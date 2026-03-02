7 South Movies Releasing in Theaters This Week: Sree Vishnu’s Mrithyunjay, Vadam to Askar Ali’s Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu

South Indian cinema has lined up an exciting slate of films to watch in theatres this week. If you’re wondering what to check out, here’s a list of the upcoming releases.

7 South Films to watch in theaters this week

1. Mrithyunjay

Cast: Sree Vishnu, Reba Monica John, Baby Uha, Sudharshan, Raccha Ravi, Ayyappa, Sijju, Aishwarya, Balaaditya, Krishna Koushik, Nandha Gopal, Mrinchi Madhavi

Sri Hussain Sha Kiran Genre: Investigative Action Thriller

Investigative Action Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: March 6, 2026

Mrithyunjay follows a high-stakes, fast-paced investigation involving a bank scam, a series of crimes, and a young girl. As a determined investigator joins hands with a police officer, they must uncover the mysteries behind the crimes and expose the hidden perpetrator before it is too late.

2. Shesha 2016

Cast: John Kaippallil, Pramod Shetty, Archana Kottige, Dain Davis, Devaraj, Sidhartha Siva

Pradeep Arsikere Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 2 minutes

2 hours and 2 minutes Language: Malayalam, Kannada

Malayalam, Kannada Release Date: March 6, 2026

Shesha 2016 is set over the course of one night, from sunset to sunrise, when a moral dilemma spirals into a brutal struggle for survival. As tensions rise and choices narrow, the darkness forces a confrontation that cannot be undone, turning the movie into a fight for survival.

3. 99/66

Cast: Rachitha Mahalakshmi, MS Moorthy, P. Sabari, Rohinth Chellappa, Swetha Dorathy

MS Moorthy Genre: Horror Thriller

Horror Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 8 minutes

2 hours and 8 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: March 6, 2026

99/66 explores the story of Sangeetha, a woman who moves into a new flat with her husband, only to experience strange and unsettling incidents from the very first night. As she senses a mysterious presence linked to a Buddha idol left behind, she sets out to uncover the truth and restore peace to her home.

4. Oreo

Cast: Nithin Gowda, Subhi Joshi, Govinda Suchith, Yuktha Pervi, Nithesh Raj

Nandan Prabhu Genre: Horror Thriller

Horror Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 58 minutes

1 hour and 58 minutes Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: March 6, 2026

Oreo follows a group of anti-social elements who devise a catastrophic plan, setting off a chilling series of intense events.

5. Vadam

Cast: Vemal, Natty Subramaniam, Sanashka Sri, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Aadukalam Naren

Kenthiran V Genre: Action Comedy Drama

Action Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes

2 hours and 16 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: March 6, 2026

Vadam follows a group of individuals whose lives become intertwined through a series of intense and unexpected events. As tensions rise, each of them must confront personal struggles and hidden motives that shape the outcome of their journey.

6. Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani

Cast: Sivaji, Laya, Master Rohan, Prince Cecil, Ali Basha, Dhanraj

Sudheer Sreeram Genre: Crime Comedy

Crime Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 26 minutes

2 hours and 26 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: March 6, 2026

Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani is set in a village and follows a strict, tradition-bound Panchayat Secretary whose routine life is disrupted by a mysterious incident. As he begins to investigate, he uncovers hidden secrets, village politics, and unexpected truths that challenge his beliefs and authority.

7. Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu

Cast: Askar Ali, Vineeth Kumar, Sidharth Bharathan, Senthil Krishna

Jithu Satheesan Mangalathu Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 59 minutes

1 hour and 59 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: March 6, 2026

Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu follows an investigative team that uncovers a secret location in a forest from which no one who has entered has ever escaped. The film explores the mysteries of this region through several thrilling and action-packed sequences.

