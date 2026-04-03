7 Tamil and Telugu Thriller Films to Watch on OTT: Venkatesh’s Kshana Kshanam, 8 Thottakkal to Zombie Reddy

Tamil and Telugu movies are a major source of entertainment for all kinds of audiences. Here’s a list of thriller films you need to check out on OTT.

7 Tamil and Telugu Thriller Films to Watch on OTT

1. 8 Thottakkal

Cast: Vetri, Aparna Balamurali , MS. Bhaskar, Nassar, Manikandan, Lallu, Mime Gopi

Vetri, , MS. Bhaskar, Nassar, Manikandan, Lallu, Mime Gopi Director: Sri Ganesh

Sri Ganesh Runtime: 2 hours and 25 minutes

2 hours and 25 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: JioHotstar

8 Thottakkal follows Sathya, an honest rookie cop who loses his loaded service pistol, which is then used by a depressed man named Moorthy to commit a series of crimes, including a bank robbery. The movie is inspired by the Japanese film Stray Dog, directed by Akira Kurosawa.

2. Evaru

Cast: Adivi Sesh , Regena Cassandrra, Naveen Chandra, Murali Sharma, Nihal Kodhaty, Pavitra Lokesh, Raja Ravindra

, Regena Cassandrra, Naveen Chandra, Murali Sharma, Nihal Kodhaty, Pavitra Lokesh, Raja Ravindra Director: Venkat Ramji

Venkat Ramji Runtime: 1 hour and 58 minutes

1 hour and 58 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Evaru follows the story of a woman named Sameera, who kills her lover, DSP Ashok, claiming self-defense after he tries to assault her. A corrupt cop, Vikram Vasudev, is tasked with unraveling the truth, uncovering a complex story of deceit.

The movie is a remake of the Spanish film Contratiempo (also known as The Invisible Guest).

3. Naan

Cast: Vijay Antony , Siddharth Venugopal, Rupa Manjari, Anuya Bhagvath, Vijay Victor, Vibha Natarajan, Charmila

, Siddharth Venugopal, Rupa Manjari, Anuya Bhagvath, Vijay Victor, Vibha Natarajan, Charmila Director: Jeeva Shankar

Jeeva Shankar Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes

2 hours and 15 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: SunNXT

Naan follows the story of a man who burns down his family home after discovering an illicit relationship between his mother and uncle, which led to his father’s suicide. After being released from juvenile prison, he boards a bus to Chennai to begin a new life.

However, after the bus meets with an accident, the man forges the identity of a deceased medical student to enroll in a medical college, starting a new life. As the risk of his truth being exposed increases, the film explores whether he manages to survive.

4. Kshana Kshanam

Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati , Sridevi, Paresh Rawal, Rami Reddy, Brahmanandam, Narsing Yadav, Hema

, Sridevi, Paresh Rawal, Rami Reddy, Brahmanandam, Narsing Yadav, Hema Director: Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes

2 hours and 24 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Chandu, a petty thief, crosses paths with Satya, an innocent woman who unknowingly holds a clue to a large sum of money stolen from a bank. When one of the gang members dies in her apartment, she believes she is responsible.

As the original gang, the police, and Chandu himself chase the money, the film unfolds as an intense road thriller.

5. Thegidi

Cast: Ashok Selvan , Janani, Jayaprakash, Kaali Venkat, Jayakumar, Pradeep K. Vijayan, Rajan Iyer

, Janani, Jayaprakash, Kaali Venkat, Jayakumar, Pradeep K. Vijayan, Rajan Iyer Director: P. Ramesh

P. Ramesh Runtime: 2 hours and 6 minutes

2 hours and 6 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: JioHotstar

Thegidi follows Vetri, a sharp criminology graduate who joins a private detective agency. While shadowing subjects for a forgery scam, his targets start dying, making him the prime suspect. He uncovers a conspiracy involving his mentor and must protect his love interest, Madhu.

6. Zombie Reddy

Cast: Teja Sajja , Anandhi, Daksha Nagarkar, Kireeti Damaraju, RJ Hemanth, Getup Srinu, Lahari Shari, Vinay Varma

, Anandhi, Daksha Nagarkar, Kireeti Damaraju, RJ Hemanth, Getup Srinu, Lahari Shari, Vinay Varma Director: Prasanth Varma

Prasanth Varma Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes

2 hours and 5 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Zombie Reddy follows a game developer named Mario, who travels to Kurnool for a friend’s wedding during the COVID-19 lockdown. A vaccine-related virus outbreak turns locals into zombies, forcing Mario and his friends to survive the chaos while navigating local faction rivalries.

7. Kuttram 23

Cast: Arun Vijay , Mahima Nambiar, Vamsi Krishna, Thambi Ramaiah, Amit Bhargav, Abhinaya

, Mahima Nambiar, Vamsi Krishna, Thambi Ramaiah, Amit Bhargav, Abhinaya Director: Arivazhagan Venkatachalam

Arivazhagan Venkatachalam Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes

2 hours and 14 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: ZEE5

Kuttram 23 follows ACP Vetrimaaran, who investigates a series of mysterious deaths and disappearances connected to an illegal sperm bank racket. When his sister-in-law also gets involved in the large-scale scandal, the officer must uncover the truth behind the medical crime network.

The above-mentioned films are just some of the Tamil and Telugu thriller movies available to explore on OTT.

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