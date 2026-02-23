7 South Releases to Watch on OTT This Week: Sanjana Dipu’s Roslin to Samuthirakani’s Thadayam

South Indian cinema has lined up several interesting titles to check out on OTT this week. If you’re wondering whether there’s a new movie or show to stream, here’s a list of releases you shouldn’t miss.

7 South Releases to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Secret Stories: Roslin

Cast: Sanjana Dipu, Vineeth, Meena, Hakkim Shah, TG Ravi, Anishma Anilkumar, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Aroop Sivadas

Sanjana Dipu, Vineeth, Meena, Hakkim Shah, TG Ravi, Anishma Anilkumar, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Aroop Sivadas Director: Sumesh Nandakumar

Sumesh Nandakumar Genre: Drama Thriller

Drama Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: February 27, 2026

Secret Stories: Roslin follows Roslin, aka Rose, a young girl who is psychologically haunted by a man with green eyes. While her parents suggest that the entire ordeal is due to the books she reads and advise her to attend counselling sessions, she continues to see the green-eyed man in her dreams and eventually in real life.

As the story progresses, a mysterious man enters her world as a house guest, and he has the same green eyes. The series explores the mysteries surrounding the man and whether Roslin manages to escape the haunting. The show has Drishyam fame Jeethu Joseph as the showrunner.

2. Sri Chidambaram Garu

Cast: Vamsi Tummala, Sandhya Vasishta, Gopi N, Sivakumar Matta, Kalpalatha Garlapati, Arun P.

Vamsi Tummala, Sandhya Vasishta, Gopi N, Sivakumar Matta, Kalpalatha Garlapati, Arun P. Director: Vinay Ratnam

Vinay Ratnam Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 13 minutes

2 hours and 13 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: ETVWin

ETVWin Streaming Date: February 26, 2026

Sri Chidambaram Garu explores the journey of a broken young man who hides behind shame and a borrowed name. Through love, pain, and quiet courage, he learns to see himself clearly and stand tall as who he truly is.

3. D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu

Cast: Rajeev Kanakala, Vasanthika, Udaya Bhanu

Rajeev Kanakala, Vasanthika, Udaya Bhanu Director: Krishna Poluru

Krishna Poluru Genre: Suspense Thriller

Suspense Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: February 27, 2026

D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu is a web series that follows a desperate father searching for his missing daughter while uncovering hidden secrets and betrayals along the way. The investigation tests family bonds and reveals dark truths beneath seemingly normal lives.

4. Theatre - The Myth of Reality

Cast: Rima Kallingal, Sarasa Balussery, Dain Davis, Pramod Veliyanad, Krishnan Balakrishnan, Mekha Rajan, Ann Saleem, Balaji Sarma, Akhil Kavalayoor, Meenakshi Raveendran

Rima Kallingal, Sarasa Balussery, Dain Davis, Pramod Veliyanad, Krishnan Balakrishnan, Mekha Rajan, Ann Saleem, Balaji Sarma, Akhil Kavalayoor, Meenakshi Raveendran Director: Sajin Baabu

Sajin Baabu Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 11 minutes

2 hours and 11 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming Date: February 20, 2026

Theatre - The Myth of Reality is an action drama starring Rima Kallingal in the lead role. Directed by Sajin Baabu, the film presents a rooted folklore narrative exploring themes of female sexuality and agency.

Straddling the line between myth and reality, the movie also portrays the fading traditions and mystical elements of Kerala’s cultural heritage.

5. Honey

Cast: Naveen Chandra, Divya Pillai, Divi Vadthya, Raja Ravindra, Jayanee

Naveen Chandra, Divya Pillai, Divi Vadthya, Raja Ravindra, Jayanee Director: Karuna Kumar

Karuna Kumar Genre: Psychological Horror Thriller

Psychological Horror Thriller Runtime: 2 hours

2 hours Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: February 27, 2026

Honey follows a fractured family that descends into psychological and spiritual chaos when Anand, an unemployed man obsessed with occult rituals, pulls his wife Lalitha and their young daughter Meera into dangerous tantric practices.

As violence and paranoia escalate, Meera begins communicating with a mysterious entity called “Honey.” What unfolds is a disturbing blend of delusion and reality, revealing that the most terrifying horrors are not supernatural but human.

6. EMI

Cast: Rony David, Veena Nair, Sai Sankar, Manju Pathrose

Rony David, Veena Nair, Sai Sankar, Manju Pathrose Director: Jibi John

Jibi John Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes

2 hours and 10 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming Date: February 23, 2026

EMI revolves around the consequences of purchasing luxury items through easy monthly installments, highlighting the stress on personal life and relationships when financial obligations become unmanageable.

7. Thadayam

Cast: Samuthirakani, Sshivada, Raj Tirandas, Sundharpandyan, Prem, Kotravi, Karthi, Suparn

Samuthirakani, Sshivada, Raj Tirandas, Sundharpandyan, Prem, Kotravi, Karthi, Suparn Director: Navinkumar Palanivel

Navinkumar Palanivel Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: February 27, 2026

Thadayam follows SI Athiyamaan as he begins investigating a series of murders that occur one after another, all following a similar pattern. In each case, a sacred marital symbol is stolen. As he tries to uncover the reason behind the crimes, the mystery deepens. The chilling narrative is based on true incidents that took place in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in 1999.

These are some of the recent South Indian films and series that will be available for streaming this week, with several other new ventures also releasing in theatres.

