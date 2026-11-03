7 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Suriya, Naslen’s Scene to Ramayana and Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman 2
Are you wondering what’s new to watch in theaters this week? Here’s a list of South Indian movies to check out.
South Indian cinema has an exciting lineup of films arriving in theatres this week. If you're wondering what to watch, here's a list of the latest releases coming to the big screen.
7 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week
1. Scene
- Cast: Suriya, Naslen, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, Anandraj, Lal
- Director: Jithu Madhavan
- Genre: Action Comedy
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: November 6, 2026
Scene follows Inbaraj, a diligent officer who leaves the force at the height of his game, only to come face-to-face with a ruthless villain who matches his intellect, Eeswaran. As Inbaraj assembles a motley crew for his search, whether he manages to capture his nemesis is explored in the film.
2. Ramayana: Part 1 (Dub)
- Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh
- Director: Nitesh Tiwari
- Genre: Mythological Epic
- Language(s): Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada
- Release Date: November 5, 2026
Ramayana: Part 1 follows Prince Rama, who is sent into a 14-year exile along with Sita and Lakshmana. Their forest journey takes a dramatic turn when Ravana, the King of Lanka, abducts Sita, setting the stage for an epic battle between good and evil.
3. Bhavantara
- Cast: Karthik Sharma, Tanvi Rao, Pranav Sridhar
- Director: Karthik Sharma
- Genre: Drama
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: November 6, 2026
Bhavantara narrates the journey of an individual transitioning into a woman and the emotional and social changes that reshape relationships.
4. Summer Holidays
- Cast: Rohan Roy Gunti, Arun Dev, Kushi Soni, Jayasudha, Rajeev Kanakala
- Director: Srikar Nayan
- Genre: Kids Drama
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: November 6, 2026
Set in the summer of 2000, Summer Holidays follows a city boy who spends his vacation at his grandparents' home in a Godavari village, where he befriends an energetic local paper boy. Together, they embark on exciting rural adventures and the magic of childhood.
5. Disco
- Cast: Antony Varghese Pepe, Arjun Ashokan, Lukman Avaran, Dev Mohan, Chemban Vinod, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Femina George
- Director: Ullas Chemban
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: November 6, 2026
Disco features the story of Ousu and his group of friends whose search for quick money leads them into a bizarre underground mystery. What begins as a simple hustle soon spirals into a dangerous game involving revenge, betrayal, and survival, drawing an ordinary man into the unpredictable world.
6. Appa Kutty
- Cast: Vijay Antony, Preethi Asrani, Bagavathi Perumal, Lithanya Sivabalan
- Director: Mu. Maran
- Genre: Family Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: November 6, 2026
Appa Kutty centers on the unconditional bond between a devoted father and his young daughter. When unexpected threats put his daughter's life in danger, he is forced into a dangerous world of conflict. Driven by love and determination, he takes on every challenge to protect her, revealing the lengths a father will go to keep his child safe.
7. Mookuthi Amman 2
- Cast: Nayanthara, Regena Cassandrra, Duniya Vijay, Urvashi, Yogi Babu, Maina Nandhini
- Director: Sundar C
- Genre: Devotional Fantasy
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: November 6, 2026
Mookuthi Amman 2 follows the divine return of Mookuthi Amman, who rises to protect a young prince and confront powerful dark forces. Spanning two timelines, the mythological fantasy blends ancient conflicts with a present-day story of a timid policewoman discovering her true identity as Mahasakthi.
These are some of the new South Indian films arriving in theatres this week.
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