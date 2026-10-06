7 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Soori starrer Mandaadi to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa, Eyes
Wondering what’s new to watch on OTT this week? Here’s a list of South Indian movies and shows to stream.
South Indian cinema has lined up several exciting titles for OTT audiences this week. If you are wondering what new movie or show to stream, here's a list of releases you shouldn't miss.
7 South OTT Releases To Watch This Week
1. Mandaadi
- Cast: Soori, Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Krish Hassan, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar, Ravindra Vijay, Bala Saravanan, Stun Siva, B. Krithika Iyer, Ramachandran Durairaj
- Director: Mathimaran Pugazhendhi
- Genre: Sports Action Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: October 8, 2026
Mandaadi follows Maari, a young boat racer who revives his village’s forgotten racing team, sparking a bitter rivalry with the powerful Sattapuli and his dominant crew. When Maari’s life is threatened, his uncle Kaali, a former champion who walked away from the sport after a painful past, returns to protect him and train an underdog team of local fishermen.
As old betrayals and family secrets resurface, Kaali must overcome sabotage and a dangerous final race to restore his team’s honour and reclaim his place on the water.
2. Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar
- Cast: Parvathy Thiruvothu, Mathew Thomas, Vijayaraghavan, Sidharth Bharathan, Unnimaya Prasad, Vinay Forrt, Azees Nedumangad, Balaji Sarma
- Director: Shahad Nilambur
- Genre: Drama
- Language: Malayalam
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: October 9, 2026
Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar follows Aleena Abraham, a newly recruited officer and mother who becomes involved in a fatal incident at her station. When she and her colleagues attempt to conceal what happened, Harris Meeran begins closing in on them.
As Harris systematically dismantles their cover-up, Aleena turns the investigation into a battle of wits, anticipating his every move and creating clever loopholes. With everything at stake, Aleena executes a carefully planned deception that leaves even the seasoned investigator outsmarted.
3. Least Eligible Bachelor
- Cast: Harsha Chemudu, Hyper Aadi, Aishwarya Holakkal, Jeevan Kumar
- Director: Babu Degala
- Genre: Comedy Drama Series
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: ETVWin
- Streaming Date: October 9, 2026
Least Eligible Bachelor follows a middle-class young man facing heavy pressure from his family and society to get married. Because of his unique personality and circumstances, he is considered the "least eligible" bachelor. What happens to his life and relationships is narrated in the show.
4. Paris Cafe
- Cast: Guru Somasundaram, Anumol, Vijay Vishwa, Nayana Sai, Sai Vicky, Bipin Kumar
- Director: Saraj Seelan
- Genre: Suspense Thriller
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: Prime Video/Aha Video/Simply South
- Streaming Date: October 9, 2026
Paris Cafe follows Olivizhiyaal aka Oli, whose dream trip to Paris takes an unexpected turn when she learns that her parents, Dr. Gautham and Tara, have separated. A photograph and a buried secret from seven years earlier lead her to uncover the truth behind their broken relationship.
With the support of her soulmate Kavin, Oli pieces together a painful past that forces her parents to confront the consequences of keeping the truth hidden. Now, the family must decide whether facing the past can finally give them a chance to heal.
5. Eyes
- Cast: Kani Kusruti, Shruti Ramachandran, Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyappan, Dev Mohan
- Director: Manu Ashokan
- Genre: Psychological Thriller Series
- Language: Malayalam
- Where to watch: SonyLIV
- Streaming Date: October 9, 2026
Eyes follows Tina Sebastian, a determined officer investigating a series of disturbing events involving women being secretly watched and harassed. As she connects the cases, she discovers a pattern of calculated stalking hidden beneath seemingly ordinary relationships.
Working with mental health professionals, Tina studies the behaviour and motives of the stalkers, trying to identify warning signs before obsession turns into something more dangerous. As the investigation deepens, she uncovers disturbing secrets surrounding the victims and realizes that the threat may be much closer than anyone suspects.
6. Epic - First Semester
- Cast: Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Sivaji, Vasuki, Kalyan Shankar
- Director: Aditya Haasan
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: October 9, 2026
Epic follows Aditya, a young aspiring filmmaker sent to London by his family to pursue a Master's degree. There, he meets Kadali, an independent girl from Vizag, and they become flatmates, agreeing to a casual relationship with a nine-month deadline.
As their arrangement evolves into genuine love, they struggle with career dreams and conflicting expectations about the future. With their time together running out, Aditya and Kadali must decide whether their love can survive the realities of life.
7. Khalifa: The Ruler
- Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Malvika Sharma, Shammi Thilakan, Indrans, Renji Panicker, Mohini, Shivajith, Suresh Oberoi, Mohanlal (cameo), Tovino Thomas (cameo), Soubin Shahir (cameo)
- Director: Vysakh
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Language: Malayalam
- Where to watch: Prime Video/Simply South/ManoramaMAX/Aha Video
- Streaming Date: October 9, 2026
Khalifa: The Ruler follows Aamir Ali, a simple textile shop owner in Kozhikode, whose peaceful life collapses when someone frames his father in a major gold-trade incident. Determined to clear his father’s name and protect his family, Aamir discovers that his estranged grandfather was once a feared figure.
Forced to step into his grandfather’s shoes, Aamir transforms from an ordinary family man into a powerful player in the gold trade, building an international empire that brings him into direct conflict with ruthless rivals. When his family and allies are targeted, Aamir returns from exile to settle the score.
The film ends with a shocking revelation about his grandfather, hinting that Aamir’s empire is only a small part of a much larger legacy, and announcing the sequel, Khalifa: The Legacy.
These are some of the South Indian films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.
Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz.
ALSO READ: 9 South Films To Watch in Theaters This Week: Venkatesh Daggubati’s AK 47 to Hanuman Ansh Telugu