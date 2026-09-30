7 Tamil and Telugu OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Karthi starrer Sardar 2 to Jailer 2 Rave

Tamil and Telugu cinema have some exciting titles arriving on OTT this week. If you are looking for new films and series to stream, here are the releases you should check out.

7 Tamil and Telugu Releases to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Sardar 2

Cast: Karthi , SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan, Munishkanth

, SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan, Munishkanth Director: PS Mithran

PS Mithran Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: October 1, 2026

Advertisement

Sardar 2 follows veteran officer Chandra Bose and his son Vijay Prakash as they race to stop an international group from unleashing a biochemical weapon called Doku. Haunted by a past tragedy that claimed 3,000 lives, Chandra is forced out of exile when the group seeks three access keys hidden by former agents.

Working together, father and son follow a trail of historical and technical clues with the help of a doctor to prevent the weapon from being activated. Alongside the action, the film explores the dangers of antibiotic overuse and growing bacterial resistance.

2. Sun Singer

Cast: Anthony Dasan, Binni Krishnakumar, Mano

Anthony Dasan, Binni Krishnakumar, Mano Genre: Reality TV

Reality TV Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: October 4, 2026

Sun Singer features a selected lineup of 20 young contestants from across Tamil Nadu who made it through the multi-stage online and on-ground auditions.

3. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle (dub)

Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kitō, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Hiro Shimono, Takahiro Sakurai, Akira Ishida

Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kitō, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Hiro Shimono, Takahiro Sakurai, Akira Ishida Director: Haruo Sotozaki

Haruo Sotozaki Genre: Epic Dark Fantasy Action (Shonen Anime)

Epic Dark Fantasy Action (Shonen Anime) Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: September 28, 2026

Advertisement

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle is set after Muzan traps the Demon Slayer Corps inside the Infinity Castle; the fighters are separated and forced into battles with the Upper Ranks. Shinobu is subdued by Doma, Zenitsu fights Kaigaku, and Nezuko begins the process of regaining her humanity.

Meanwhile, Tanjiro and Giyu battle Akaza, triggering memories of his tragic human past. While Muzan prepares for the final confrontation, the demon slayers gear up for their greatest battle yet.

4. Romanchakam

Cast: Sumanth Prabhas, Ananthika Sanilkumar , Upendra Limaye

Sumanth Prabhas, , Upendra Limaye Director: Venu Gopal Reddy

Venu Gopal Reddy Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 1, 2026

Romanchakam follows Anvesh, an engineering graduate who launches a dating app to prove his entrepreneurial skills. Ironically, while helping strangers find love, he struggles to win over the woman he loves, who repeatedly rejects and blocks him. As his startup collapses and financial troubles mount, he finds himself caught in a series of misadventures and unexpected trouble.

Advertisement

5. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit (dub)

Cast: Nivin Pauly , Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt, Srinda, Meenakshi Raveendran

, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt, Srinda, Meenakshi Raveendran Director: Girish AD

Girish AD Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: October 2, 2026

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit follows Ashley, who returns to Kerala after studying in Ireland and reunites with Justin, the older man she fell in love with before leaving. Their shared passion for music brought them together, but family opposition and their significant age difference force them apart.

When Ashley returns for Justin’s brother’s wedding, they realise that neither has moved on. The film explores whether Ashley and Justin reconcile and decide to build a life together, despite continued resistance from her family.

6. #Love

Cast: Arjun Das , Aishwarya Lakshmi

, Aishwarya Lakshmi Director: Balaji Mohan

Balaji Mohan Genre: Romantic Comedy Web Series

Romantic Comedy Web Series Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 2, 2026

Set against the backdrop of dating apps, #Love revolves around Tara and Matthew, two rival founders behind the dating platforms FOUND and Find My Bae. While the two have built businesses around helping people find love and compatibility, their own relationship is set to put their theories to the test.

Advertisement

The series explores whether chemistry or compatibility ultimately matters more in a relationship, while also looking at how romance and connections have evolved in the age of dating apps.

7. Jailer 2 Rave

Cast: Anirudh Ravichander

Genre: Audio Launch Concert Show

Audio Launch Concert Show Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: October 3, 2026

Jailer 2 audio launch with a concert headlined by Anirudh Ravichander is slated to take place on September 30, 2026. The entire event will be available for streaming on the OTT platform this week, ahead of Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2’s release on October 15, 2026.

These are some of the Tamil-Telugu films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Mahaan 2: Chiyaan Vikram, Dhruv’s sequel to release in theaters instead of OTT? Director Karthik Subbaraj reveals