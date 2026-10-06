7 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Soori starrer Mandaadi to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa, Eyes

South Indian cinema has lined up several exciting titles for OTT audiences this week. If you are wondering what new movie or show to stream, here's a list of releases you shouldn't miss.

7 South OTT Releases To Watch This Week

1. Mandaadi

Cast: Soori , Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Krish Hassan, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar, Ravindra Vijay, Bala Saravanan, Stun Siva, B. Krithika Iyer, Ramachandran Durairaj

, Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Krish Hassan, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar, Ravindra Vijay, Bala Saravanan, Stun Siva, B. Krithika Iyer, Ramachandran Durairaj Director: Mathimaran Pugazhendhi

Mathimaran Pugazhendhi Genre: Sports Action Drama

Sports Action Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 8, 2026

Mandaadi follows Maari, a young boat racer who revives his village’s forgotten racing team, sparking a bitter rivalry with the powerful Sattapuli and his dominant crew. When Maari’s life is threatened, his uncle Kaali, a former champion who walked away from the sport after a painful past, returns to protect him and train an underdog team of local fishermen.

As old betrayals and family secrets resurface, Kaali must overcome sabotage and a dangerous final race to restore his team’s honour and reclaim his place on the water.

2. Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar

Cast: Parvathy Thiruvothu , Mathew Thomas, Vijayaraghavan, Sidharth Bharathan, Unnimaya Prasad, Vinay Forrt, Azees Nedumangad, Balaji Sarma

, Mathew Thomas, Vijayaraghavan, Sidharth Bharathan, Unnimaya Prasad, Vinay Forrt, Azees Nedumangad, Balaji Sarma Director: Shahad Nilambur

Shahad Nilambur Genre: Drama

Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 9, 2026

Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar follows Aleena Abraham, a newly recruited officer and mother who becomes involved in a fatal incident at her station. When she and her colleagues attempt to conceal what happened, Harris Meeran begins closing in on them.

As Harris systematically dismantles their cover-up, Aleena turns the investigation into a battle of wits, anticipating his every move and creating clever loopholes. With everything at stake, Aleena executes a carefully planned deception that leaves even the seasoned investigator outsmarted.

3. Least Eligible Bachelor

Cast: Harsha Chemudu , Hyper Aadi, Aishwarya Holakkal, Jeevan Kumar

, Hyper Aadi, Aishwarya Holakkal, Jeevan Kumar Director: Babu Degala

Babu Degala Genre: Comedy Drama Series

Comedy Drama Series Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: ETVWin

ETVWin Streaming Date: October 9, 2026

Least Eligible Bachelor follows a middle-class young man facing heavy pressure from his family and society to get married. Because of his unique personality and circumstances, he is considered the "least eligible" bachelor. What happens to his life and relationships is narrated in the show.

4. Paris Cafe

Cast: Guru Somasundaram , Anumol, Vijay Vishwa, Nayana Sai, Sai Vicky, Bipin Kumar

, Anumol, Vijay Vishwa, Nayana Sai, Sai Vicky, Bipin Kumar Director: Saraj Seelan

Saraj Seelan Genre: Suspense Thriller

Suspense Thriller Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Prime Video/Aha Video/Simply South

Prime Video/Aha Video/Simply South Streaming Date: October 9, 2026

Paris Cafe follows Olivizhiyaal aka Oli, whose dream trip to Paris takes an unexpected turn when she learns that her parents, Dr. Gautham and Tara, have separated. A photograph and a buried secret from seven years earlier lead her to uncover the truth behind their broken relationship.

With the support of her soulmate Kavin, Oli pieces together a painful past that forces her parents to confront the consequences of keeping the truth hidden. Now, the family must decide whether facing the past can finally give them a chance to heal.

5. Eyes

Cast: Kani Kusruti , Shruti Ramachandran, Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyappan, Dev Mohan

, Shruti Ramachandran, Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyappan, Dev Mohan Director: Manu Ashokan

Manu Ashokan Genre: Psychological Thriller Series

Psychological Thriller Series Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Streaming Date: October 9, 2026

Eyes follows Tina Sebastian, a determined officer investigating a series of disturbing events involving women being secretly watched and harassed. As she connects the cases, she discovers a pattern of calculated stalking hidden beneath seemingly ordinary relationships.

Working with mental health professionals, Tina studies the behaviour and motives of the stalkers, trying to identify warning signs before obsession turns into something more dangerous. As the investigation deepens, she uncovers disturbing secrets surrounding the victims and realizes that the threat may be much closer than anyone suspects.

6. Epic - First Semester

Cast: Anand Deverakonda , Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Sivaji, Vasuki, Kalyan Shankar

, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Sivaji, Vasuki, Kalyan Shankar Director: Aditya Haasan

Aditya Haasan Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 9, 2026

Epic follows Aditya, a young aspiring filmmaker sent to London by his family to pursue a Master's degree. There, he meets Kadali, an independent girl from Vizag, and they become flatmates, agreeing to a casual relationship with a nine-month deadline.

As their arrangement evolves into genuine love, they struggle with career dreams and conflicting expectations about the future. With their time together running out, Aditya and Kadali must decide whether their love can survive the realities of life.

7. Khalifa: The Ruler

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran , Neil Nitin Mukesh, Malvika Sharma, Shammi Thilakan, Indrans, Renji Panicker, Mohini, Shivajith, Suresh Oberoi, Mohanlal (cameo), Tovino Thomas (cameo), Soubin Shahir (cameo)

, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Malvika Sharma, Shammi Thilakan, Indrans, Renji Panicker, Mohini, Shivajith, Suresh Oberoi, (cameo), Tovino Thomas (cameo), Soubin Shahir (cameo) Director: Vysakh

Vysakh Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: Prime Video/Simply South/ManoramaMAX/Aha Video

Prime Video/Simply South/ManoramaMAX/Aha Video Streaming Date: October 9, 2026

Khalifa: The Ruler follows Aamir Ali, a simple textile shop owner in Kozhikode, whose peaceful life collapses when someone frames his father in a major gold-trade incident. Determined to clear his father’s name and protect his family, Aamir discovers that his estranged grandfather was once a feared figure.

Forced to step into his grandfather’s shoes, Aamir transforms from an ordinary family man into a powerful player in the gold trade, building an international empire that brings him into direct conflict with ruthless rivals. When his family and allies are targeted, Aamir returns from exile to settle the score.

The film ends with a shocking revelation about his grandfather, hinting that Aamir’s empire is only a small part of a much larger legacy, and announcing the sequel, Khalifa: The Legacy.

These are some of the South Indian films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: 9 South Films To Watch in Theaters This Week: Venkatesh Daggubati’s AK 47 to Hanuman Ansh Telugu