7 South Movies Releasing in Theaters This Week: Sree Vishnu’s Mrithyunjay, Vadam to Askar Ali’s Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu

Are you wondering what’s new to watch in theaters this week? Here’s a list of South Indian movies to check out.

By Goutham S
Published on Mar 02, 2026  |  05:32 PM IST |  373K
7 South Movies Releasing in Theaters This Week
7 South Movies Releasing in Theaters This Week (PC: Light Box Media/Nalla Cinema Productions, IG)

South Indian cinema has lined up an exciting slate of films to watch in theatres this week. If you’re wondering what to check out, here’s a list of the upcoming releases.

7 South Films to watch in theaters this week

1. Mrithyunjay


  • Cast: Sree Vishnu, Reba Monica John, Baby Uha, Sudharshan, Raccha Ravi, Ayyappa, Sijju, Aishwarya, Balaaditya, Krishna Koushik, Nandha Gopal, Mrinchi Madhavi
  • Director: Sri Hussain Sha Kiran
  • Genre: Investigative Action Thriller
  • Runtime: TBA
  • Language: Telugu
  • Release Date: March 6, 2026

Mrithyunjay follows a high-stakes, fast-paced investigation involving a bank scam, a series of crimes, and a young girl. As a determined investigator joins hands with a police officer, they must uncover the mysteries behind the crimes and expose the hidden perpetrator before it is too late.

2. Shesha 2016


  • Cast: John Kaippallil, Pramod Shetty, Archana Kottige, Dain Davis, Devaraj, Sidhartha Siva
  • Director: Pradeep Arsikere
  • Genre: Crime Thriller
  • Runtime: 2 hours and 2 minutes
  • Language: Malayalam, Kannada
  • Release Date: March 6, 2026

Shesha 2016 is set over the course of one night, from sunset to sunrise, when a moral dilemma spirals into a brutal struggle for survival. As tensions rise and choices narrow, the darkness forces a confrontation that cannot be undone, turning the movie into a fight for survival.

3. 99/66


  • Cast: Rachitha Mahalakshmi, MS Moorthy, P. Sabari, Rohinth Chellappa, Swetha Dorathy
  • Director: MS Moorthy
  • Genre: Horror Thriller
  • Runtime: 2 hours and 8 minutes
  • Language: Tamil
  • Release Date: March 6, 2026

99/66 explores the story of Sangeetha, a woman who moves into a new flat with her husband, only to experience strange and unsettling incidents from the very first night. As she senses a mysterious presence linked to a Buddha idol left behind, she sets out to uncover the truth and restore peace to her home.

4. Oreo


  • Cast: Nithin Gowda, Subhi Joshi, Govinda Suchith, Yuktha Pervi, Nithesh Raj
  • Director: Nandan Prabhu
  • Genre: Horror Thriller
  • Runtime: 1 hour and 58 minutes
  • Language: Kannada
  • Release Date: March 6, 2026

Oreo follows a group of anti-social elements who devise a catastrophic plan, setting off a chilling series of intense events.

5. Vadam


  • Cast: Vemal, Natty Subramaniam, Sanashka Sri, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Aadukalam Naren
  • Director: Kenthiran V
  • Genre: Action Comedy Drama
  • Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes
  • Language: Tamil
  • Release Date: March 6, 2026

Vadam follows a group of individuals whose lives become intertwined through a series of intense and unexpected events. As tensions rise, each of them must confront personal struggles and hidden motives that shape the outcome of their journey.

6. Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani


  • Cast: Sivaji, Laya, Master Rohan, Prince Cecil, Ali Basha, Dhanraj
  • Director: Sudheer Sreeram
  • Genre: Crime Comedy
  • Runtime: 2 hours and 26 minutes
  • Language: Telugu
  • Release Date: March 6, 2026

Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani is set in a village and follows a strict, tradition-bound Panchayat Secretary whose routine life is disrupted by a mysterious incident. As he begins to investigate, he uncovers hidden secrets, village politics, and unexpected truths that challenge his beliefs and authority.

7. Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu


  • Cast: Askar Ali, Vineeth Kumar, Sidharth Bharathan, Senthil Krishna
  • Director: Jithu Satheesan Mangalathu
  • Genre: Mystery Thriller
  • Runtime: 1 hour and 59 minutes
  • Language: Malayalam
  • Release Date: March 6, 2026

Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu follows an investigative team that uncovers a secret location in a forest from which no one who has entered has ever escaped. The film explores the mysteries of this region through several thrilling and action-packed sequences.

The above-mentioned films are among the South Indian releases slated to hit the big screens this week.

Credits: Book My Show

