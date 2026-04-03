7 Tamil and Telugu Thriller Films to Watch on OTT: Venkatesh’s Kshana Kshanam, 8 Thottakkal to Zombie Reddy
Are you wondering what to watch on OTT? Here’s a list of Tamil and Telugu thriller films to check out.
Tamil and Telugu movies are a major source of entertainment for all kinds of audiences. Here’s a list of thriller films you need to check out on OTT.
7 Tamil and Telugu Thriller Films to Watch on OTT
1. 8 Thottakkal
- Cast: Vetri, Aparna Balamurali, MS. Bhaskar, Nassar, Manikandan, Lallu, Mime Gopi
- Director: Sri Ganesh
- Runtime: 2 hours and 25 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
8 Thottakkal follows Sathya, an honest rookie cop who loses his loaded service pistol, which is then used by a depressed man named Moorthy to commit a series of crimes, including a bank robbery. The movie is inspired by the Japanese film Stray Dog, directed by Akira Kurosawa.
2. Evaru
- Cast: Adivi Sesh, Regena Cassandrra, Naveen Chandra, Murali Sharma, Nihal Kodhaty, Pavitra Lokesh, Raja Ravindra
- Director: Venkat Ramji
- Runtime: 1 hour and 58 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Evaru follows the story of a woman named Sameera, who kills her lover, DSP Ashok, claiming self-defense after he tries to assault her. A corrupt cop, Vikram Vasudev, is tasked with unraveling the truth, uncovering a complex story of deceit.
The movie is a remake of the Spanish film Contratiempo (also known as The Invisible Guest).
3. Naan
- Cast: Vijay Antony, Siddharth Venugopal, Rupa Manjari, Anuya Bhagvath, Vijay Victor, Vibha Natarajan, Charmila
- Director: Jeeva Shankar
- Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: SunNXT
Naan follows the story of a man who burns down his family home after discovering an illicit relationship between his mother and uncle, which led to his father’s suicide. After being released from juvenile prison, he boards a bus to Chennai to begin a new life.
However, after the bus meets with an accident, the man forges the identity of a deceased medical student to enroll in a medical college, starting a new life. As the risk of his truth being exposed increases, the film explores whether he manages to survive.
4. Kshana Kshanam
- Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Sridevi, Paresh Rawal, Rami Reddy, Brahmanandam, Narsing Yadav, Hema
- Director: Ram Gopal Varma
- Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Chandu, a petty thief, crosses paths with Satya, an innocent woman who unknowingly holds a clue to a large sum of money stolen from a bank. When one of the gang members dies in her apartment, she believes she is responsible.
As the original gang, the police, and Chandu himself chase the money, the film unfolds as an intense road thriller.
5. Thegidi
- Cast: Ashok Selvan, Janani, Jayaprakash, Kaali Venkat, Jayakumar, Pradeep K. Vijayan, Rajan Iyer
- Director: P. Ramesh
- Runtime: 2 hours and 6 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
Thegidi follows Vetri, a sharp criminology graduate who joins a private detective agency. While shadowing subjects for a forgery scam, his targets start dying, making him the prime suspect. He uncovers a conspiracy involving his mentor and must protect his love interest, Madhu.
6. Zombie Reddy
- Cast: Teja Sajja, Anandhi, Daksha Nagarkar, Kireeti Damaraju, RJ Hemanth, Getup Srinu, Lahari Shari, Vinay Varma
- Director: Prasanth Varma
- Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Zombie Reddy follows a game developer named Mario, who travels to Kurnool for a friend’s wedding during the COVID-19 lockdown. A vaccine-related virus outbreak turns locals into zombies, forcing Mario and his friends to survive the chaos while navigating local faction rivalries.
7. Kuttram 23
- Cast: Arun Vijay, Mahima Nambiar, Vamsi Krishna, Thambi Ramaiah, Amit Bhargav, Abhinaya
- Director: Arivazhagan Venkatachalam
- Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: ZEE5
Kuttram 23 follows ACP Vetrimaaran, who investigates a series of mysterious deaths and disappearances connected to an illegal sperm bank racket. When his sister-in-law also gets involved in the large-scale scandal, the officer must uncover the truth behind the medical crime network.
The above-mentioned films are just some of the Tamil and Telugu thriller movies available to explore on OTT.
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