desperate for money, he steals from a stranger, only to discover months later that the same person has been falsely accused of a serious incident.

Haunted by his past, the rider risks everything to protect the person whose life he unknowingly changed.

4. Dharmasthala Niyojakavargam

Cast: Suman, Saikumar Pudipeddi, Nataraj Peri, Rayancha Kokkura, Vithika Sheru, Rajiv Kanakala

Suman, Saikumar Pudipeddi, Nataraj Peri, Rayancha Kokkura, Vithika Sheru, Rajiv Kanakala Director: Jai Jnana Prabha Thota

Jai Jnana Prabha Thota Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: September 4, 2026

Dharmasthala Niyojakavargam tells the story of Eeswaraiah, a humble tea-stall owner devastated when his principled son Bhadri passes away after standing up to illegal activities.

Guided by Bhadri’s fearless lecturer Arundhati, Eeswaraiah finds the courage to fight back through the process. He enters a high-stakes event against powerful forces, determined to honor his son’s legacy.

5. Romanchakam

Cast: Sumanth Prabhas, Ananthika Sanilkumar , Upendra Limaye

Sumanth Prabhas, , Upendra Limaye Director: Venu Gopal Reddy

Venu Gopal Reddy Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: September 3, 2026

Romanchakam follows Anvesh, an engineering graduate who launches a dating app to prove his entrepreneurial skills. Ironically, while helping strangers find love, he struggles to win over the woman he loves, who repeatedly rejects and blocks him. As his startup collapses and financial troubles mount, he finds himself caught in a series of misadventures and unexpected trouble.

6. Immortal

Cast: GV Prakash Kumar , Kayadu Lohar, TM Karthik, Kumar Natarajan, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Aaditya Kathir, Arshu Maharjan

, Kayadu Lohar, TM Karthik, Kumar Natarajan, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Aaditya Kathir, Arshu Maharjan Director: Mariyappan Chinna

Mariyappan Chinna Genre: Romantic Horror

Romantic Horror Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: September 4, 2026

Immortal follows Mahi, a carefree young man searching for a shared apartment, as he moves in with the beautiful and mysterious Sindhu. His growing attraction to her soon turns into an unsettling obsession, blurring the line between fantasy and reality.

When a terrifying supernatural entity begins hunting him inside the apartment, Mahi realizes Sindhu knows more than she reveals. As he uncovers her centuries-old secret of immortality, Mahi must confront both his own troubled mind and the ancient force threatening his life.

7. Life Ellind Ellige

Cast: Lenin, Krish, Manjunath ND, Anuprema, Jessika Diana, Chaitra

Lenin, Krish, Manjunath ND, Anuprema, Jessika Diana, Chaitra Director: Arjun Shivan

Arjun Shivan Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: September 3, 2026

Life Ellind Ellige follows three lifelong friends with contrasting personalities who embark on an emotional and humorous road trip that tests and redefines their relationships.

These are some of the new South Indian films arriving in theatres this week.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz.

ALSO READ: Top 7 South Films to Watch in Theaters for September 2026: Nani’s The Paradise, I’m Game to Karthi starrer Sardar 2