8 Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Vishnu Vishal, Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Gatta Kusthi 2 to Deewana

Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil cinema have lined up several exciting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you're looking to explore new films and series, here are the details you need to know.

8 Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu Films to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Gatta Kusthi 2

Cast: Vishnu Vishal , Aishwarya Lekshmi, Zara Zyanna, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Karunas, Gajaraj, Sreeja Ravi, Mokksha

, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Zara Zyanna, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Karunas, Gajaraj, Sreeja Ravi, Mokksha Director: Chella Ayyavu

Chella Ayyavu Genre: Sports Action Comedy

Sports Action Comedy Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: July 31, 2026

Gatta Kusthi 2 follows Veera and Keerthi several years after the events of the first film as they navigate a complete role reversal in their married life. While Keerthi pursues her wrestling career, Veera takes charge of the household and raises their daughter.

However, conflicting parenting styles and outside interference begin to strain their relationship, putting both their family and Keerthi's career at risk. As tensions escalate, the couple must confront their differences and rediscover what truly holds their family together.

2. Deewana

Cast: Harshith R, Smeha Manimegalai, Naresh Vijay Krishna, Jeevan Kumar

Harshith R, Smeha Manimegalai, Naresh Vijay Krishna, Jeevan Kumar Director: Sreekanth Sangishetty

Sreekanth Sangishetty Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming Date: July 31, 2026

Deewana follows Munna, an unemployed graduate from a lower-middle-class family who leads a carefree and aimless life until he falls in love with Amulya, a working woman.

When she challenges him to change his ways, secure a stable career, and become financially independent before considering his proposal, Munna takes the challenge seriously. As he transforms from a reckless youth into a responsible adult, he discovers love, self-worth, and the importance of family through an emotional journey filled with personal struggles and growth.

3. Love Oh Love

Cast: Pavish Narayan , Naga Durga, Selvaraghavan, KS Ravikumar, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Ramya, Ashwath, Soundarya

, Naga Durga, Selvaraghavan, KS Ravikumar, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Ramya, Ashwath, Soundarya Director: Magesh Rajendran

Magesh Rajendran Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: July 31, 2026

Love Oh Love follows Raghuvaran, a young man who goes to extreme lengths to keep his girlfriend Avantika happy, only to find himself trapped in debt, losing his job, and facing personal struggles.

As he blames their relationship for his downfall, an unusual role-reversal agreement forces Avantika to experience the challenges he faced. Through this journey, the couple confronts their misunderstandings and discovers whether their relationship can withstand the test.

4. Bhuvanam Gaganam

Cast: Pramod Panju, Pruthvi Ambaar, Rachel David, Ponnu Ashwathi, Sharath Lohithaswa

Pramod Panju, Pruthvi Ambaar, Rachel David, Ponnu Ashwathi, Sharath Lohithaswa Director: Gireesh Mulimani

Gireesh Mulimani Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: July 31, 2026

Bhuvanam Gaganam follows Abhi, whose relationship with Nandini faces challenges due to family pressure, and Raam, a man searching for acceptance and affection. When their paths cross during a journey to Kanyakumari, the two form an unexpected bond that helps them confront their struggles and rediscover hope.

5. Heart Beat Season 3

Cast: Deepa Balu, Anumol, Charukesh M, Karthik Kumar

Deepa Balu, Anumol, Charukesh M, Karthik Kumar Director(s): Deepak Sundarrajan, Abdul Kabeez, Chidambaram Manivannan

Deepak Sundarrajan, Abdul Kabeez, Chidambaram Manivannan Genre: Romantic Medical Drama

Romantic Medical Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: July 30, 2026

Heart Beat follows Reena, the estranged daughter of a famous surgeon, as she navigates intense hospital life, demanding residencies, and complex personal relationships. After the 2nd season ended on a cliffhanger, the new iteration will explore the emotional dynamics in the workplace.

6. Objection, My Lord!

Cast: Srikanth Meka, Mukesh Rishi, Ananya Sharmaa, Snehal, Sameer

Srikanth Meka, Mukesh Rishi, Ananya Sharmaa, Snehal, Sameer Director: Santhosh Ayyappan

Santhosh Ayyappan Genre: Mystery Drama

Mystery Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: July 31, 2026

Objection, My Lord! follows Parashuram, a struggling advocate who returns to work after a tragic incident involving a father searching for answers about his missing daughter. Taking it on, Parashuram sets out to uncover the truth while facing obstacles that test his determination and skills.

7. Azadi 501

Cast: Teja Kalvakota, Harsha Vardhan, Geetha Bhascker

Teja Kalvakota, Harsha Vardhan, Geetha Bhascker Director: Shiva Teja

Shiva Teja Genre: Thriller

Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming Date: July 29, 2026

Azadi 501 is a web series that explores a smartphone-related scam and how it affected the lives of several people.

8. Rao Bahadur

Cast: Satyadev, Vikas Muppala, Deepa Thomas, Bala Parasar, Anand, Pranay Vaka

Satyadev, Vikas Muppala, Deepa Thomas, Bala Parasar, Anand, Pranay Vaka Director: Venkatesh Maha

Venkatesh Maha Genre: Psychological Dark Comedy

Psychological Dark Comedy Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: July 31, 2026

Rao Bahadur follows Bhuvanam Ramappa Rao Bahadur, a terminally ill aristocrat whose obsessive quest to preserve his family's bloodline consumes both his life and those around him. Haunted by doubts over the parentage of his late younger son, Kusuma, Ramappa's growing paranoia tears his family apart, leaving his wife Renuka withdrawn in grief and his elder son Lavana burdened with holding the fractured household together.

As long-buried secrets resurface, Ramappa's desperate search for the truth culminates in a shocking revelation that upends everything he believed about lineage, legacy, and identity. Blending family drama with psychological tension, Rao Bahadur explores the devastating consequences of obsession, inherited beliefs, and the fragile bonds that define a family.

The above list features some of the top Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films, series to watch on OTT this week. More titles across other languages are also available for viewers to explore.

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