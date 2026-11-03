7 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Suriya, Naslen’s Scene to Ramayana and Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman 2

South Indian cinema has an exciting lineup of films arriving in theatres this week. If you're wondering what to watch, here's a list of the latest releases coming to the big screen.

7 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week

1. Scene

Cast: Suriya , Naslen, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, Anandraj, Lal

, Naslen, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, Anandraj, Lal Director: Jithu Madhavan

Jithu Madhavan Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: November 6, 2026

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Scene follows Inbaraj, a diligent officer who leaves the force at the height of his game, only to come face-to-face with a ruthless villain who matches his intellect, Eeswaran. As Inbaraj assembles a motley crew for his search, whether he manages to capture his nemesis is explored in the film.

2. Ramayana: Part 1 (Dub)

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash , Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh

Ranbir Kapoor, , Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari Genre: Mythological Epic

Mythological Epic Language(s): Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada Release Date: November 5, 2026

Ramayana: Part 1 follows Prince Rama, who is sent into a 14-year exile along with Sita and Lakshmana. Their forest journey takes a dramatic turn when Ravana, the King of Lanka, abducts Sita, setting the stage for an epic battle between good and evil.

3. Bhavantara

Cast: Karthik Sharma, Tanvi Rao, Pranav Sridhar

Karthik Sharma, Tanvi Rao, Pranav Sridhar Director: Karthik Sharma

Karthik Sharma Genre: Drama

Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: November 6, 2026

Bhavantara narrates the journey of an individual transitioning into a woman and the emotional and social changes that reshape relationships.

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4. Summer Holidays

Cast: Rohan Roy Gunti, Arun Dev, Kushi Soni, Jayasudha, Rajeev Kanakala

Rohan Roy Gunti, Arun Dev, Kushi Soni, Jayasudha, Rajeev Kanakala Director: Srikar Nayan

Srikar Nayan Genre: Kids Drama

Kids Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: November 6, 2026

Set in the summer of 2000, Summer Holidays follows a city boy who spends his vacation at his grandparents' home in a Godavari village, where he befriends an energetic local paper boy. Together, they embark on exciting rural adventures and the magic of childhood.

5. Disco

Cast: Antony Varghese Pepe , Arjun Ashokan, Lukman Avaran, Dev Mohan, Chemban Vinod, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Femina George

, Arjun Ashokan, Lukman Avaran, Dev Mohan, Chemban Vinod, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Femina George Director: Ullas Chemban

Ullas Chemban Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: November 6, 2026

Disco features the story of Ousu and his group of friends whose search for quick money leads them into a bizarre underground mystery. What begins as a simple hustle soon spirals into a dangerous game involving revenge, betrayal, and survival, drawing an ordinary man into the unpredictable world.

6. Appa Kutty

Cast: Vijay Antony , Preethi Asrani, Bagavathi Perumal, Lithanya Sivabalan

, Preethi Asrani, Bagavathi Perumal, Lithanya Sivabalan Director: Mu. Maran

Mu. Maran Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: November 6, 2026

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Appa Kutty centers on the unconditional bond between a devoted father and his young daughter. When unexpected threats put his daughter's life in danger, he is forced into a dangerous world of conflict. Driven by love and determination, he takes on every challenge to protect her, revealing the lengths a father will go to keep his child safe.

7. Mookuthi Amman 2

Cast: Nayanthara , Regena Cassandrra, Duniya Vijay, Urvashi, Yogi Babu, Maina Nandhini

, Regena Cassandrra, Duniya Vijay, Urvashi, Yogi Babu, Maina Nandhini Director: Sundar C

Sundar C Genre: Devotional Fantasy

Devotional Fantasy Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: November 6, 2026

Mookuthi Amman 2 follows the divine return of Mookuthi Amman, who rises to protect a young prince and confront powerful dark forces. Spanning two timelines, the mythological fantasy blends ancient conflicts with a present-day story of a timid policewoman discovering her true identity as Mahasakthi.

These are some of the new South Indian films arriving in theatres this week.

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