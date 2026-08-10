7 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Antony Varghese Pepe’s Kattalan to Mr Work From Home

South Indian cinema has lined up several exciting titles for OTT audiences this week. If you're wondering whether there's a new movie or show to stream, here's a list of releases you shouldn't miss.

7 South OTT Releases To Watch This Week

1. Kattalan

Cast: Antony Varghese Pepe, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Jagadish, Dushara Vijayan, Hipster, Hanan Shah, Lokesh Kanagaraj (cameo), Alphonse Puthren (cameo)

Antony Varghese Pepe, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Jagadish, Dushara Vijayan, Hipster, Hanan Shah, Lokesh Kanagaraj (cameo), Alphonse Puthren (cameo) Director: Paul George

Paul George Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming Date: August 13, 2026

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Kattalan follows Antony, a skilled man who infiltrates Maari’s powerful empire after the latter takes control of a remote village on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. As Antony rises through the ranks, he witnesses the exploitation of the villagers and the destruction of the forests.

With a hidden agenda, Antony turns against Maari and sets out to dismantle his empire from within, leading to a violent showdown that threatens to bring his reign to an end.

2. Bigg Boss Telugu 10 - Agnipariksha

Cast: Sreemukhi, Abijeet, Bindu Madhavi, Navdeep

Sreemukhi, Abijeet, Bindu Madhavi, Navdeep Genre: Pre-show Reality TV

Pre-show Reality TV Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: August 15, 2026

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 - Agnipariksha is a dedicated digital pre-show and spin-off of the reality television series Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10. The special competition is designed exclusively for shortlisted commoner contestants to compete for a coveted spot in the main Bigg Boss house for the Nagarjuna Akkineni-hosted show.

3. Chef Mantra Project USA

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Cast: Suma Kanakala, Jeevan Kumar

Suma Kanakala, Jeevan Kumar Genre: Cooking Show

Cooking Show Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming Date: August 13, 2026

Chef Mantra Project USA features chaotic kitchen challenges, creative cooking, and comedy with contestants based in the United States.

4. Bigg Boss Tamil 10 - The Common Man

Cast: Maya S. Krishnan, Oviya, Aari Arujunan, Raju Jeyamohan

Maya S. Krishnan, Oviya, Aari Arujunan, Raju Jeyamohan Genre: Pre-show Reality TV

Pre-show Reality TV Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: August 16, 2026

Bigg Boss Tamil 10 - The Common Man is a digital pre-show for Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10, which is set to be hosted by Vijay Sethupathi. The pre-show involves selecting commoner contestants for the main show.

5. Mr Work From Home

Cast: Thrigun, Payal Radhakrishna, Anish Kuruvilla, Sivaji Raja, Harsha Vardhan, Satya Krishnan, Harsha Chemudu

Thrigun, Payal Radhakrishna, Anish Kuruvilla, Sivaji Raja, Harsha Vardhan, Satya Krishnan, Harsha Chemudu Director: Madhudeep Chelikaani

Madhudeep Chelikaani Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: August 14, 2026

Mr. Work From Home follows a young, modern corporate professional named Arvind, who firmly believes that working from home is the key to ultimate success. When he chooses to work remotely from his native village, his comfortable, tech-centric lifestyle clashes with traditional rural community values.

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However, he unexpectedly develops a passion for agriculture and begins applying his technical expertise to modernize farming practices while navigating local relationships and family dynamics.

6. Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 - Agnipariksha

Cast: Ranjini Haridas, Reneesha Rahiman, Riyas Salim, Akhil Marar

Ranjini Haridas, Reneesha Rahiman, Riyas Salim, Akhil Marar Genre: Pre-show Reality TV

Pre-show Reality TV Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: August 15, 2026

Ahead of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8, hosted by Mohanlal, hitting the screens, a spin-off and digital pre-show titled Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 - Agnipariksha is set to premiere, selecting commoner contestants for the main house.

7. Aroopi

Cast: Vysakh Ravi, Neha Chawla, Joy Mathew, Sindhu Varma, Sakshi Badala, Kannan Sagar, Nebu Abraham

Vysakh Ravi, Neha Chawla, Joy Mathew, Sindhu Varma, Sakshi Badala, Kannan Sagar, Nebu Abraham Director: Abhilash Warrier

Abhilash Warrier Genre: Supernatural Horror Thriller

Supernatural Horror Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: August 14, 2026

Aroopi follows a vengeful Yakshini who was once sealed inside a doll at the Aryanattu estate and is accidentally unleashed by two thieves. When a brutal incident draws Niranjan, the last surviving heir of the lineage, back to his ancestral home, he must confront an ancient curse and uncover the dark secrets surrounding his family’s past.

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These are some of the South Indian films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

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ALSO READ: 8 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Suriya, Mamitha Baiju’s Vishwanath And Sons to Vishal’s Magudam