7 South movies releasing in theaters this week (Nov 10-Nov 16): Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha to comedy drama Athi Bheekara Kaamukan

South Indian films across languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada are gearing up to hit the big screens this week. If you're planning a movie outing, here's the complete list of new releases to watch in theaters.

7 South Indian films to watch this week

1. Kaantha

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse, Ravindra Vijay, Nizhalgal Ravi, Bagavathi Perumal

Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse, Ravindra Vijay, Nizhalgal Ravi, Bagavathi Perumal Director: Selvamani Selvaraj

Selvamani Selvaraj Language: Tamil

Tamil Runtime: 2 hours and 43 minutes

2 hours and 43 minutes Genre: Period Thriller Drama

Period Thriller Drama Release Date: November 14, 2025

Kaantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters this week. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the film follows the story of TK Mahadevan, a 1950s superstar who rules the industry with his charm and impeccable acting skills.

As his former mentor-turned-foe Ayya begins making his next film, Mahadevan takes over the project with his star power, even changing the movie's title from Shaantha to Kaantha to better suit his image. As the flick's direction shifts, the rivalry between the former mentor and his protégé intensifies, turning the story into a dramatic, gripping thriller.

Apart from Dulquer, the movie also features Bhagyashri Borse, Samuthirakani, and Rana Daggubati in pivotal roles.

2. CMantham

Cast: Vajra Yogi, Shreya Bharti, Anil Lingampally, Praveen Dhacharam, Kakinada Nani

Vajra Yogi, Shreya Bharti, Anil Lingampally, Praveen Dhacharam, Kakinada Nani Director: Sudhakar Paani

Sudhakar Paani Language: Telugu

Telugu Runtime: 1 hour and 51 minutes

1 hour and 51 minutes Genre: Suspense Crime Thriller

Suspense Crime Thriller Release Date: November 14, 2025

CMantham revolves around detective Abhayanandhan, who is obsessed with tracking down a serial offender targeting pregnant women. As he delves deeper into the investigation, each clue drags him further into the darkness of the case, blurring the lines between duty and destiny.

3. Santhana Prapthirasthu

Cast: Vikranth Reddy, Chandini Chowdary, Muralidhar Goud, Aamani, Vennela Kishore, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam

Vikranth Reddy, Chandini Chowdary, Muralidhar Goud, Aamani, Vennela Kishore, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam Director: Sanjeev Reddy

Sanjeev Reddy Language: Telugu

Telugu Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes

2 hours and 15 minutes Genre: Romantic Family Comedy

Romantic Family Comedy Release Date: November 14, 2025

Santhana Prapthirasthu narrates the tale of a newlywed couple struggling to have a child due to the husband's health issues. As they face societal pressure, the wife's father urges them to conceive soon and even sets a 100-day deadline.

The movie focuses on the husband's attempts to handle the situation while trying to earn his father-in-law's approval, blending romance, comedy, and emotional family drama.

4. Love OTP

Cast: Anish Tejeshwar, Rajeev Kanakala, Swaroopinii, Jahnvika Kalakeri, Tulasi Shivamani, Chethan Gandharva

Anish Tejeshwar, Rajeev Kanakala, Swaroopinii, Jahnvika Kalakeri, Tulasi Shivamani, Chethan Gandharva Director: Anish Tejeshwar

Anish Tejeshwar Language: Kannada-Telugu

Kannada-Telugu Runtime: 2 hours and 20 minutes

2 hours and 20 minutes Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Release Date: November 14, 2025

Love OTP is a Kannada-Telugu bilingual film that chronicles the story of Akshay, a young cricketer who, in a series of comical events, falls in love with two women at the same time, without either of them knowing about the other. Meanwhile, his father is strongly opposed to romantic relationships.

How Akshay manages to juggle both relationships while hiding the truth forms the crux of this light-hearted romantic comedy, which explores love and its transformative journey.

5. Valavaara

Cast: Vedic Kaushal, Master Shayan, Malathesh HV, Harshitha R Gowda, Abhay S.

Vedic Kaushal, Master Shayan, Malathesh HV, Harshitha R Gowda, Abhay S. Director: Sutan Gowda

Sutan Gowda Language: Kannada

Kannada Runtime: 1 hour and 53 minutes

1 hour and 53 minutes Genre: Coming-of-Age Family Drama

Coming-of-Age Family Drama Release Date: November 14, 2025

Valavaara tells the story of Kundeshi, a young boy from a struggling farming family who feels overshadowed by his younger brother, Kosudi.

A crisis unfolds when the brothers lose a pregnant cow, forcing Kundeshi to find it before their father returns. The travel compels him to confront his insecurities and the strained family dynamics. The flick explores themes of brotherhood, family bonds, and responsibility.

6. Jigris

Cast: Krishna Burugula, Ram Nithin, Dheeraj Athreya, Mani Vaka

Krishna Burugula, Ram Nithin, Dheeraj Athreya, Mani Vaka Director: Harish Reddy Uppula

Harish Reddy Uppula Language: Telugu

Telugu Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Genre: Comedy

Comedy Release Date: November 14, 2025

Jigris follows the story of four friends who embark on a road trip to Goa without money, phones, or GPS to fulfill a long-cherished wish. As their clashing personalities make the trip increasingly chaotic, the group finds themselves in bizarre situations that lead to laughter, tension, and ultimately, an unexpected revelation.

7. Athi Bheekara Kaamukan

Cast: Lukman Avaran, Drishya Reghunath, Aswin Vijayan, Manohari Joy, Karthik P

Lukman Avaran, Drishya Reghunath, Aswin Vijayan, Manohari Joy, Karthik P Director: Gautham Thaniyil, Nithin CC

Gautham Thaniyil, Nithin CC Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Runtime: 2 hours and 7 minutes

2 hours and 7 minutes Genre: Fantasy Romantic Comedy Drama

Fantasy Romantic Comedy Drama Release Date: November 14, 2025

Athi Bheekara Kaamukan tells the story of Arjun, a young man who stands at the edge of a misty hilltop, ready to end his life after his beloved Anu marries someone else. Just as he is about to jump, he encounters Yama, the Hindu god of death.

What follows is an emotional and whimsical journey moments before Anu’s wedding, that takes Arjun through the many shades of love, heartbreak, laughter, and hope.

These are some of the most anticipated South Indian releases hitting theaters this week. With films spanning multiple languages and genres, cinephiles are in for an exciting weekend at the movies.

ALSO READ: 6 Malayalam OTT releases to watch this week: Shabareesh Varma’s Inspection Bungalow to Avihitham