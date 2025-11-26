7 Tamil and Telugu OTT Releases to Watch this Week: Ravi Teja, Sreeleela’s Mass Jathara to Vishnu Vishal’s Aaryan

A dose of entertainment from Tamil and Telugu cinema is just what makes a weekend all the more perfect. If you're wondering what to watch, here is a list of movies and web series you need to check out.

7 Tamil and Telugu OTT Releases to Watch this Week

1. Mass Jathara (Telugu)

Cast: Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Praveen, Samuthirakani, Nitish Nirmal, Taarak Ponnappa, VTV Ganesh, Hyper Aadi, Ajay Ghosh

Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Praveen, Samuthirakani, Nitish Nirmal, Taarak Ponnappa, VTV Ganesh, Hyper Aadi, Ajay Ghosh Director: Bhanu Bogavarapu

Bhanu Bogavarapu Genre: Action Comedy Drama

Action Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 40 minutes

2 hours and 40 minutes Streaming Date: November 28, 2025

November 28, 2025 Where to watch: Netflix

Mass Jathara follows the story of a determined Railway Police Officer, Lakshman Bheri, who boldly confronts a minister's son in his own style, creating a major debacle. As punishment, he is transferred to a railway station in a remote tribal region.

Upon arriving, Lakshman learns that the area is under the tyrannical control of an overlord named Sivudu, who runs a large smuggling operation involving a potent strain of marijuana.

As Sivudu and Lakshman clash, the movie evolves into a fiery battle between them, with the officer determined to shut down the illegal activity. The film also explores a romance between Lakshman and Tulasi, a schoolteacher in the village.

2. Sasivadane (Telugu)

Cast: Rakshit Atluri, Komalee Prasad, Sriman, Mahesh Achanta, Deepak Vasanth Kumar, Praveen Yandamuri, Jabardasth Bobby

Rakshit Atluri, Komalee Prasad, Sriman, Mahesh Achanta, Deepak Vasanth Kumar, Praveen Yandamuri, Jabardasth Bobby Director: Sai Mohan Ubbana

Sai Mohan Ubbana Genre: Romantic Action Drama

Romantic Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 12 minutes

2 hours and 12 minutes Streaming Date: November 28, 2025

November 28, 2025 Where to watch: SunNXT

Set in the Godavari region, Sasivadane follows the story of Raghava, a young man who falls in love with Sasi during their first interaction. As their romance blossoms, her brother-in-law discovers the relationship, causing a major conflict that the couple must overcome.

Whether they withstand these challenges and succeed in their relationship forms the core of the film.

3. Regai (Tamil)

Cast: Bala Hasan, Pavithra Janani, Vinodhini Vaidynathan, M. Sriram, E. Indrajith, Anjali Rao

Bala Hasan, Pavithra Janani, Vinodhini Vaidynathan, M. Sriram, E. Indrajith, Anjali Rao Director: M. Dhinakaran

M. Dhinakaran Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Streaming Date: November 28, 2025

November 28, 2025 Where to watch: ZEE5

Regai revolves around SI Vetri and Constable Santhiya, who become engrossed in a disturbing investigation. After an ice-cart vendor dies by accident, the sub-inspector discovers a severed hand hidden among the melting ice.

As Vetri follows the trail, he is pulled into a maze of medical trials and a sinister network where every answer opens a darker door, every survivor is more dangerous than the last, collapsing the line between hunter and prey.

4. The Pet Detective (Telugu-dub)

Cast: Sharaf U Dheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Vinay Forrt, Vinayakan, Shyam Mohan, Joemon Jyothir, Bhagath Manuel, Vijayaraghavan, Renji Panicker, Shobi Thilakan, Nishanth Sagar, PP Kunhikrishnan, Sunny Wayne (cameo)

Sharaf U Dheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Vinay Forrt, Vinayakan, Shyam Mohan, Joemon Jyothir, Bhagath Manuel, Vijayaraghavan, Renji Panicker, Shobi Thilakan, Nishanth Sagar, PP Kunhikrishnan, Sunny Wayne (cameo) Director: Praneesh Vijayan

Praneesh Vijayan Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Runtime: 1 hour and 58 minutes

1 hour and 58 minutes Streaming Date: November 28, 2025

November 28, 2025 Where to watch: ZEE5

The Pet Detective follows Tony Jose Alula, a private detective who takes over his father's failing agency. Since the agency mostly receives missing-pet cases, Tony eventually earns the title “Pet Detective.”

Despite having no real interest in detective work, Tony accepts the job to impress Kaikeyi's father, an army veteran. Hoping for a big break, Tony keeps working on pet cases until he unexpectedly stumbles into a sinister crime far more dangerous than anything he has faced before.

The movie explores whether Tony manages to solve the case using his skills and how these events affect his personal life.

5. Aan Paavam Pollathathu

Cast: Rio Raj, Malavika Manoj, RJ Vigneshkanth, Sheela Rajkumar, Jenson Dhivakar, A. Venkatesh, Raja Rani Pandiyan, Uma Ramachandran, Reshmi Karthikeyan, Anupama Kumar

Rio Raj, Malavika Manoj, RJ Vigneshkanth, Sheela Rajkumar, Jenson Dhivakar, A. Venkatesh, Raja Rani Pandiyan, Uma Ramachandran, Reshmi Karthikeyan, Anupama Kumar Director: Kalaiarasan Thangavel

Kalaiarasan Thangavel Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 2 minutes

2 hours and 2 minutes Streaming Date: November 28, 2025

November 28, 2025 Where to watch: JioHotstar

Aan Paavam Pollathathu follows the story of Shiva, an IT professional, and his wife Shakthi, a woman with progressive standards. Their marriage is filled with ego clashes and conflicting ideologies, eventually leading them to consider a split.

The rest of the flick navigates their challenges through courtroom moments and domestic conflicts at home, raising the question of whether they ultimately get divorced.

6. Karimullah Biriyani Point Nutakki

Cast: Chaitanya Sagiraju, Kancherapalam Raju, Sujana Jonnala, Sivanarayana, Kedar

Chaitanya Sagiraju, Kancherapalam Raju, Sujana Jonnala, Sivanarayana, Kedar Director: Prabhu Chand

Prabhu Chand Genre: Adventure Comedy

Adventure Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 25 minutes

2 hours and 25 minutes Streaming Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Where to watch: ETVWin

Karimullah Biriyani Point Nutakki chronicles the journey of Govind, an old man with a sweet desire. When his best friend Mary falls sick on her birthday, he is determined to get her the biryani she loves.

With barely any money, Govind ropes in his two chaotic partners-in-crime, Eman and Subhani, and the trio embarks on a hilarious mini-adventure to gather enough money.

7. Aaryan (Tamil)

Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Selvaraghavan, Shraddha Srinath, Maanasa Choudhary, Taarak Ponnappa, Raja Rani Pandian, Maala Parvathi, Abhishek Joseph George

Vishnu Vishal, Selvaraghavan, Shraddha Srinath, Maanasa Choudhary, Taarak Ponnappa, Raja Rani Pandian, Maala Parvathi, Abhishek Joseph George Director: Praveen K

Praveen K Genre: Action Crime Thriller

Action Crime Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes

2 hours and 16 minutes Streaming Date: November 28, 2025

November 28, 2025 Where to watch: Netflix

Aaryan follows the story of DCP Arivudai Nambi, who is investigating a series of crimes perpetrated by a struggling writer. The writer hijacks a live TV show to announce that he will commit five crimes over five days, revealing each victim's name only an hour before the crime takes place.

With the threat public, the officer races against time to save the victims before it's too late.

These are only some of the latest Tamil and Telugu OTT releases you can enjoy this week.

