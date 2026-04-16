7 Tamil Romantic Comedies to Watch on OTT if you liked Youth: Thiruchitrambalam to Oh My Kadavule, Raja Rani

Youth, starring Ken Karunaas, has begun streaming on Netflix. Directed by the actor himself, the film has become a favorite among audiences. If you’re looking to explore more romantic comedies in Tamil cinema, here’s a list of films to check out on OTT.

7 Tamil Rom-Coms to Watch on OTT if you liked Youth

1. Thiruchitrambalam

Cast: Dhanush , Nithya Menen, Bharathiraja, Prakash Raj, Raashii Khanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar

, Nithya Menen, Bharathiraja, Prakash Raj, Raashii Khanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar Director: Mithran R. Jawahar

Mithran R. Jawahar Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 11 minutes

2 hours and 11 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT/Amazon Prime Video

Thiruchitrambalam follows Pazham, a food delivery agent struggling with a strained relationship with his strict father and repeated failures in love. Despite setbacks, he continues to search for a meaningful connection and eventually realizes that his childhood best friend, Shobana, is his true companion.

However, after a conflict arises between them, Pazham begins to understand life better and ultimately works towards mending his relationship with his father.

2. Dada

Cast: Kavin , Aparna Das, K. Bhagyaraj, Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran, VTV Ganesh, Pradeep Antony, K. Harish

, Aparna Das, K. Bhagyaraj, Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran, VTV Ganesh, Pradeep Antony, K. Harish Director: Ganesh K. Babu

Ganesh K. Babu Genre: Coming-of-Age Romantic Comedy Drama

Coming-of-Age Romantic Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 8 minutes

2 hours and 8 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Dada follows a college student whose life turns upside down when his girlfriend becomes pregnant. Choosing to embrace fatherhood, he tries to become responsible, but life’s challenges lead his girlfriend to leave him and their infant.

Determined, he decides to raise his son as a single father. The film explores his transformation from a carefree youngster to a responsible parent, along with his eventual reconnection with his ex-girlfriend.

3. Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee

Cast: Kishen Das, Meetha Raghunath, Harish Kumar, Goutham CSV, Varun Rajan, Sacchin Nachiappan, Purva Raghunath, Amritha Mandarine, Saraswati Menon

Kishen Das, Meetha Raghunath, Harish Kumar, Goutham CSV, Varun Rajan, Sacchin Nachiappan, Purva Raghunath, Amritha Mandarine, Saraswati Menon Director: Darbuka Siva

Darbuka Siva Genre: Coming-of-Age Comedy Drama

Coming-of-Age Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 28 minutes

2 hours and 28 minutes Where to watch: ZEE5

Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee is set in the 1990s. The film follows Vinoth, a schoolboy in love with his classmate Rekha. After a conflict leads to their breakup, Vinoth convinces himself that he will find someone better in the future.

However, Cupid appears before him and offers a glimpse into his future, where, despite professional success, he remains unhappy and regrets losing Rekha. The film explores how this realization changes his perspective.

4. Raja Rani

Cast: Arya, Nayanthara , Jai, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, Santhanam, Sathyan, Sathyaraj

Arya, , Jai, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, Santhanam, Sathyan, Sathyaraj Director: Atlee

Atlee Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 39 minutes

2 hours and 39 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

Raja Rani follows John and Regina, a couple forced into an arranged marriage who initially live as estranged strangers. As their relationship evolves, they confront their painful pasts and previous heartbreaks.

The film explores whether they can overcome their struggles and rediscover love.

5. Sachein

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay , Genelia Deshmukh, Bipasha Basu, Vadivelu, Santhanam, Raghuvaran, Thalaivasal Vijay

, Genelia Deshmukh, Bipasha Basu, Vadivelu, Santhanam, Raghuvaran, Thalaivasal Vijay Director: John Mahendran

John Mahendran Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 25 minutes

2 hours and 25 minutes Where to watch: YouTube

Sachein follows a carefree college student who meets Shalini, a popular yet arrogant girl. Despite their initial clashes, Sachein falls in love with her and playfully teases her, confident that she will reciprocate before college ends.

Gradually, Shalini begins to develop feelings for him, and the film explores whether their relationship will take shape.

6. Oh My Kadavule

Cast: Ashok Selvan, Ritika Singh, Vani Bhojan, Shah Ra, MS Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Vijay Sethupathi (cameo)

Ashok Selvan, Ritika Singh, Vani Bhojan, Shah Ra, MS Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, (cameo) Director: Ashwath Marimuthu

Ashwath Marimuthu Genre: Romantic Fantasy Comedy

Romantic Fantasy Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 26 minutes

2 hours and 26 minutes Where to watch: ZEE5

Oh My Kadavule follows Arjun and Anu, childhood friends who decide to get married. However, their relationship faces challenges when Arjun reconnects with his former crush, Meera, and begins to question his choices.

At a moment of doubt, he is offered a second chance by God to relive his life. The film explores whether he makes different decisions and what he ultimately learns about love and life.

7. Endrendrum Punnagai

Cast: Jiiva, Trisha Krishnan , Vinay Rai, Santhanam, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar

Jiiva, , Vinay Rai, Santhanam, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar Director: I. Ahmed

I. Ahmed Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 32 minutes

2 hours and 32 minutes Where to watch: JioTV

Endrendrum Punnagai follows Goutham, a misandrist man who harbors deep resentment toward women after being abandoned by his mother as a child. Years later, he runs an advertising agency with his close friends.

Determined never to marry, he grows increasingly resentful when his friends settle down. However, his perspective begins to change when he falls in love with Priya, forcing him to confront his beliefs about relationships and life.

These films are just a few of the many romantic comedies available to explore on OTT platforms.

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