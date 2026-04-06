7 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Tovino Thomas’ Pallichattambi to LIK, Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit

South Indian cinema has lined up an exciting slate of films to watch in theatres this week. With major movies hitting the big screens, and if you’re wondering what to check out, here’s a list of the upcoming releases.

7 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week

1. Pallichattambi

Cast: Tovino Thomas , Kayadu Lohar, Sudheer Karamana, Vijayaraghavan, Baburaj, TG Ravi, Alexander Prasanth, Johny Antony, Vinod Kedamangalam, Nibraz Noushad

, Kayadu Lohar, Sudheer Karamana, Vijayaraghavan, Baburaj, TG Ravi, Alexander Prasanth, Johny Antony, Vinod Kedamangalam, Nibraz Noushad Director: Dijo Jose Antony

Dijo Jose Antony Genre: Period Action Drama

Period Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: April 10, 2026

Set in Kerala between the 1950s and early 1960s, Pallichattambi explores the story of a young ruffian hired by villagers to oppose tyrannical forces disrupting their peaceful lives. His arrival instills hope among the oppressed, and he trains the villagers to defend themselves. The film follows his journey and whether his efforts to save the villagers succeed.

2. TN 2026

Cast: Natty Subramaniam , Thambi Ramaiah, Shrita Rao, Yashika Anand, MS Bhaskar, Ilavarasu, Redin Kingsley, Sandy

, Thambi Ramaiah, Shrita Rao, Yashika Anand, MS Bhaskar, Ilavarasu, Redin Kingsley, Sandy Director: Umapathi Ramaiah

Umapathi Ramaiah Genre: Political Comedy Satire

Political Comedy Satire Runtime: 2 hours and 18 minutes

2 hours and 18 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: April 10, 2026

TN 2026 follows a superstar who transforms his fan clubs into a political party, leveraging his popularity to enter politics. The film explores how his journey impacts the socio-political landscape and whether he succeeds, all through a satirical lens.

3. Calendar

Cast: Adarsh Gunduraj, Ramesh Indira, Sushmitha Nayak, Nivishka Patil, Malashri, Pramod Shetty

Adarsh Gunduraj, Ramesh Indira, Sushmitha Nayak, Nivishka Patil, Malashri, Pramod Shetty Director: Naveen Shakthi

Naveen Shakthi Genre: Psychological Thriller

Psychological Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes

2 hours and 14 minutes Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: April 10, 2026

Calendar tells the story of a young doctor whose life descends into chaos after a series of strange and unsettling events. As his girlfriend’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and disturbing, he finds himself trapped in a desperate fight for survival.

4. LIK: Love Insurance Kompany

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan , Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, Seeman, Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, Mysskin, Anirudh Ravichander (Voice-only)

, Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, Seeman, Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, Mysskin, Anirudh Ravichander (Voice-only) Director: Vignesh Shivan

Vignesh Shivan Genre: Sci-fi Romantic Comedy

Sci-fi Romantic Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 36 minutes

2 hours and 36 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: April 10, 2026

Set in 2040 Chennai, LIK: Love Insurance Kompany follows Vasu, an employee who rejects his company’s app-based soulmate matching system. He falls for Dheema, a phone-obsessed woman deemed incompatible with him by the app. Despite being assigned a different match, Vasu pursues her, challenging the system and questioning whether true love can exist beyond algorithms.

5. Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam

Cast: Saiju Kurup, Suraj Venjaramoodu , Jagadish, Baby Jean, Vinay Forrt, Kala Ranjini, Sruthy Suresh, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Sreeja Ravi

Saiju Kurup, , Jagadish, Baby Jean, Vinay Forrt, Kala Ranjini, Sruthy Suresh, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Sreeja Ravi Director: Krishnadas Murali

Krishnadas Murali Genre: Family Comedy Thriller

Family Comedy Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 25 minutes

2 hours and 25 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: April 10, 2026

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam is a sequel to the 2024 film Bharathanatyam. It follows Sasidharan Nair as his family travels to Sreekandapuram to settle matters related to his late father’s second family, leading to unexpected criminal, scandalous, and high-tension situations.

6. Manithan Deivamagalam

Cast: Selvaraghavan , Kushee Ravi, RS Sathish, Mime Gopi, YG Mahendran, Kausalya Nandini, Lirthika MS

, Kushee Ravi, RS Sathish, Mime Gopi, YG Mahendran, Kausalya Nandini, Lirthika MS Director: Dennis Manjunath

Dennis Manjunath Genre: Action Crime Drama

Action Crime Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes

2 hours and 5 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: April 10, 2026

Manithan Deivamagalam is a rural family drama about a humble man who rises as a guardian figure amid a village conflict over land and faith. Rooted in true events, it explores themes of sacrifice, spirituality, and the deep bond between people and their land.

7. Dacoit: A Love Story

Dacoit: A Love Story is an action thriller that tells the story of a couple who were once deeply in love and planning a future together. However, after an incident drives them apart and creates animosity between them, the film explores whether their reunion is driven by love or revenge.

These films are among the major South Indian releases set to hit theatres this week.

ALSO READ: Pallichattambi Trailer: Tovino Thomas, Kayadu Lohar's period drama promises high-octane rural action against police