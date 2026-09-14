7 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Ravi Teja starrer Irumudi to Vismaya Mohanlal’s Thudakkam

South Indian cinema has lined up several exciting titles for OTT audiences this week. If you're wondering whether there's a new movie or show to stream, here's a list of releases you shouldn't miss.

7 South OTT Releases To Watch This Week

1. Irumudi

Cast: Ravi Teja , Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Baby Nakshathra, Ajay Ghosh, Jabardasth Komaram, Ramesh Indira, Swasika

, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Baby Nakshathra, Ajay Ghosh, Jabardasth Komaram, Ramesh Indira, Swasika Director: Shiva Nirvana

Shiva Nirvana Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: September 18, 2026

Irumudi follows Trinadh, a protective father whose daughter, Manikanta, uncovers troubling secrets surrounding her friend and other schoolgirls. When Manikanta mysteriously goes missing, Trinadh follows an audio message she left behind and uncovers the truth.

Determined to bring the matter to light, he confronts those responsible and encourages the girls to overcome their fear and speak for themselves, while honouring his daughter by fulfilling his promise to give up drinking.

2. Idi Mazha Kaattu

Cast: Chemban Vinod, Sreenath Bhasi , Senthil Krishna, Sudhi Koppa, Saran Jith, Azeez Nedumangad

Chemban Vinod, , Senthil Krishna, Sudhi Koppa, Saran Jith, Azeez Nedumangad Director: Ambili S. Rengan

Ambili S. Rengan Genre: Comedy Thriller

Comedy Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: Saina Play

Saina Play Streaming Date: September 18, 2026

Idi Mazha Kaattu follows Sougada, a migrant girl from West Bengal who arrives in Kerala for work but faces an unexpected setback when her belongings are stolen. Her search brings her together with four unusual men from different parts of Kerala, leading them on a humorous journey that explores migration and the power of unity.

3. Dhee 21 – Double Impact

Cast: Pradeep Machiraju, Jani Master, Anupama Parameswaran

Pradeep Machiraju, Jani Master, Genre: Reality Show

Reality Show Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: ETVWin, Netflix

ETVWin, Netflix Streaming Date: September 19, 2026

The popular dance reality show Dhee is back with a new season. Pradeep Machiraju will return as the host, while Anupama Parameswaran and Jani Master are set to join the judging panel.

4. Modha Rathri

Cast: Rishikanth, Anishma Anilkumar , Shelly Kishore, Chetan, Bagavathi Perumal

Rishikanth, , Shelly Kishore, Chetan, Bagavathi Perumal Director: Raja Karuppasamy

Raja Karuppasamy Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: September 18, 2026

Modha Rathri follows Maruthanayagam aka Maruthu and Muthuselvi, two relative strangers who are pushed into an arranged marriage due to intense family pressure and village traditions. Maruthu is a reluctant groom who has recently returned after working in Dubai for six years, while Muthuselvi enters the union under her mother's strict orders, secretly nursing a heartbreak of her own.

5. Ram and Leela

Cast: Rio Raj , Varthika, Chetan, Munishkanth, Malavika Avinash, Deepa Venkat, Ma Ka Pa Anand

, Varthika, Chetan, Munishkanth, Malavika Avinash, Deepa Venkat, Ma Ka Pa Anand Director: Ramachandrran Kannan

Ramachandrran Kannan Genre: Sci-fi Romantic Comedy

Sci-fi Romantic Comedy Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: September 18, 2026

Ram and Leela follows Raghuram aka Ram, a 30-year-old middle-class man who is eager to get married after facing 50 consecutive rejections. His luck changes when he meets Leela during a local train journey and quickly falls for her. Leela agrees to his proposal but sets one unusual condition: Ram must never see her after 6:00 PM.

Ram's attempts to uncover the reason behind the rule lead to a series of hilarious misunderstandings involving his family and friends. Eventually, he discovers that Leela's family has a mysterious connection to an ancient alien lineage, causing a strange transformation after sunset. Faced with this revelation, Ram must decide what their relationship truly means to him.

6. Thudakkam

Cast: Vismaya Mohanlal , Ashish Joe Antony, Bobby Kurian, Sai Kumar, Manoj K. Jayan, KB Ganesh Kumar, Chippy Renjith, Kottayam Ramesh, Mohanlal (cameo)

, Ashish Joe Antony, Bobby Kurian, Sai Kumar, Manoj K. Jayan, KB Ganesh Kumar, Chippy Renjith, Kottayam Ramesh, (cameo) Director: Jude Anthany Joseph

Jude Anthany Joseph Genre: Martial Arts Thriller

Martial Arts Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: September 18, 2026

Thudakkam follows Meenu, a young martial arts practitioner whose life takes an unexpected turn after she helps two schoolgirls reach home safely. Her simple act of kindness draws the attention of a mysterious stranger, who begins following her. As Meenu faces unsettling encounters, personal challenges, and setbacks in her training, the situation gradually escalates.

When Meenu goes missing, her family begins searching for answers as the officers look into her disappearance. The danger eventually reaches her home, forcing Meenu to rely on her Muay Thai training to protect herself and her family in a tense final confrontation.

7. Angikaaram

Cast: Kotapadi J Rajesh, Sindhoori Vishwanath, Viji Venkatesh, Rangaraj Pandey, Mansoor Ali Khan, Rama Rajendar

Kotapadi J Rajesh, Sindhoori Vishwanath, Viji Venkatesh, Rangaraj Pandey, Mansoor Ali Khan, Rama Rajendar Director: Thenpathiyan

Thenpathiyan Genre: Sports Action Drama

Sports Action Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: September 18, 2026

Angikaaram follows Aathiran Banumathi, a talented 200-meter runner from a Chennai slum who overcomes poverty and discrimination to earn a place at the Commonwealth Games. When his name is unexpectedly removed from the roster, Aathiran refuses to give up and takes on a challenging battle to reclaim his opportunity and stand up against institutional bias.

These are some of the South Indian films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

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