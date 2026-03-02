7 South Movies Releasing in Theaters This Week: Sree Vishnu’s Mrithyunjay, Vadam to Askar Ali’s Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu
Are you wondering what’s new to watch in theaters this week? Here’s a list of South Indian movies to check out.
South Indian cinema has lined up an exciting slate of films to watch in theatres this week. If you’re wondering what to check out, here’s a list of the upcoming releases.
7 South Films to watch in theaters this week
1. Mrithyunjay
- Cast: Sree Vishnu, Reba Monica John, Baby Uha, Sudharshan, Raccha Ravi, Ayyappa, Sijju, Aishwarya, Balaaditya, Krishna Koushik, Nandha Gopal, Mrinchi Madhavi
- Director: Sri Hussain Sha Kiran
- Genre: Investigative Action Thriller
- Runtime: TBA
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: March 6, 2026
Mrithyunjay follows a high-stakes, fast-paced investigation involving a bank scam, a series of crimes, and a young girl. As a determined investigator joins hands with a police officer, they must uncover the mysteries behind the crimes and expose the hidden perpetrator before it is too late.
2. Shesha 2016
- Cast: John Kaippallil, Pramod Shetty, Archana Kottige, Dain Davis, Devaraj, Sidhartha Siva
- Director: Pradeep Arsikere
- Genre: Crime Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 2 minutes
- Language: Malayalam, Kannada
- Release Date: March 6, 2026
Shesha 2016 is set over the course of one night, from sunset to sunrise, when a moral dilemma spirals into a brutal struggle for survival. As tensions rise and choices narrow, the darkness forces a confrontation that cannot be undone, turning the movie into a fight for survival.
3. 99/66
- Cast: Rachitha Mahalakshmi, MS Moorthy, P. Sabari, Rohinth Chellappa, Swetha Dorathy
- Director: MS Moorthy
- Genre: Horror Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 8 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: March 6, 2026
99/66 explores the story of Sangeetha, a woman who moves into a new flat with her husband, only to experience strange and unsettling incidents from the very first night. As she senses a mysterious presence linked to a Buddha idol left behind, she sets out to uncover the truth and restore peace to her home.
4. Oreo
- Cast: Nithin Gowda, Subhi Joshi, Govinda Suchith, Yuktha Pervi, Nithesh Raj
- Director: Nandan Prabhu
- Genre: Horror Thriller
- Runtime: 1 hour and 58 minutes
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: March 6, 2026
Oreo follows a group of anti-social elements who devise a catastrophic plan, setting off a chilling series of intense events.
5. Vadam
- Cast: Vemal, Natty Subramaniam, Sanashka Sri, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Aadukalam Naren
- Director: Kenthiran V
- Genre: Action Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: March 6, 2026
Vadam follows a group of individuals whose lives become intertwined through a series of intense and unexpected events. As tensions rise, each of them must confront personal struggles and hidden motives that shape the outcome of their journey.
6. Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani
- Cast: Sivaji, Laya, Master Rohan, Prince Cecil, Ali Basha, Dhanraj
- Director: Sudheer Sreeram
- Genre: Crime Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 26 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: March 6, 2026
Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani is set in a village and follows a strict, tradition-bound Panchayat Secretary whose routine life is disrupted by a mysterious incident. As he begins to investigate, he uncovers hidden secrets, village politics, and unexpected truths that challenge his beliefs and authority.
7. Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu
- Cast: Askar Ali, Vineeth Kumar, Sidharth Bharathan, Senthil Krishna
- Director: Jithu Satheesan Mangalathu
- Genre: Mystery Thriller
- Runtime: 1 hour and 59 minutes
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: March 6, 2026
Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu follows an investigative team that uncovers a secret location in a forest from which no one who has entered has ever escaped. The film explores the mysteries of this region through several thrilling and action-packed sequences.
The above-mentioned films are among the South Indian releases slated to hit the big screens this week.
