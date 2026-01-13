7 South Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Mammootty, Vinayakan’s Kalamkaval to crime comedy Gurram Paapi Reddy

South Indian cinema has lined up several interesting titles to check out on OTT this week. If you are wondering whether there is any new movie to stream, here is a list of films you should not miss.

7 South Films to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Kalamkaval

Mammootty, Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, Shruti Ramachandran, Azees Nedumangad, Kunchan, Biju Pappan, Malavika Menon Director: Jithin K. Jose

Jithin K. Jose Genre: Crime Action Thriller

Crime Action Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes

2 hours and 24 minutes Where to watch: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Streaming Date: January 16, 2026

Kalamkaval is set in the early 2000s and follows a group of police officers assigned to investigate a missing person’s case in a border village between Kerala and Tamil Nadu. As the special investigation team arrives, public unrest, triggered by conflicts between communities and allegations of elopement involving the victim, creates a tense atmosphere for the police.

Things take a drastic turn when the police team, led by SI Jayakrishnan, begins to notice a recurring pattern. Over time, they discover that several women, divorced, widowed, or single, have gone missing, with clues pointing toward a single man.

Realising that the missing person’s case is only the tip of the iceberg, Jayakrishnan and his team embark on a cat-and-mouse chase against the prime suspect, Stanley Das. Whether they succeed in apprehending him or he manages to evade justice forms the core of the narrative.

2. Mahasneha

Cast: Vemal, Srushti Dange, Yogi Babu, John Vijay, Mahima Gupta, Kabir Duhan Singh, Vijay Cheyon

Vemal, Srushti Dange, Yogi Babu, John Vijay, Mahima Gupta, Kabir Duhan Singh, Vijay Cheyon Director: Dhinesh Kalaiselvan

Dhinesh Kalaiselvan Genre: Mythological Adventure Thriller

Mythological Adventure Thriller Language: Tamil

Tamil Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes

2 hours and 15 minutes Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming Date: January 13, 2026

Mahasneha chronicles the story of Senguttavan, a tribal man from Kurangani, whose life and village are disrupted by the theft of a sacred elephant idol by corrupt officials and a rival tribe member.

This leads to conflicts involving tribal traditions, family secrets, forest intrigues, and a group of visiting students, all centred around the divine Yaali. The movie focuses on themes of faith, tradition, and corruption, highlighting the clash between modernity and ancient beliefs.

3. Kirrkan

Cast: Vijayaraghavan, Salim Kumar, Kani Kusruti, Johny Antony, Anarkali Marikar, Appani Sarath, Meera Vasudev, Maqbool Salmaan

Vijayaraghavan, Salim Kumar, Kani Kusruti, Johny Antony, Anarkali Marikar, Appani Sarath, Meera Vasudev, Maqbool Salmaan Director: Josh

Josh Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Runtime: 2 hours and 1 minute

2 hours and 1 minute Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: January 15, 2026

Kirrkan focuses on a police investigation into the apparent death of a young woman named Rachel, whose post-mortem reveals gruesome details. As the case develops into a complex probe filled with twists, several characters, including her roommate and a delivery boy, come under scrutiny.

As officers attempt to uncover the truth behind the crime, they begin to piece together an unusual motive. The film is based on true events that took place in Kottayam in 2005.

4. Dhandoraa

Cast: Sivaji, Manika Chikkala, Mounika Reddy, Navdeep, Bindu Madhavi, Ravi Krishna Thota

Sivaji, Manika Chikkala, Mounika Reddy, Navdeep, Bindu Madhavi, Ravi Krishna Thota Director: Muralikanth Devasoth

Muralikanth Devasoth Genre: Social Drama

Social Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes

2 hours and 16 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: January 14, 2026

Dhandoraa focuses on systemic oppression through the story of a fanatic landlord and his children’s forbidden love. As the film explores generational conflict and societal pressures, the man’s age-old beliefs are questioned, leading to tragic consequences.

How the events in the landlord’s life shape his psyche over time is explored in the rest of the movie.

5. Anantha

Cast: Jagapathi Babu, Suhasini Maniratnam, YG Mahendra, Thalaivasal Vijay

Jagapathi Babu, Suhasini Maniratnam, YG Mahendra, Thalaivasal Vijay Director: Suresh Krissna

Suresh Krissna Genre: Devotional Drama

Devotional Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Runtime: TBA

TBA Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: January 13, 2026

Anantha is a devotional drama inspired by the teachings of Sathya Sai Baba. The film weaves together five interconnected stories centred on faith, belief, and devotion.

The movie explores how the teachings of Sai Baba influence the lives of several characters, striking a balance between devotional messaging and commercial storytelling.

6. Gurram Paapi Reddy

Cast: Naresh Agastya, Faria Abdullah, Yogi Babu, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Brahmanandam Kanneganti, Vamshidhar Goud, Jeevan Kumar, John Vijay, Mottai Rajendran

Naresh Agastya, Faria Abdullah, Yogi Babu, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Brahmanandam Kanneganti, Vamshidhar Goud, Jeevan Kumar, John Vijay, Mottai Rajendran Director: Murali Manohar

Murali Manohar Genre: Comedy Crime Caper

Comedy Crime Caper Language: Telugu

Telugu Runtime: 2 hours and 40 minutes

2 hours and 40 minutes Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: January 16, 2026

Gurram Paapi Reddy is a comedy crime caper that chronicles the tale of Paapi Reddy, who is forced to file for bankruptcy after his chit fund company incurs substantial losses, leaving him financially distressed.

Around the same time, he meets Soudamini, a woman who aspires to become a doctor but has lost her savings. As both relate to being cheated out of their money, they are joined by a few friends, forming a gang.

As the group plans to transport a dead body to a specific location in exchange for a fortune, the plan goes hilariously wrong, landing them in a series of unexpected and chaotic situations. The flick explores how things spiral out of control and whether they manage to escape in time.

7. Bha Bha Ba

Cast: Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Baiju Santhosh, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sandy Master, Balu Varghese, Saranya Ponvannan, Fahim Safar, Senthil Krishna, Sidharth Bharathan, Mohanlal, SJ Suryah, Salim Kumar

Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Baiju Santhosh, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sandy Master, Balu Varghese, Saranya Ponvannan, Fahim Safar, Senthil Krishna, Sidharth Bharathan, Mohanlal, SJ Suryah, Salim Kumar Director: Dhananjay Shankar

Dhananjay Shankar Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Runtime: 2 hours and 33 minutes

2 hours and 33 minutes Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: January 16, 2026

Bha Bha Ba begins with the kidnapping of Kerala’s newly elected Chief Minister, CK Joseph, by a man who identifies himself as the “Commoner.” After abducting the CM, he retreats to his hideout and urges citizens to submit their grievances in writing so that he can relay them directly to the minister.

As chaos ensues following the CM’s disappearance, a group of police officers led by Joseph’s son, Noble, attempts to capture the Commoner and uncover his identity. It is eventually revealed that the Commoner is Ram Damodar, also known as Radar, who suffers from certain mental health conditions.

What follows is a spoof-filled action-comedy escapade that explores why Radar kidnaps the Chief Minister, whether they share a past connection, and who Radar’s mentor, Ghilli Babu, really is.

These are some of the recent South Indian films that will be available for streaming this week, with several other new ventures also available to watch in theaters.

