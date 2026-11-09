7 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 to Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali

South Indian cinema has lined up several exciting titles for OTT audiences this week. If you are wondering what new movie or show to stream, here's a list of releases you shouldn't miss.

7 South OTT Releases To Watch This Week

1. Jailer 2

Cast: Rajinikanth , SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborthy, Ramya Krishnan, Hrithik Roshan (cameo), Mohanlal (cameo), Vijay Sethupathi (cameo), Shiva Rajkumar (cameo), Jackie Shroff (cameo)

, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborthy, Ramya Krishnan, (cameo), Mohanlal (cameo), Vijay Sethupathi (cameo), Shiva Rajkumar (cameo), Jackie Shroff (cameo) Director: Nelson Dilipkumar

Nelson Dilipkumar Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: November 12, 2026

Jailer 2 follows Muthuvel Pandian, three months after bringing down Varman's operations. As he dives deeper into the idol-trading network, he catches up with the top of the operations: the Kalpak family, led by Bodhi Kalpak, his sister Kaantha, and father, Chakri.

Muthuvel, along with his former allies Mathew, Narasimha, and Kamdev, dismantles the powerful Kalpak organization. As hidden truths emerge and his loved ones become targets, Muthuvel recruits help from another ally of his, Roddy, seemingly bringing an end to the network.

2. The Third Murder

Cast: Saiju Kurup , Indrans, Vinay Forrt, Ananya, Leona Lishoy, Manikandan Pattambi, Fara Shibla

, Indrans, Vinay Forrt, Ananya, Leona Lishoy, Manikandan Pattambi, Fara Shibla Director: Sunil Ibrahim

Sunil Ibrahim Genre: Psychological Thriller

Psychological Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming Date: November 13, 2026

The Third Murder follows officer Christy and his team as they search two mysterious incidents involving a businessman named Boban and a peddler named Justin, both connected by an identical pattern. With the assistance of Swamy, a former officer specializing in serial cases, the search leads them to a troubled teenager named Aditya and his eccentric father.

As the team uncovers disturbing psychological clues, they race against time to prevent another incident and unravel the mystery behind the unsettling chain of events.

3. Crazy Kalyanam

Cast: Anupama Parameswaran , Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, Vijaya Krishna Naresh, Akhil Raj Uddemari, Chaitanya Madadi, Harsha Vardhan

, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, Vijaya Krishna Naresh, Akhil Raj Uddemari, Chaitanya Madadi, Harsha Vardhan Director: Badrappa Gajula

Badrappa Gajula Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming Date: November 13, 2026

Crazy Kalyanam narrates the story of Parvathalu, a family man struggling with social embarrassment over his elder daughter's troubled marriage. Determined to secure a better future for his younger daughter Keerthi, he arranges her engagement to a wealthy groom, unaware that she is secretly in love with her childhood friend Uday, a handloom weaver.

When Keerthi reveals her feelings just before the wedding, the family is thrown into chaos, leading to a series of humorous situations.

4. Happy Journey

Cast: Vamshidhar Goud, Payal Radhakrishna Shenoy, Ravi Siva Teja, Sunaina Badam, Annapurnamma, Aamani

Vamshidhar Goud, Payal Radhakrishna Shenoy, Ravi Siva Teja, Sunaina Badam, Annapurnamma, Aamani Director: Abhiramm Naidu

Abhiramm Naidu Genre: Adventure Drama

Adventure Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: November 13, 2026

Happy Journey follows seven women from different generations and backgrounds who win an all-expenses-paid trip to Europe through a lucky draw. As they embark on their first international getaway, each brings along personal struggles and emotional baggage.

What begins as a chaotic holiday gradually turns into a memorable journey of friendship and laughter against the scenic backdrops of Europe.

5. Pushpaka Vimanam

Cast: Sai Ronak Katkuri, Madhoo Damaraju, Vadlamani Srinivas, Raghu Kumar Karumanchi

Sai Ronak Katkuri, Madhoo Damaraju, Vadlamani Srinivas, Raghu Kumar Karumanchi Director: Satish Reddy Mallidi

Satish Reddy Mallidi Genre: Sci-fi Fantasy

Sci-fi Fantasy Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: November 12, 2026

Pushpaka Vimanam follows a middle-class man named Pushpak Rao who discovers that an ordinary elevator functions as a time machine. When he decides to go back in time to fix past regrets and mistakes, his single alteration puts everything in his present-day life at severe risk.

6. Bandra

Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia , Dileep, Dino Morea, Mamta Mohandas, Kalabhavan Shajohn, R. Sarathkumar, Lenaa, Easwari Rao

, Dileep, Dino Morea, Mamta Mohandas, Kalabhavan Shajohn, R. Sarathkumar, Lenaa, Easwari Rao Director: Arun Gopy

Arun Gopy Genre: Romantic Action Thriller

Romantic Action Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: November 13, 2026

Bandra follows Sakshi, an aspiring Bollywood filmmaker who becomes intrigued by the mysterious life of Tara Janaki, a celebrated 1990s actress. As she looks into Tara's past with the help of her former associate Mirchi, the story unfolds into a dramatic tale of love.

Set between Mumbai and Kerala, the narrative explores Tara's relationship with Aala, a powerful businessman who offers her the freedom and affection she has always longed for. As Sakshi uncovers the truth behind Tara's life, she discovers that the story holds far more secrets than she initially imagined.

7. Ranabaali

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda , Rashmika Mandanna, Arnold Vosloo, Easwari Rao, Luke McGibney, Vladimir Angelove, Benedict Garrett

, Rashmika Mandanna, Arnold Vosloo, Easwari Rao, Luke McGibney, Vladimir Angelove, Benedict Garrett Director: Rahul Sankrityan

Rahul Sankrityan Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: November 13, 2026

Ranabaali is set in 19th-century Rayalaseema and follows a prophesied warrior who rises against British rule during a devastating famine. As the authorities continue imposing taxes and exporting food supplies despite widespread suffering, Ranabaali vows to protect his homeland and fight for his people.

However, his growing rebellion strains his relationship with his wife, Jayamma, who gradually uncovers the truth behind his mysterious birth and destiny. What happens to Ranabaali is explored in the movie.

These are some of the South Indian films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

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