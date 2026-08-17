7 South Releases to Watch This Week in Theaters: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa Part 1 to Ravi Teja’s Irumudi
Are you wondering what’s new to watch in theaters this week? Here’s a list of South Indian movies to check out.
South Indian cinema has an exciting lineup of films arriving in theatres this week. If you're wondering what to watch, here's a list of the latest releases coming to the big screen.
7 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week
1. Khalifa: Part 1
- Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Neil Nithin Mukesh, Malvika Sharma, Indrans, Renji Panicker, Mohini, Mohanlal (cameo)
- Director: Vysakh
- Genre: Action Drama
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: August 20, 2026
Khalifa: Part 1 follows Aamir Ali, a bad man and heir to a vast international gold empire. Despite his father’s efforts to keep him away from the family’s legacy, Aamir follows in the footsteps of his grandfather, Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali.
As rival syndicates threaten his family and power, Aamir is drawn into a high-stakes conflict spanning Kerala, Dubai, London, and Nepal. Forced to defend the empire he has inherited, he must confront relentless enemies while protecting his family’s legacy.
Featuring a special appearance by Mohanlal as Ahmed Ali, Khalifa: Part 1 introduces the family’s bloodline and legacy, laying the groundwork for a deeper exploration of Ahmed’s past in Khalifa: Part 2.
2. Ram in Leela
- Cast: Rio Raj, Vartika Jain, Chetan Kadambi, Munishkanth, Malavika Avinash, Deepa Venkat
- Director: Ramachandrran Kannan
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: August 21, 2026
Ram in Leela follows Ram, a man who has faced repeated disappointments in love until he meets Leela on a train. Their relationship blossoms, but Leela imposes a mysterious condition: Ram cannot meet or see her after 6 PM. Determined to uncover the reason behind her unusual rule, Ram sets out to unravel the mystery surrounding Leela and her identity.
3. Brahma Kamala
- Cast: Adhvithi Shetty, Ruthu Chaithra, Lokendra Surya, Bala Rajwadi, Siddu Poornachandra, Pramila Subramanya
- Director: Siddu Poornachandra
- Genre: Social Drama
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: August 21, 2026
Brahma Kamala centers on Gauri, who goes into labour while her husband, Ravi, leaves for an urgent task and becomes trapped in an unexpected ordeal. Meanwhile, Apeksha, who is unable to conceive, yearns deeply for a child of her own. As secrets unravel over a single night, a child is born under dramatic circumstances, blooming and fading swiftly like the sacred Brahma Kamala flower.
4. Ameer Log
- Cast: Hari Munnangi, Sasidhar Kocharlakota, Manoj Aavula, Vedha Jalandharr, Ravan Nitturu, Sai Yogi
- Director: Ramana Reddy Soma
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: August 21, 2026
Ameer Log follows three carefree, jobless friends who spend their days roaming the streets of Hyderabad, sharing biryani and dreaming of a better life. As family tensions grow and a heated neighborhood cricket match tests their friendship, they stumble upon an opportunity to turn an old cook’s secret recipe into a quirky food venture. Their journey forces them to choose between fleeting success and the lasting value of friendship and the taste of home.
5. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit
- Cast: Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Roshan Shanavas, Meenakshi Raveendran, Vinay Forrt, Suresh Krishna
- Director: Girish AD
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: August 21, 2026
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit follows Ashley, who returns home from abroad and settles back into her local community. A wedding next door brings back memories of her first love, Justin, a carefree man who lives life on his own terms.
As Ashley reconnects with Justin, romantic feelings emerge despite their apparent age difference. Meanwhile, their involvement in the neighborhood church family unit leads to humorous situations, gossip, and misunderstandings, adding to the chaos surrounding their unexpected romance.
6. Irumudi
- Cast: Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Baby Nakshathra, Ajay Ghosh, Swasika Vijay
- Director: Shiva Nirvana
- Genre: Action Drama
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: August 21, 2026
Irumudi follows Trinadh, a man struggling with addiction and a troubled past. When his young daughter, Mani, urges him to change, he undertakes a 41-day vow as part of his effort to overcome his addiction and regain his family’s trust.
However, as Trinadh tries to rebuild his life, a hidden mystery from his past resurfaces, testing his resolve and threatening the transformation he is determined to achieve.
7. Modha Rathri
- Cast: Rishikanth, Anishma Anilkumar, A. Venkatesh, Sangeetha Balan, Bhanupriya, Chetan
- Director: Raja Karuppasamy
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: August 21, 2026
Modha Rathiri follows two strangers brought together through an arranged marriage by their traditional families. On their first night together, an unexpected and awkward incident disrupts the newlyweds’ plans, forcing them to hide the truth from their intrusive relatives waiting outside.
As one lie leads to another, the situation quickly spirals into a series of misunderstandings and unexpected twists. Forced to work together to get through the chaotic night, the newlyweds find their patience and new relationship put to the ultimate test.
These are some of the new South Indian films arriving in theatres this week.
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