7 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Pawan Kalyan starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh to Jayasurya’s Aadu 3

South Indian cinema has an exciting slate of films releasing in theatres this week. If you’re wondering what to watch, here’s a list of the upcoming releases.

7 South Films Releasing This Week

1. Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Cast: Pawan Kalyan , Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R. Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, Rajeev Kanakala, BS Avinash, Posani Krishna Murali, Gautami, Chammak Chandra

, Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R. Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, Rajeev Kanakala, BS Avinash, Posani Krishna Murali, Gautami, Chammak Chandra Director: Harish Shankar

Harish Shankar Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 34 minutes

2 hours and 34 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: March 19, 2026

Ustaad Bhagat Singh follows the story of a man inspired by his teacher, who names him Bhagat Singh and shapes his values. A tribal boy grows up with strong morals and unwavering courage. Standing firmly against injustice, he takes on evil forces despite overwhelming odds.

Initially, there were reports that the film would be a remake of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Theri, directed by Atlee. However, director Harish Shankar dismissed these claims.

2. Bhishmar

Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan , Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Divya Pillai, Ammayra Goswami, Indrans, Senthil Krishna, Gibin Gopinath, Manikandan Achari, Santhosh Keezhattoor, Abu Salim

, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Divya Pillai, Ammayra Goswami, Indrans, Senthil Krishna, Gibin Gopinath, Manikandan Achari, Santhosh Keezhattoor, Abu Salim Director: East Coast Vijayan

East Coast Vijayan Genre: Romantic Comedy Thriller

Romantic Comedy Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: March 20, 2026

Bhishmar explores the story of Murugan, a young man known for his sharp timing and lively sense of humour. As he stumbles through a series of hilarious events, he becomes caught in a thrilling adventure that puts his wit and courage to the test. The film intertwines elements of humour and suspense.

3. Satan: The Dark

Cast: Fredrick John, Ayraa Palak, Chandini Tamilarasan, Mona Bedre, Sreeja Ravi

Fredrick John, Ayraa Palak, Chandini Tamilarasan, Mona Bedre, Sreeja Ravi Director: Manikandan Ramalingam

Manikandan Ramalingam Genre: Psychological Horror Thriller

Psychological Horror Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes

2 hours and 24 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: March 19, 2026

Satan: The Dark is set during the era of the East India Company, where a failed witchcraft ritual in Asthinapuram unleashes a dark curse that haunts the village for generations. Years later, a young man must confront this terrifying past to save the woman he loves from its deadly grip.

4. Love Mocktail 3

Cast: Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, Samvrutha, Amrutha Iyengar, Rachel David, Abhilash Dalapathi

Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, Samvrutha, Amrutha Iyengar, Rachel David, Abhilash Dalapathi Director: Darling Krishna

Darling Krishna Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes

2 hours and 14 minutes Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: March 19, 2026

Love Mocktail 3 continues after the second installment, focusing on the bond between Adi and his adopted daughter, Nidhi. It explores the idea that family is built, not just born, and follows an emotional journey into a new phase of responsible and nurturing love.

5. Kirata

Cast: Chembil Ashokan, Dinesh Panicker, Rajith Kumar, Aristo Suresh, Neena Kurup, Jeeva Nambiar

Chembil Ashokan, Dinesh Panicker, Rajith Kumar, Aristo Suresh, Neena Kurup, Jeeva Nambiar Director: Roshan Konni

Roshan Konni Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes

2 hours and 10 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: March 20, 2026

Kirata is set amid political unrest and social conflict. A determined protagonist steps into a world fraught with power struggles and moral dilemmas. As alliances shift and consequences mount, each choice becomes a test of courage and conviction.

6. Youth (2026)

Cast: Ken Karunas, Anishma Anilkumar, Devadarshini, Suraj Venjaramoodu , Priyanshi Yadav, Meenakshi Dinesh

Ken Karunas, Anishma Anilkumar, Devadarshini, , Priyanshi Yadav, Meenakshi Dinesh Director: Ken Karunas

Ken Karunas Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 20 minutes

2 hours and 20 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: March 19, 2026

Youth revolves around a 15-year-old boy, Praveen, and follows his school life. He is determined to find true love before finishing school. However, what the future holds for him is different, as he gradually understands the true meaning of love through a series of relationships and heartbreaks, coming to terms with maturity and the realities of life.

7. Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1

Cast: Jayasurya , Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Renji Panicker, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bhagath Manuel, Indrans, Bijukuttan, Sudhi Koppa, Alleya Bourne, Vedhika (cameo)

, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Renji Panicker, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bhagath Manuel, Indrans, Bijukuttan, Sudhi Koppa, Alleya Bourne, Vedhika (cameo) Director: Midhun Manuel Thomas

Midhun Manuel Thomas Genre: Fantasy Comedy

Fantasy Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 47 minutes

2 hours and 47 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: March 19, 2026

Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1 is the latest installment in the blockbuster Aadu franchise led by Jayasurya. The film once again follows the chaotic tale of Shaji Paapan and his gang of tug-of-war players as they encounter a challenge unlike any other.

The above-mentioned films are among the South Indian releases set to hit the big screens this week. Apart from these, the Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge is also scheduled for release.

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