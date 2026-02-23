7 South Movies Releasing in Theaters This Week: Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Thaai Kizhavi to Masthishka Maranam

South Indian cinema has lined up an exciting slate of films to watch in theatres this week. If you’re wondering what to check out, here’s a list of the upcoming releases.

7 South Films to watch in theaters this week

1. Thaai Kizhavi

Cast: Radikaa Sarathkumar, Aruldoss, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Munishkanth, Vettai Muthukumar, Raichal Rabecca, Bala Saravanan, Singampuli

Radikaa Sarathkumar, Aruldoss, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Munishkanth, Vettai Muthukumar, Raichal Rabecca, Bala Saravanan, Singampuli Director: Sivakumar Murugesan

Sivakumar Murugesan Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 37 minutes

2 hours and 37 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: February 27, 2026

Thaai Kizhavi follows the story of a 70-year-old woman, Pavunuthayi, a powerful and arrogant matriarch in a village who works as a ruthless moneylender. Known for her bold and independent nature, she leads a distant life from her children.

However, when Pavunuthayi encounters a troubling incident, her sons return home, reopening old wounds and unearthing a chaotic family dynamic. The film explores the impact of these events on the villagers. The movie is co-produced by Sivakarthikeyan.

2. The Rise of Ashoka

Cast: Sathish Ninasam, Sapthami Gowda, B Suresha, Sampath Maithreya, Gopalakrishna Deshpande, Yash Shetty

Sathish Ninasam, Sapthami Gowda, B Suresha, Sampath Maithreya, Gopalakrishna Deshpande, Yash Shetty Director: Vinod V Dhondale

Vinod V Dhondale Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 13 minutes

2 hours and 13 minutes Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: February 27, 2026

The Rise of Ashoka is set in the town of Avarathi, where a barber community lives under the brutal control of a ruthless broker who exploits, humiliates, and silences anyone who resists.

As fear and injustice dominate their lives, a young man named Ashoka rises to challenge the oppression, leading a fight against exploitation, violence, and moral decay.

3. Son Of

Cast: Vinod Kumar A, Sai Simhadri, Meera Raaj, Vasu Inturi

Vinod Kumar A, Sai Simhadri, Meera Raaj, Vasu Inturi Director: Satish Bathula

Satish Bathula Genre: Family Drama Thriller

Family Drama Thriller Runtime: 2 hours

2 hours Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: February 27, 2026

Son Of narrates the tale of an entitled young man who drags his father to court for allegedly failing in his duties. The shocked father responds powerfully and unexpectedly, unfolding a gripping courtroom battle that ultimately teaches the son the true meaning of responsibility, love, and family.

4. Fourth Floor

Cast: Aari Arujunan, Pavithra Aravind, Deepshikha Chandran, Subramaniam Shiva, Aditya Kathir, Thalaivasal Vijay

Aari Arujunan, Pavithra Aravind, Deepshikha Chandran, Subramaniam Shiva, Aditya Kathir, Thalaivasal Vijay Director: LR Sundarapandi

LR Sundarapandi Genre: Psychological Thriller

Psychological Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes

2 hours and 14 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: February 27, 2026

Fourth Floor explores the story of Dheeran, a man who is drawn back to Chennai after receiving a call from his former lover. He checks into a secluded guest house, where unsettling events and vivid dreams begin to haunt him.

As dreams and reality blur, he realizes that the visions are clues tied to his past and his ex-lover's fate, forcing him to confront buried truths before the guest house claims him next.

5. Aazhi

Cast: R. Sarathkumar, Indrajith Jagajith, Devika Satheesh

R. Sarathkumar, Indrajith Jagajith, Devika Satheesh Director: Madhav Ramdas

Madhav Ramdas Genre: Romantic Drama Thriller

Romantic Drama Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: February 27, 2026

Aazhi is set in a coastal landscape where a man faces primal forces that test his resilience and instincts as human life confronts powerful natural elements. Challenges shape his choices, each carrying immediate consequences. Survival becomes the central focus as the pressure intensifies.

6. Vishnu Vinyasam

Cast: Sree Vishnu, Nayan Sarika, Sathya, Murali Sharma, Brahmaji, Srikanth Iyengar

Sree Vishnu, Nayan Sarika, Sathya, Murali Sharma, Brahmaji, Srikanth Iyengar Director: Yadunaath Maruthi Rao

Yadunaath Maruthi Rao Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: February 27, 2026

Vishnu Vinyasam follows a junior lecturer from Ongole who is obsessed with numerology and falls in love with a woman trapped by a frightening belief about marriage. The rest of the film explores how love challenges fate itself.

7. Masthishka Maranam (A Frankenbiting of Simon's Memories)

Cast: Rajisha Vijayan, Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, Divyaprabha, Rahul Rajagopal, Jagadish, Suresh Krishna

Rajisha Vijayan, Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, Divyaprabha, Rahul Rajagopal, Jagadish, Suresh Krishna Director: Krishand

Krishand Genre: Sci-fi Comedy Thriller

Sci-fi Comedy Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 27 minutes

2 hours and 27 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: February 27, 2026

Masthishka Maranam (A Frankenbiting of Simon's Memories) is set in a dark future in Kochi, where a grieving father struggles to cope with the loss of his child. In an attempt to reconnect with them, he enters a virtual reality world, which uncovers a devastating secret about his lifelong idol, the world-renowned superstar Frida Soman.

The above-mentioned films are among the South Indian releases slated to hit the big screens this week.

