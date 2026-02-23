7 South Movies Releasing in Theaters This Week: Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Thaai Kizhavi to Masthishka Maranam
Are you wondering what’s new to watch in theaters this week? Here’s a list of South Indian movies to check out.
7 South Films to watch in theaters this week
1. Thaai Kizhavi
- Cast: Radikaa Sarathkumar, Aruldoss, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Munishkanth, Vettai Muthukumar, Raichal Rabecca, Bala Saravanan, Singampuli
- Director: Sivakumar Murugesan
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 37 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: February 27, 2026
Thaai Kizhavi follows the story of a 70-year-old woman, Pavunuthayi, a powerful and arrogant matriarch in a village who works as a ruthless moneylender. Known for her bold and independent nature, she leads a distant life from her children.
However, when Pavunuthayi encounters a troubling incident, her sons return home, reopening old wounds and unearthing a chaotic family dynamic. The film explores the impact of these events on the villagers. The movie is co-produced by Sivakarthikeyan.
2. The Rise of Ashoka
- Cast: Sathish Ninasam, Sapthami Gowda, B Suresha, Sampath Maithreya, Gopalakrishna Deshpande, Yash Shetty
- Director: Vinod V Dhondale
- Genre: Action Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 13 minutes
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: February 27, 2026
The Rise of Ashoka is set in the town of Avarathi, where a barber community lives under the brutal control of a ruthless broker who exploits, humiliates, and silences anyone who resists.
As fear and injustice dominate their lives, a young man named Ashoka rises to challenge the oppression, leading a fight against exploitation, violence, and moral decay.
3. Son Of
- Cast: Vinod Kumar A, Sai Simhadri, Meera Raaj, Vasu Inturi
- Director: Satish Bathula
- Genre: Family Drama Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: February 27, 2026
Son Of narrates the tale of an entitled young man who drags his father to court for allegedly failing in his duties. The shocked father responds powerfully and unexpectedly, unfolding a gripping courtroom battle that ultimately teaches the son the true meaning of responsibility, love, and family.
4. Fourth Floor
- Cast: Aari Arujunan, Pavithra Aravind, Deepshikha Chandran, Subramaniam Shiva, Aditya Kathir, Thalaivasal Vijay
- Director: LR Sundarapandi
- Genre: Psychological Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: February 27, 2026
Fourth Floor explores the story of Dheeran, a man who is drawn back to Chennai after receiving a call from his former lover. He checks into a secluded guest house, where unsettling events and vivid dreams begin to haunt him.
As dreams and reality blur, he realizes that the visions are clues tied to his past and his ex-lover's fate, forcing him to confront buried truths before the guest house claims him next.
5. Aazhi
- Cast: R. Sarathkumar, Indrajith Jagajith, Devika Satheesh
- Director: Madhav Ramdas
- Genre: Romantic Drama Thriller
- Runtime: TBA
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: February 27, 2026
Aazhi is set in a coastal landscape where a man faces primal forces that test his resilience and instincts as human life confronts powerful natural elements. Challenges shape his choices, each carrying immediate consequences. Survival becomes the central focus as the pressure intensifies.
6. Vishnu Vinyasam
- Cast: Sree Vishnu, Nayan Sarika, Sathya, Murali Sharma, Brahmaji, Srikanth Iyengar
- Director: Yadunaath Maruthi Rao
- Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama
- Runtime: TBA
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: February 27, 2026
Vishnu Vinyasam follows a junior lecturer from Ongole who is obsessed with numerology and falls in love with a woman trapped by a frightening belief about marriage. The rest of the film explores how love challenges fate itself.
7. Masthishka Maranam (A Frankenbiting of Simon's Memories)
- Cast: Rajisha Vijayan, Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, Divyaprabha, Rahul Rajagopal, Jagadish, Suresh Krishna
- Director: Krishand
- Genre: Sci-fi Comedy Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 27 minutes
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: February 27, 2026
Masthishka Maranam (A Frankenbiting of Simon's Memories) is set in a dark future in Kochi, where a grieving father struggles to cope with the loss of his child. In an attempt to reconnect with them, he enters a virtual reality world, which uncovers a devastating secret about his lifelong idol, the world-renowned superstar Frida Soman.
The above-mentioned films are among the South Indian releases slated to hit the big screens this week.
