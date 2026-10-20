7 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Nani starrer The Paradise to Sananth, Rishikanth and Keerthy Suresh’s Dorothy
Wondering what’s new to watch on OTT this week? Here’s a list of South Indian movies and shows to stream.
South Indian cinema has lined up several exciting titles for OTT audiences this week. If you are wondering what new movie or show to stream, here's a list of releases you shouldn't miss.
7 South OTT Releases To Watch This Week
1. The Paradise
- Cast: Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, Raghav Juyal, Sampoornesh Babu, Easwari Rao
- Director: Srikanth Odela
- Genre: Action Drama
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: October 22, 2026
Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise follows Jadal, a young man who fights for the identity and dignity of his marginalized Savaari community. Inspired by his mother Sammakka’s courage, he challenges the powerful Malik family, sparking a fierce struggle filled with conflict and sacrifice. Despite personal loss and mounting opposition, Jadal’s determination leads his people toward official recognition and a hopeful future.
2. Na Wife Missing
- Cast: Varun Sandesh, Shweta Basu Prasad, Praveen, Mohith, Jabardasth Sathya Sri
- Director: Swatiprakash Mantripragada
- Genre: Psychological Thriller
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: Aha Video
- Streaming Date: October 22, 2026
Naa Wife Missing follows a newly married couple whose seemingly happy life takes a mysterious turn when the wife suddenly disappears. As the husband approaches the authorities for help, doubts about her past and hidden secrets begin to surface. What starts as a missing-person investigation soon becomes a mystery that tests the couple’s trust and reveals the complexities of their relationship.
3. Varam
- Cast: Vishwadev Rachakonda, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, Srinivasa Avasarala, Sruthy Jayan
- Director: Aditya Mandala
- Genre: Suspense Comedy Drama Series
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Streaming Date: October 22, 2026
Varam follows Raju, a poor slum dweller whose life changes dramatically when he gains a mysterious supernatural power that lets him see tomorrow’s news in advance. Using this gift, he attempts to escape poverty and transform his future. However, as he begins to influence events, Raju discovers that changing destiny comes with unexpected consequences, turning his extraordinary blessing into a dangerous gamble.
4. Sattamum Needhiyum Season 2
- Cast: Saravanan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Lavanya, Prem Kumar
- Director: Balaji Selvaraj
- Genre: Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: October 23, 2026
Sattamum Needhiyum Season 2 follows advocate Sundaramoorthy, who faces a complex case that challenges his principles and commitment to justice. As he investigates deeper, he uncovers a web of institutional corruption and hidden agendas designed to suppress the truth.
With a pivotal new character adding further complications, Sundaramoorthy must navigate the murky boundaries between power and morality, confronting difficult choices and personal sacrifices.
5. Dhoomakethu
- Cast: Sajin Gopu, Nikhila Vimal, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Shine Tom Chacko, Sidharth Bharathan
- Director: Sudhi Maddison
- Genre: Time-loop comedy
- Language: Malayalam
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: October 23, 2026
Dhoomakethu follows Kuttan, a 36-year-old bachelor whose long-awaited wedding to Sharmila takes a terrifying turn when masked intruders attack, ending his life and abducting his bride. Mysteriously waking up on the morning of his wedding day each time he passes away, Kuttan becomes trapped in a deadly time loop.
With the help of his friend, he repeatedly attempts to change the day's events while uncovering a sinister conspiracy linked to a rare comet. The film explores whether Kuttan solves the puzzle and saves Sharmila to break the cycle.
6. Ayyana Mane Season 2
- Cast: Kushee Ravi, Akshay Nayak, Manasi Sudhir, Ramesh Indira
- Director: Ramesh Indira
- Genre: Mystery Thriller
- Language: Kannada
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: October 23, 2026
Ayyana Mane 2 follows Jaaji as she takes charge of her ancestral mansion, only to face growing hostility from relatives seeking control of the estate. Her life takes a disturbing turn when she begins hearing the voice of her late mother-in-law, Nagalambike, who claims that her demise was not natural.
As buried secrets resurface and unexplained events unfold, Jaaji must uncover the truth behind the past while determining whether supernatural forces or a calculated conspiracy threaten her authority and sanity.
7. Dorothy
- Cast: Sananth, Rishikanth, Keerthy Suresh, Ramachandran Durairaj, Muthazhagi, Jeeva Subramanian
- Director: Karthik Subbaraj
- Genre: Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: October 23, 2026
Set in the 1980s, Dorothy follows childhood friends Karthi and Subbu, who grow up as henchmen under Subbu’s father, Whistle Veeraiah. Their lives take a tragic turn when Dorothy, Subbu’s sister-in-law, passes away under mysterious circumstances. Following her demise, Subbu reveals her true gender identity but is rejected and driven out by her family. Flashbacks reveal that Dorothy had supported Subbu in embracing her true self.
Determined to protect the family’s honour, Veeraiah hires Karthi to end Subbu. However, Karthi struggles to carry out the order as they travel together and gradually confronts his feelings for her. The rest of the film explores their emotional journey and the choices they make.
These are some of the South Indian films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.
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