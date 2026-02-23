7 South Releases to Watch on OTT This Week: Sanjana Dipu’s Roslin to Samuthirakani’s Thadayam
Wondering what to watch on OTT this week? Here’s a list of South Indian films and series to check out.
South Indian cinema has lined up several interesting titles to check out on OTT this week. If you’re wondering whether there’s a new movie or show to stream, here’s a list of releases you shouldn’t miss.
7 South Releases to Watch on OTT This Week
1. Secret Stories: Roslin
- Cast: Sanjana Dipu, Vineeth, Meena, Hakkim Shah, TG Ravi, Anishma Anilkumar, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Aroop Sivadas
- Director: Sumesh Nandakumar
- Genre: Drama Thriller
- Runtime: TBA
- Language: Malayalam
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Streaming Date: February 27, 2026
Secret Stories: Roslin follows Roslin, aka Rose, a young girl who is psychologically haunted by a man with green eyes. While her parents suggest that the entire ordeal is due to the books she reads and advise her to attend counselling sessions, she continues to see the green-eyed man in her dreams and eventually in real life.
As the story progresses, a mysterious man enters her world as a house guest, and he has the same green eyes. The series explores the mysteries surrounding the man and whether Roslin manages to escape the haunting. The show has Drishyam fame Jeethu Joseph as the showrunner.
2. Sri Chidambaram Garu
- Cast: Vamsi Tummala, Sandhya Vasishta, Gopi N, Sivakumar Matta, Kalpalatha Garlapati, Arun P.
- Director: Vinay Ratnam
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 13 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: ETVWin
- Streaming Date: February 26, 2026
Sri Chidambaram Garu explores the journey of a broken young man who hides behind shame and a borrowed name. Through love, pain, and quiet courage, he learns to see himself clearly and stand tall as who he truly is.
3. D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu
- Cast: Rajeev Kanakala, Vasanthika, Udaya Bhanu
- Director: Krishna Poluru
- Genre: Suspense Thriller
- Runtime: TBA
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: February 27, 2026
D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu is a web series that follows a desperate father searching for his missing daughter while uncovering hidden secrets and betrayals along the way. The investigation tests family bonds and reveals dark truths beneath seemingly normal lives.
4. Theatre - The Myth of Reality
- Cast: Rima Kallingal, Sarasa Balussery, Dain Davis, Pramod Veliyanad, Krishnan Balakrishnan, Mekha Rajan, Ann Saleem, Balaji Sarma, Akhil Kavalayoor, Meenakshi Raveendran
- Director: Sajin Baabu
- Genre: Action Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 11 minutes
- Language: Malayalam
- Where to watch: ManoramaMAX
- Streaming Date: February 20, 2026
Theatre - The Myth of Reality is an action drama starring Rima Kallingal in the lead role. Directed by Sajin Baabu, the film presents a rooted folklore narrative exploring themes of female sexuality and agency.
Straddling the line between myth and reality, the movie also portrays the fading traditions and mystical elements of Kerala’s cultural heritage.
5. Honey
- Cast: Naveen Chandra, Divya Pillai, Divi Vadthya, Raja Ravindra, Jayanee
- Director: Karuna Kumar
- Genre: Psychological Horror Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming Date: February 27, 2026
Honey follows a fractured family that descends into psychological and spiritual chaos when Anand, an unemployed man obsessed with occult rituals, pulls his wife Lalitha and their young daughter Meera into dangerous tantric practices.
As violence and paranoia escalate, Meera begins communicating with a mysterious entity called “Honey.” What unfolds is a disturbing blend of delusion and reality, revealing that the most terrifying horrors are not supernatural but human.
6. EMI
- Cast: Rony David, Veena Nair, Sai Sankar, Manju Pathrose
- Director: Jibi John
- Genre: Family Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes
- Language: Malayalam
- Where to watch: ManoramaMAX
- Streaming Date: February 23, 2026
EMI revolves around the consequences of purchasing luxury items through easy monthly installments, highlighting the stress on personal life and relationships when financial obligations become unmanageable.
7. Thadayam
- Cast: Samuthirakani, Sshivada, Raj Tirandas, Sundharpandyan, Prem, Kotravi, Karthi, Suparn
- Director: Navinkumar Palanivel
- Genre: Crime Thriller
- Runtime: TBA
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: February 27, 2026
Thadayam follows SI Athiyamaan as he begins investigating a series of murders that occur one after another, all following a similar pattern. In each case, a sacred marital symbol is stolen. As he tries to uncover the reason behind the crimes, the mystery deepens. The chilling narrative is based on true incidents that took place in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in 1999.
These are some of the recent South Indian films and series that will be available for streaming this week, with several other new ventures also releasing in theatres.
