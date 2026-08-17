7 South Releases to Watch This Week in Theaters: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa Part 1 to Ravi Teja’s Irumudi

South Indian cinema has an exciting lineup of films arriving in theatres this week. If you're wondering what to watch, here's a list of the latest releases coming to the big screen.

7 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week

1. Khalifa: Part 1

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran , Neil Nithin Mukesh, Malvika Sharma, Indrans, Renji Panicker, Mohini, Mohanlal (cameo)

, Neil Nithin Mukesh, Malvika Sharma, Indrans, Renji Panicker, Mohini, Mohanlal (cameo) Director: Vysakh

Vysakh Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: August 20, 2026

Khalifa: Part 1 follows Aamir Ali, a bad man and heir to a vast international gold empire. Despite his father’s efforts to keep him away from the family’s legacy, Aamir follows in the footsteps of his grandfather, Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali.

As rival syndicates threaten his family and power, Aamir is drawn into a high-stakes conflict spanning Kerala, Dubai, London, and Nepal. Forced to defend the empire he has inherited, he must confront relentless enemies while protecting his family’s legacy.

Featuring a special appearance by Mohanlal as Ahmed Ali, Khalifa: Part 1 introduces the family’s bloodline and legacy, laying the groundwork for a deeper exploration of Ahmed’s past in Khalifa: Part 2.

2. Ram in Leela

Cast: Rio Raj , Vartika Jain, Chetan Kadambi, Munishkanth, Malavika Avinash, Deepa Venkat

, Vartika Jain, Chetan Kadambi, Munishkanth, Malavika Avinash, Deepa Venkat Director: Ramachandrran Kannan

Ramachandrran Kannan Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: August 21, 2026

Ram in Leela follows Ram, a man who has faced repeated disappointments in love until he meets Leela on a train. Their relationship blossoms, but Leela imposes a mysterious condition: Ram cannot meet or see her after 6 PM. Determined to uncover the reason behind her unusual rule, Ram sets out to unravel the mystery surrounding Leela and her identity.

3. Brahma Kamala

Cast: Adhvithi Shetty, Ruthu Chaithra, Lokendra Surya, Bala Rajwadi, Siddu Poornachandra, Pramila Subramanya

Adhvithi Shetty, Ruthu Chaithra, Lokendra Surya, Bala Rajwadi, Siddu Poornachandra, Pramila Subramanya Director: Siddu Poornachandra

Siddu Poornachandra Genre: Social Drama

Social Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: August 21, 2026

Brahma Kamala centers on Gauri, who goes into labour while her husband, Ravi, leaves for an urgent task and becomes trapped in an unexpected ordeal. Meanwhile, Apeksha, who is unable to conceive, yearns deeply for a child of her own. As secrets unravel over a single night, a child is born under dramatic circumstances, blooming and fading swiftly like the sacred Brahma Kamala flower.

4. Ameer Log

Cast: Hari Munnangi, Sasidhar Kocharlakota, Manoj Aavula, Vedha Jalandharr, Ravan Nitturu, Sai Yogi

Hari Munnangi, Sasidhar Kocharlakota, Manoj Aavula, Vedha Jalandharr, Ravan Nitturu, Sai Yogi Director: Ramana Reddy Soma

Ramana Reddy Soma Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: August 21, 2026

Ameer Log follows three carefree, jobless friends who spend their days roaming the streets of Hyderabad, sharing biryani and dreaming of a better life. As family tensions grow and a heated neighborhood cricket match tests their friendship, they stumble upon an opportunity to turn an old cook’s secret recipe into a quirky food venture. Their journey forces them to choose between fleeting success and the lasting value of friendship and the taste of home.

5. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Cast: Nivin Pauly , Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Roshan Shanavas, Meenakshi Raveendran, Vinay Forrt, Suresh Krishna

, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Roshan Shanavas, Meenakshi Raveendran, Vinay Forrt, Suresh Krishna Director: Girish AD

Girish AD Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: August 21, 2026

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit follows Ashley, who returns home from abroad and settles back into her local community. A wedding next door brings back memories of her first love, Justin, a carefree man who lives life on his own terms.

As Ashley reconnects with Justin, romantic feelings emerge despite their apparent age difference. Meanwhile, their involvement in the neighborhood church family unit leads to humorous situations, gossip, and misunderstandings, adding to the chaos surrounding their unexpected romance.

6. Irumudi

Cast: Ravi Teja , Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Baby Nakshathra, Ajay Ghosh, Swasika Vijay

, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Baby Nakshathra, Ajay Ghosh, Swasika Vijay Director: Shiva Nirvana

Shiva Nirvana Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: August 21, 2026

Irumudi follows Trinadh, a man struggling with addiction and a troubled past. When his young daughter, Mani, urges him to change, he undertakes a 41-day vow as part of his effort to overcome his addiction and regain his family’s trust.

However, as Trinadh tries to rebuild his life, a hidden mystery from his past resurfaces, testing his resolve and threatening the transformation he is determined to achieve.

7. Modha Rathri

Cast: Rishikanth, Anishma Anilkumar , A. Venkatesh, Sangeetha Balan, Bhanupriya, Chetan

Rishikanth, , A. Venkatesh, Sangeetha Balan, Bhanupriya, Chetan Director: Raja Karuppasamy

Raja Karuppasamy Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: August 21, 2026

Modha Rathiri follows two strangers brought together through an arranged marriage by their traditional families. On their first night together, an unexpected and awkward incident disrupts the newlyweds’ plans, forcing them to hide the truth from their intrusive relatives waiting outside.

As one lie leads to another, the situation quickly spirals into a series of misunderstandings and unexpected twists. Forced to work together to get through the chaotic night, the newlyweds find their patience and new relationship put to the ultimate test.

These are some of the new South Indian films arriving in theatres this week.

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