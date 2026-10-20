7 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Nani starrer The Paradise to Sananth, Rishikanth and Keerthy Suresh’s Dorothy

South Indian cinema has lined up several exciting titles for OTT audiences this week. If you are wondering what new movie or show to stream, here's a list of releases you shouldn't miss.

7 South OTT Releases To Watch This Week

1. The Paradise

Cast: Nani , Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, Raghav Juyal, Sampoornesh Babu, Easwari Rao

, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, Raghav Juyal, Sampoornesh Babu, Easwari Rao Director: Srikanth Odela

Srikanth Odela Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 22, 2026

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise follows Jadal, a young man who fights for the identity and dignity of his marginalized Savaari community. Inspired by his mother Sammakka’s courage, he challenges the powerful Malik family, sparking a fierce struggle filled with conflict and sacrifice. Despite personal loss and mounting opposition, Jadal’s determination leads his people toward official recognition and a hopeful future.

2. Na Wife Missing

Cast: Varun Sandesh, Shweta Basu Prasad, Praveen, Mohith, Jabardasth Sathya Sri

Varun Sandesh, Shweta Basu Prasad, Praveen, Mohith, Jabardasth Sathya Sri Director: Swatiprakash Mantripragada

Swatiprakash Mantripragada Genre: Psychological Thriller

Psychological Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming Date: October 22, 2026

Naa Wife Missing follows a newly married couple whose seemingly happy life takes a mysterious turn when the wife suddenly disappears. As the husband approaches the authorities for help, doubts about her past and hidden secrets begin to surface. What starts as a missing-person investigation soon becomes a mystery that tests the couple’s trust and reveals the complexities of their relationship.

3. Varam

Cast: Vishwadev Rachakonda, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, Srinivasa Avasarala, Sruthy Jayan

Vishwadev Rachakonda, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, Srinivasa Avasarala, Sruthy Jayan Director: Aditya Mandala

Aditya Mandala Genre: Suspense Comedy Drama Series

Suspense Comedy Drama Series Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: October 22, 2026

Varam follows Raju, a poor slum dweller whose life changes dramatically when he gains a mysterious supernatural power that lets him see tomorrow’s news in advance. Using this gift, he attempts to escape poverty and transform his future. However, as he begins to influence events, Raju discovers that changing destiny comes with unexpected consequences, turning his extraordinary blessing into a dangerous gamble.

4. Sattamum Needhiyum Season 2

Cast: Saravanan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar , Lavanya, Prem Kumar

Saravanan, , Lavanya, Prem Kumar Director: Balaji Selvaraj

Balaji Selvaraj Genre: Drama

Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: October 23, 2026

Sattamum Needhiyum Season 2 follows advocate Sundaramoorthy, who faces a complex case that challenges his principles and commitment to justice. As he investigates deeper, he uncovers a web of institutional corruption and hidden agendas designed to suppress the truth.

With a pivotal new character adding further complications, Sundaramoorthy must navigate the murky boundaries between power and morality, confronting difficult choices and personal sacrifices.

5. Dhoomakethu

Cast: Sajin Gopu , Nikhila Vimal, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Shine Tom Chacko, Sidharth Bharathan

, Nikhila Vimal, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Shine Tom Chacko, Sidharth Bharathan Director: Sudhi Maddison

Sudhi Maddison Genre: Time-loop comedy

Time-loop comedy Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 23, 2026

Dhoomakethu follows Kuttan, a 36-year-old bachelor whose long-awaited wedding to Sharmila takes a terrifying turn when masked intruders attack, ending his life and abducting his bride. Mysteriously waking up on the morning of his wedding day each time he passes away, Kuttan becomes trapped in a deadly time loop.

With the help of his friend, he repeatedly attempts to change the day's events while uncovering a sinister conspiracy linked to a rare comet. The film explores whether Kuttan solves the puzzle and saves Sharmila to break the cycle.

6. Ayyana Mane Season 2

Cast: Kushee Ravi, Akshay Nayak, Manasi Sudhir, Ramesh Indira

Kushee Ravi, Akshay Nayak, Manasi Sudhir, Ramesh Indira Director: Ramesh Indira

Ramesh Indira Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Language: Kannada

Kannada Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: October 23, 2026

Ayyana Mane 2 follows Jaaji as she takes charge of her ancestral mansion, only to face growing hostility from relatives seeking control of the estate. Her life takes a disturbing turn when she begins hearing the voice of her late mother-in-law, Nagalambike, who claims that her demise was not natural.

As buried secrets resurface and unexplained events unfold, Jaaji must uncover the truth behind the past while determining whether supernatural forces or a calculated conspiracy threaten her authority and sanity.

7. Dorothy

Cast: Sananth, Rishikanth, Keerthy Suresh , Ramachandran Durairaj, Muthazhagi, Jeeva Subramanian

Sananth, Rishikanth, , Ramachandran Durairaj, Muthazhagi, Jeeva Subramanian Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Genre: Drama

Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 23, 2026

Set in the 1980s, Dorothy follows childhood friends Karthi and Subbu, who grow up as henchmen under Subbu’s father, Whistle Veeraiah. Their lives take a tragic turn when Dorothy, Subbu’s sister-in-law, passes away under mysterious circumstances. Following her demise, Subbu reveals her true gender identity but is rejected and driven out by her family. Flashbacks reveal that Dorothy had supported Subbu in embracing her true self.

Determined to protect the family’s honour, Veeraiah hires Karthi to end Subbu. However, Karthi struggles to carry out the order as they travel together and gradually confronts his feelings for her. The rest of the film explores their emotional journey and the choices they make.

These are some of the South Indian films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

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