7 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Karthi starrer Sardar 2, Anand Deverakonda’s Epic to Soori’s Mandaadi

South Indian cinema has an exciting lineup of films arriving in theaters this week. If you're wondering what to watch, here's a list of the latest releases coming to the big screen.

7 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week

1. Sardar 2

Cast: Karthi , SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan, Nassar

, SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan, Nassar Director: PS Mithran

PS Mithran Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: September 10, 2026

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Sardar 2 unfolds across two timelines, following Vijay Prakash as he faces the elusive “Black Dagger,” a mysterious force manipulating information and disrupting global networks. Meanwhile, the past reveals the hidden story of Agent Sardar and his unfinished missions, which are closely connected to the present crisis.

As father and son uncover buried truths, they race to prevent a devastating global conflict.

2. Maremma

Cast: Maadhav Bhupathiraju, Deepa Balu, Vikas Vasistha

Maadhav Bhupathiraju, Deepa Balu, Vikas Vasistha Director: Manchala Nagaraj

Manchala Nagaraj Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: September 10, 2026

Set in rural Telangana, Maremma follows a young village boy who shares a deep bond with Maari, a sacred buffalo entrusted to his care. When a mysterious outbreak begins affecting the village and its cattle, fear and unrest spread through the community. Matters take a troubling turn when Maari goes missing, forcing the boy to confront escalating tensions and uncover the mystery threatening his home and the animal he is determined to protect.

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3. Reunion

Cast: Aruldoss, Anupama Kumar, Akil Santhosh, Jayakumar Janakiraman, Parveen Begum

Aruldoss, Anupama Kumar, Akil Santhosh, Jayakumar Janakiraman, Parveen Begum Director: Satz Rex

Satz Rex Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: September 11, 2026

When former school friends reunite, Reunion explores long-buried secrets and old rivalries that resurface, forcing them to confront their past. As tensions rise, they must face the consequences of choices that continue to shape their lives.

4. Saalagaarara Sahakara Sangha

Cast: Lokesh Comedy Kiladi, Kempegowda, Praveen Kumar Gasthi, Jolly Jack, Rakshitha Shivamogga

Lokesh Comedy Kiladi, Kempegowda, Praveen Kumar Gasthi, Jolly Jack, Rakshitha Shivamogga Director: Vikram Dhananjaya R.

Vikram Dhananjaya R. Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: September 11, 2026

Saalagaarara Sahakara Sangha follows four unemployed young men who find themselves overwhelmed by loans and mounting financial troubles. Faced with relentless lenders and their own poor decisions, they come together to form a unique debtors’ cooperative union, hoping that collective strength can help them overcome their financial struggles.

5. Epic - First Semester

Cast: Anand Deverakonda , Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Sivaji, Vasuki, Rohan

, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Sivaji, Vasuki, Rohan Director: Aditya Haasan

Aditya Haasan Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: September 11, 2026

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Epic follows Aditya, a young man from Wanaparthy who dreams of becoming a filmmaker. Under family expectations, he travels to London for higher studies, where he meets a fellow student and develops an unexpected romance. As they navigate campus life, financial pressures, and the challenges of studying abroad, their relationship is tested by youthful mistakes, differing perspectives, and emotional growing pains. Aditya must ultimately find a balance between love, ambition, and family responsibilities.

6. Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar

Cast: Parvathy Thiruvothu , Mathew Thomas, Sidharth Bharathan, Unnimaya Prasad, Vijayaraghavan, Azees Nedumangad

, Mathew Thomas, Sidharth Bharathan, Unnimaya Prasad, Vijayaraghavan, Azees Nedumangad Director: Shahad Nilambur

Shahad Nilambur Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: September 11, 2026

Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar follows Aleena Abraham as she begins a new career after a major change in her personal life. As she adapts to her new surroundings, she becomes involved in a complex search filled with deceptive clues and hidden connections.

As the mystery deepens, Aleena finds herself navigating a challenging search for the truth amid conflicting revelations.

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7. Mandaadi

Cast: Soori , Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Krish Hassan, Mithun Jai Sankar, Ravindra Vijay, Bala Saravanan, Stun Siva

, Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Krish Hassan, Mithun Jai Sankar, Ravindra Vijay, Bala Saravanan, Stun Siva Director: Mathimaran Pugazhendhi

Mathimaran Pugazhendhi Genre: Sports Action Drama

Sports Action Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: September 10, 2026

Mandaadi follows Muthukaali, a champion traditional boat racer who leaves his coastal village, allowing his fierce rival Sattapuli to dominate the sport. Years later, Muthukaali returns with a chance at redemption, training a new crew of fishermen for a prestigious festival race.

As the competition approaches, he must overcome old rivalries and personal struggles to honor his mentor and bring unity to his community.

These are some of the new South Indian films arriving in theatres this week.

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